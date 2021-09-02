openbase logo
react-flagpack

by Yummygum
1.2.0 (see all)

Flagpack contains 250+ flag icons to easily use within your code project.

Readme

Flagpack

Flagpack contains 250+ flag icons to easily use within your code project. Flagpack is an open source project and available for JavaScript frameworks/libraries React, Vue and Svelte.

Flagpack. 260+ easily implementable flag icons to use in your design or code project. Open Source. Available for Sketch, Figma, Angular, Vue, and React. [www.flagpack.xyz](https://www.flagpack.xyz). Made with love by Yummygum. Graphic showing a list with the flags of Argentina, Croatia, Estonia, Kenia, Netherlands, and Scotland.

View documentation on flagpack.xyz

react-flagpack

Flagpack for React is created using React v16.8. The Flagpack component has not been tested for compatibility with older versions of React.

Installation

$: npm install react-flagpack --save

Usage

Defining the component

Import the Flagpack component into any of your project's React components.

import Flag from 'react-flagpack'

Use in JSX

<Flag
  code="NL"
  gradient="real-linear"
  size="m"
  hasDropShadow
/>

Available component configurations — Props

KeyValueRequiredDefaultFormat
codeStringfalse'NL'See all codes
sizeStringfalse'L''S', 'M' or 'L'
classNameStringfalse--
hasDropShadowBooleanfalsefalse-
hasBorderBooleanfalsetrue-
hasBorderRadiusBooleanfalsetrue-
gradientStringfalse'''top-down', 'real-linear' or 'real-circular'

Support

Frequently Asked Questions

Documentation

Releases

You can find a changelog of Flagpack's releases on the Releases page on GitHub.

Contribute

If you're interested in contributing to this project, great! Please see the contributing document how to set up you up.

License

Flagpack is an open source project published under a MIT license.

