A simple React SVG country flags component: it works with Css Modules (default) or standard Css .

Installation

React Flag Icon Css is distributed as an npm package.

We recommend installing and managing npm packages with yarn or npm 6 :

$ yarn add react-flag-icon-css

or with npm 1:

$ npm install --save react-flag-icon-css

1 You can omit --save if using npm >= 5.

Using in a create-react-app app

Apps bootstrapped with create-react-app support this module out of the box, just follow the Basic Usage example and remember to set useCssModules to false ( create-react-app does not currently support Css modules in its stable version, you can try the alpha but it will still not work with this module).

Prerequisites for custom apps

We recommend using the webpack 4 module bundler and ecosystem to assemble your app, even though this module works with webpack >= 1 and should also work with other bundlers.

If you are using webpack , you will need to install and configure a few commmonly used modules - see the webpack 4 example project (also available for: webpack 3, webpack 2, and webpack 1).

$ yarn add -D babel-loader css-loader file-loader style-loader extract-text-webpack-plugin

or with npm :

$ npm install --save-dev ...

Basic usage

Import FlagIconFactory from react-flag-icon-css , it accepts the React module as the first argument and creates the FlagIcon component (remove the @flow comment if you don't use Flow , it does not have any effect). This approach ensures that FlagIcon uses your app's React instance, avoiding issues such as two versions of React being loaded at the same time.

import * as React from 'react' import FlagIconFactory from 'react-flag-icon-css' const FlagIcon = FlagIconFactory(React) export default FlagIcon

import * as React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import FlagIcon from './your-components-directory/FlagIcon.js' const App = ( props = {} ) => <div> <FlagIcon code={props.code} size={props.size} /> </div> const rootEL = document.body.querySelector('#app') const appProps = { code: 'it', size: '3x' } ReactDOM.render(<App {...appProps} />, rootEL)

A webpack 3 example project is available (webpack 2 and webpack 1 versions).

🎏 FlagIcon props

The entries marked with * are required.

Prop Type Flow Type Default Description Supported values code * String FlagIconCodeType 1 ISO 3166-1-alpha-2 code. The list is here. size String FlagIconSizeType lg, 2x, 3x, 4x, 5x flip String FlagIconFlipType horizontal, vertical rotate Number FlagIconRotateType 30, 60, 90, 180, 270 squared Boolean boolean false Uses the 1x1 image if true . Component String string span e.g span , div className String string This is always appended as-is to class in the HTML. e.g some-class styleName String string This is mapped to a CSS module and appended to class in

the HTML. e.g some-class Children String React$Element<*> React element. e.g <Something />

Remember to always build FlagIcon with FlagIconFactory .

1 Upgrade to version 1.0.17 or later of this module.

🏭 FlagIconFactory

The entries marked with * are required.

Argument Type Flow Type Description Supported values React * Module ReactModule Your app's React instance. Versions in peerDependencies. options Object FlagIconOptionsType See FlagIconFactory options below.

🏭 FlagIconFactory options

Argument Type Flow Type Description Supported values Default useCssModules Boolean Boolean Use CSS modules styles (your module bundler must be correctly setup). true , false true customCodes 2 Object Object An object literal whose keys are your custom codes.

Example. themeStyles Object CssModule Set this if useCssModules is true and a) you want to apply styles to FlagIcon

using .theme-base and/or

b) you are using custom flags.

2 Upgrade to version 1.0.17 or later of this module.

Facebook's Flow support

This module has 0 Flow errors on flow-bin version: ^0.76.0.

If in your app you are using a Flow version that is the same or newer than that, you should not need any specific configuration excluding the installation of the flow-typed definition for prop-types (you may also take the opportunity to install definitions for all your app's modules using flow-typed).

However, if in your app you are using a newer or particularly older version (not recommended) of Flow, it may throw warnings or errors. Please open an issue or submit a pull request if this module has not yet been made compatible with a newer Flow version.

Custom flags

Required parameters

Always set FlagIconFactory options.customCodes to make this module aware of your codes. Otherwise: runtime warnings in development (and Flow errors, if you use it).

set to make this module aware of your codes. Otherwise: runtime warnings in development (and Flow errors, if you use it). If using Css Modules , import your styles in someVariable and set FlagIconFactory options.themeStyles to someVariable . Otherwise: runtime Css Modules errors.

using , import your styles in and set to . Otherwise: runtime errors. Else if using standard Css, make sure to import the styles. Otherwise: the custom images won't be loaded.

using standard Css, make sure to import the styles. Otherwise: the custom images won't be loaded. If using Flow use CustomFlagIconFactory and not FlagIconFactory . Otherwise: Flow errors.

Quick example

We recommend organizing your custom flags in a folder similar to example-custom-flags . You may copy-paste it in the root of your app and replace the codes and images.

Example folder structure:

| | | | | | | | | | | | |

Write the styles for each one of your codes, and load the appropriate images:

.flag-icon-ex1 { background-image : url (../images/4x3/ex1.svg); } .flag-icon-ex1 .flag-icon-squared { background-image : url (../images/1x1/ex1.svg); }

Import the styles and export them and the object with your codes:

import styles from './styles.css' const codes = { ex1 : 'Example 1 country' , ex2 : 'Example 2 country' , ex3 : 'Example 3 country' , } export type CustomCodeType = $Keys< typeof codes> export { styles, codes }

Import CustomFlagIconFactory in your app and build FlagIcon as shown:

import React from 'react' import { CustomFlagIconFactory } from 'react-flag-icon-css' import { styles, codes } from './my-custom-flags' const optionsCssModules = { customCodes : codes, themeStyles : styles } const FlagIconCssModules = CustomFlagIconFactory(React, optionsCssModules) const options = { useCssModules : false , customCodes : codes } const FlagIcon = CustomFlagIconFactory(React, options)

Note: when you build FlagIcon with CustomFlagIconFactory, it can be used with both built-in and custom codes.

Development

Runtime type checking: in development mode ( process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production' ), when using unsupported props or prop values, you are warned at runtime by Failed prop type errors in the browser console. Feature powered by prop-types .

Static type checking:

If you use Facebook's flow in your app (otherwise you can skip this section, unless you want to submit a pull request), it should automatically pick up this package's definitions from the .js.flow files that are distributed with it, checking your code accordingly when you run yarn flow . Using the latest Flow version or the version in ./package.json is recommended. We also recommend using a Flow -aware editor such as Nuclide for Atom .

If you use Microsoft's TypeScript in your app (otherwise you can skip this section, unless you want to submit a pull request), the package that contains the type definitions for this module is: @types/react-flag-icon-css.

Contributing

Contributions are welcome:

✏️ Write code: use a topic branch, follow the AngularJS commit style guidelines and check that yarn prepublish (build, test, type checking, linting ...) returns zero errors before opening a PR. If you want to make major modifications to the code, please open an issue to discuss them first.

🐛 Report a bug: first, search all issues. If nothing turns up, open a new issue and be as specific as possible, so that we can reproduce your setup and find out if it is a bug or a configuration issue.

📐 Propose a feature: first, search all issues. If nothing turns up, open a new issue and describe what the proposed feature should do, why you think it is important and an example use case.

Thanks! 💙

Find this module useful?

⭐ Starring it lets you keep track of this project and helps more people discover it.

Source of the flags

This project uses the great SVG country flags from flag-icon-css.

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.