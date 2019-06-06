Flags of the world react component

Options

country : PropTypes.string (default: _unknown )

The ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 or alpha-3 of the country's flag or one of the following:

_abkhazia

_basque-country

_british-antarctic-territory

_commonwealth

_england

_kosovo

_mars

_nagorno-karabakh

_nato

_northern-cyprus

_olympics

_red-cross

_scotland

_somaliland

_south-ossetia

_united-nations

_unknown

_wales

format : PropTypes.string (default: 32)

png : square png file.

: square png file. icns : square icns file.

: square icns file. ico : square ico file.

: square ico file. svg : normal sized flag SVG file.

pngSize : PropTypes.number (default: 32)

Size of the flag if we are using the PNG format.

Possible values are:

16 : 16 pixels

: 16 pixels 24 : 24 pixels

: 24 pixels 32 : 32 pixels

: 32 pixels 48 : 48 pixels

: 48 pixels 64 : 64 pixels

shiny : PropTypes.bool (default: false )

Display a shiny of flat flag. Default is a flat flag.

width : PropTypes.number (default: null)

Width of the flag HTML tag.

height : PropTypes.number (default: null)

Height of the flag HTML tag.

alt : PropTypes.string (default: this.props.name )

Alternative text of the flag HTML tag.

basePath : PropTypes.string (default: /img/flags )

The base path of where the flags files from the vendor folder are in your project.

Installation

npm install --save react-flags

You need to copy the content of the vendor folder to your local project. The default base path is /img/flags

Usage

import React from "react" ; import Flag from "react-flags" ; const App = React.createClass({ render() { return ( < div > < Flag name = "CAN" format = "png" pngSize = {64} shiny = {true} alt = "Canada Flag" /> </ div > ); } }); React.render( < App /> , document.body);

Development and testing

npm install npm start

Then work on the Flag.jsx component in src .

Change log

See the change log.

Sources

Author

Maxime Poulin mpoulin@roux.ca

License

MIT (See LICENSE)