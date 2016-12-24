Automagically generate tests from errors.
⚠️ This package uses react-component-errors to wrap the lifecycle methods into a try...catch block, which affects the performance of your components. Therefore it should not be used in production.
fixIt
https://michelebertoli.github.io/react-fix-it/
npm install --save-dev react-fix-it
or
yarn add --dev react-fix-it
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import fixIt, { options } from 'react-fix-it'
// defaults to console.log
options.log = (test) => {
console.warn(test)
doWatheverYouWant(test)
}
class MyComponent extends Component {
render() {
return <div>Hello ⚛</div>
}
}
export default fixIt(MyComponent)
💡 They easiest way to patch automatically all the components in development mode is by using babel-plugin-react-fix-it with the following configuration:
{
"env": {
"development": {
"plugins": ["react-fix-it"]
}
}
}
npm test
or
yarn test