React Fix It

Automagically generate tests from errors.

⚠️ This package uses react-component-errors to wrap the lifecycle methods into a try...catch block, which affects the performance of your components. Therefore it should not be used in production.

How to use it

Enhance your components with fixIt

Write some bugs (or wait for your components to fail)

Open the console and copy the test snippet

Paste the code to reproduce the error

Fix the bugs and celebrate

Demo

https://michelebertoli.github.io/react-fix-it/

Installation

You can either install it with npm or yarn.

npm install --save-dev react-fix-it

or

yarn add --dev react-fix-it

Example

import React, { Component } from 'react' import fixIt, { options } from 'react-fix-it' options.log = ( test ) => { console .warn(test) doWatheverYouWant(test) } class MyComponent extends Component { render() { return < div > Hello ⚛ </ div > } } export default fixIt(MyComponent)

💡 They easiest way to patch automatically all the components in development mode is by using babel-plugin-react-fix-it with the following configuration:

{ "env" : { "development" : { "plugins" : [ "react-fix-it" ] } } }

Test

npm test

or