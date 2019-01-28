A simple
React SVG country flags component: it works with
Css Modules (default) or standard
Css.
React Flag Icon Css is distributed as an npm package.
We recommend installing and managing
npm packages with
yarn or
npm 6:
$ yarn add react-flag-icon-css
or with
npm 1:
$ npm install --save react-flag-icon-css
1 You can omit --save if using npm >= 5.
create-react-app app
Apps bootstrapped with
create-react-app support this module out of the box, just follow the Basic Usage example and remember to set
useCssModules to
false (
create-react-app does not currently support Css modules in its stable version, you can try the alpha but it will still not work with this module).
We recommend using the
webpack 4 module bundler and ecosystem to assemble your app, even though this module works with
webpack >= 1 and should also work with other bundlers.
If you are using
webpack, you will need to install and configure a few commmonly used modules - see the webpack 4 example project (also available for: webpack 3, webpack 2, and webpack 1).
$ yarn add -D babel-loader css-loader file-loader style-loader extract-text-webpack-plugin
or with
npm:
$ npm install --save-dev ...
Import
FlagIconFactory from
react-flag-icon-css, it accepts the
React module as the first argument and creates the
FlagIcon component (remove the @flow comment if you don't use
Flow, it does not have any effect). This approach ensures that
FlagIcon uses your app's
React instance, avoiding issues such as two versions of
React being loaded at the same time.
/* your-app/your-components-directory/FlagIcon.js */
// @flow
import * as React from 'react'
import FlagIconFactory from 'react-flag-icon-css'
// Please only use `FlagIconFactory` one time in your application, there is no
// need to use it multiple times (it would slow down your app). You may place the
// line below in a `FlagIcon.js` file in your 'components' directory, then
// write `export default FlagIcon` as shown below and import it elsewhere in your app.
const FlagIcon = FlagIconFactory(React)
// If you are not using css modules, write the following:
// const FlagIcon = FlagIconFactory(React, { useCssModules: false })
export default FlagIcon
/* your-app/App.js */
// @flow
import * as React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import FlagIcon from './your-components-directory/FlagIcon.js'
const App = (props = {}) =>
<div>
<FlagIcon code={props.code} size={props.size} />
</div>
const rootEL = document.body.querySelector('#app')
const appProps = { code: 'it', size: '3x' }
ReactDOM.render(<App {...appProps} />, rootEL)
A
webpack 3 example project is available (webpack 2 and webpack 1 versions).
The entries marked with
* are required.
|Prop
|Type
|Flow Type
|Default
|Description
|Supported values
|code *
String
FlagIconCodeType 1
|ISO 3166-1-alpha-2 code.
|The list is here.
|size
String
FlagIconSizeType
|lg, 2x, 3x, 4x, 5x
|flip
String
FlagIconFlipType
|horizontal, vertical
|rotate
Number
FlagIconRotateType
|30, 60, 90, 180, 270
|squared
Boolean
boolean
false
|Uses the
1x1 image if
true.
|Component
String
string
span
|e.g
span,
div
|className
String
string
|This is always appended as-is to
class in the HTML.
|e.g
some-class
|styleName
String
string
|This is mapped to a
CSS module and appended to
class in
the HTML.
|e.g
some-class
|Children
String
React$Element<*>
React element.
|e.g
<Something />
Remember to always build
FlagIcon with
FlagIconFactory.
1 Upgrade to version 1.0.17 or later of this module.
The entries marked with
* are required.
|Argument
|Type
|Flow Type
|Description
|Supported values
|React *
Module
ReactModule
|Your app's
React instance.
|Versions in peerDependencies.
|options
Object
FlagIconOptionsType
|See FlagIconFactory options below.
|Argument
|Type
|Flow Type
|Description
|Supported values
|Default
|useCssModules
Boolean
Boolean
|Use
CSS modules styles (your module bundler must be correctly setup).
true,
false
true
|customCodes 2
Object
Object
|An object literal whose keys are your custom codes.
Example.
|themeStyles
Object
CssModule
|Set this if
useCssModules is
true and a) you want to apply styles to
FlagIcon
using
.theme-base and/or
b) you are using custom flags.
2 Upgrade to version 1.0.17 or later of this module.
This module has 0 Flow errors on
flow-bin version: ^0.76.0.
