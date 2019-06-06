Flags of the world react component
country: PropTypes.string (default:
_unknown)
The ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 or alpha-3 of the country's flag or one of the following:
_abkhazia
_basque-country
_british-antarctic-territory
_commonwealth
_england
_kosovo
_mars
_nagorno-karabakh
_nato
_northern-cyprus
_olympics
_red-cross
_scotland
_somaliland
_south-ossetia
_united-nations
_unknown
_wales
format: PropTypes.string (default: 32)
png: square png file.
icns: square icns file.
ico: square ico file.
svg: normal sized flag SVG file.
pngSize: PropTypes.number (default: 32)
Size of the flag if we are using the PNG format.
Possible values are:
16: 16 pixels
24: 24 pixels
32: 32 pixels
48: 48 pixels
64: 64 pixels
shiny: PropTypes.bool (default:
false)
Display a shiny of flat flag. Default is a flat flag.
width: PropTypes.number (default: null)
Width of the flag HTML tag.
height: PropTypes.number (default: null)
Height of the flag HTML tag.
alt: PropTypes.string (default:
this.props.name)
Alternative text of the flag HTML tag.
basePath: PropTypes.string (default:
/img/flags)
The base path of where the flags files from the vendor folder are in your project.
npm install --save react-flags
You need to copy the content of the
vendor folder to your local project. The default base path is
/img/flags
import React from "react";
import Flag from "react-flags";
const App = React.createClass({
render() {
return (
<div>
<Flag
name="CAN"
format="png"
pngSize={64}
shiny={true}
alt="Canada Flag"
/>
</div>
);
}
});
React.render(<App />, document.body);
npm install
npm start
Then work on the
Flag.jsx component in
src.
See the change log.
Maxime Poulin mpoulin@roux.ca
MIT (See LICENSE)
Really nice plugin that saves you time from manually adding flags to your app. I really recommend you use this plugin whenever you need to add flags to your site