Flagpack contains 250+ flag icons to easily use within your code project. Flagpack is an open source project and available for JavaScript frameworks/libraries React, Vue and Svelte.

Flagpack for React is created using React v16.8. The Flagpack component has not been tested for compatibility with older versions of React.

Installation

$: npm install react-flagpack --save

Usage

Defining the component

Import the Flagpack component into any of your project's React components.

import Flag from 'react-flagpack'

Use in JSX

<Flag code= "NL" gradient= "real-linear" size= "m" hasDropShadow />

Available component configurations — Props

Key Value Required Default Format code String false 'NL' See all codes size String false 'L' 'S', 'M' or 'L' className String false - - hasDropShadow Boolean false false - hasBorder Boolean false true - hasBorderRadius Boolean false true - gradient String false '' 'top-down', 'real-linear' or 'real-circular'

Support

You can find a changelog of Flagpack's releases on the Releases page on GitHub.

Contribute

If you're interested in contributing to this project, great! Please see the contributing document how to set up you up.

License

Flagpack is an open source project published under a MIT license.