If in your app you are using a Flow version that is the same or newer than that, you should not need any specific configuration excluding the installation of the flow-typed definition for
prop-types (you may also take the opportunity to install definitions for all your app's modules using flow-typed).
However, if in your app you are using a newer or particularly older version (not recommended) of Flow, it may throw warnings or errors. Please open an issue or submit a pull request if this module has not yet been made compatible with a newer Flow version.
FlagIconFactory options.customCodes to make this module aware of your codes. Otherwise: runtime warnings in development (and Flow errors, if you use it).
Css Modules, import your styles in
someVariable and set
FlagIconFactory options.themeStyles to
someVariable. Otherwise: runtime
Css Modules errors.
Flow use
CustomFlagIconFactory and not
FlagIconFactory. Otherwise:
Flow errors.
We recommend organizing your custom flags in a folder similar to
example-custom-flags. You may copy-paste it in the root of your app and replace the codes and images.
Example folder structure:
|-- app.js
|-- example-custom-flags
|--index.js
|--istyles.css
|--images
|--1x1
|--ex1.svg
|--ex2.svg
|--ex3.svg
|--4x3
|--ex1.svg
|--ex2.svg
|--ex3.svg
Write the styles for each one of your codes, and load the appropriate images:
/* example-custom-flags/styles.css */
/**
* Note: you can use PostCSS, SASS or whatever preprocessor your
* app is using here.
*/
.flag-icon-ex1 {
background-image: url(../images/4x3/ex1.svg);
}
.flag-icon-ex1.flag-icon-squared {
background-image: url(../images/1x1/ex1.svg);
}
/* ... */
Import the styles and export them and the object with your codes:
/* example-custom-flags/index.js */
import styles from './styles.css'
const codes = {
ex1: 'Example 1 country',
ex2: 'Example 2 country',
ex3: 'Example 3 country',
}
// You can comment or remove the following line if you don't use Facebook's Flow.
export type CustomCodeType = $Keys<typeof codes>
export { styles, codes }
Import
CustomFlagIconFactory in your app and build
FlagIcon as shown:
/* app.js */
// @flow
import React from 'react'
import { CustomFlagIconFactory } from 'react-flag-icon-css'
import { styles, codes } from './my-custom-flags'
// Using 'react-css-modules'? Use this:
const optionsCssModules = { customCodes: codes, themeStyles: styles }
const FlagIconCssModules = CustomFlagIconFactory(React, optionsCssModules)
// Using global CSS? Use this instead:
const options = { useCssModules: false, customCodes: codes }
const FlagIcon = CustomFlagIconFactory(React, options)
Note: when you build FlagIcon with CustomFlagIconFactory, it can be used with both built-in and custom codes.
Runtime type checking: in development mode (
process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production'), when using unsupported props or prop values, you are warned at runtime by Failed prop type errors in the browser console. Feature powered by
prop-types.
Static type checking:
If you use Facebook's
flow in your app (otherwise you can skip this section, unless you want to submit a pull request), it should automatically pick up this package's definitions from the
.js.flow files that are distributed with it, checking your code accordingly when you run
yarn flow. Using the latest
Flow version or the version in
./package.json is recommended. We also recommend using a
Flow-aware editor such as
Nuclide for
Atom.
If you use Microsoft's
TypeScript in your app (otherwise you can skip this section, unless you want to submit a pull request), the package that contains the type definitions for this module is: @types/react-flag-icon-css.
Contributions are welcome:
✏️ Write code: use a topic branch, follow the AngularJS commit style guidelines and check that
yarn prepublish (build, test, type checking, linting ...) returns zero errors before opening a PR. If you want to make major modifications to the code, please open an issue to discuss them first.
🐛 Report a bug: first, search all issues. If nothing turns up, open a new issue and be as specific as possible, so that we can reproduce your setup and find out if it is a bug or a configuration issue.
📐 Propose a feature: first, search all issues. If nothing turns up, open a new issue and describe what the proposed feature should do, why you think it is important and an example use case.
Thanks! 💙
⭐ Starring it lets you keep track of this project and helps more people discover it.
This project uses the great SVG country flags from flag-icon-css.
This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.