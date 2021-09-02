Flagpack contains 250+ flag icons to easily use within your code project. Flagpack is an open source project and available for JavaScript frameworks/libraries React, Vue and Svelte.
View documentation on flagpack.xyz
Flagpack for React is created using React v16.8. The Flagpack component has not been tested for compatibility with older versions of React.
$: npm install react-flagpack --save
Import the Flagpack component into any of your project's React components.
import Flag from 'react-flagpack'
<Flag
code="NL"
gradient="real-linear"
size="m"
hasDropShadow
/>
|Key
|Value
|Required
|Default
|Format
|code
|String
|false
|'NL'
|See all codes
|size
|String
|false
|'L'
|'S', 'M' or 'L'
|className
|String
|false
|-
|-
|hasDropShadow
|Boolean
|false
|false
|-
|hasBorder
|Boolean
|false
|true
|-
|hasBorderRadius
|Boolean
|false
|true
|-
|gradient
|String
|false
|''
|'top-down', 'real-linear' or 'real-circular'
You can find a changelog of Flagpack's releases on the Releases page on GitHub.
If you're interested in contributing to this project, great! Please see the contributing document how to set up you up.
Flagpack is an open source project published under a MIT license.