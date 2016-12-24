openbase logo
Readme

React Fix It Build Status

Automagically generate tests from errors.

⚠️ This package uses react-component-errors to wrap the lifecycle methods into a try...catch block, which affects the performance of your components. Therefore it should not be used in production.

How to use it

  • Enhance your components with fixIt
  • Write some bugs (or wait for your components to fail)
  • Open the console and copy the test snippet
  • Paste the code to reproduce the error
  • Fix the bugs and celebrate

Demo

https://michelebertoli.github.io/react-fix-it/

Preview

Installation

You can either install it with npm or yarn.

npm install --save-dev react-fix-it

or

yarn add --dev react-fix-it

Example

import React, { Component } from 'react'
import fixIt, { options } from 'react-fix-it'

// defaults to console.log
options.log = (test) => {
  console.warn(test)
  doWatheverYouWant(test)
}

class MyComponent extends Component {
  render() {
    return <div>Hello ⚛</div>
  }
}

export default fixIt(MyComponent)

💡 They easiest way to patch automatically all the components in development mode is by using babel-plugin-react-fix-it with the following configuration:

{
  "env": {
    "development": {
      "plugins": ["react-fix-it"]
    }
  }
}

Test

npm test

or

yarn test

