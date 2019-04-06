React components to fetch collections and documents from Firestore

The problem

You want to use the new Firestore database from Google, but don't want to have to use redux or any other state management tool. You would like to not have to worry too much about the exact API for firestore (snapshots, references, etc), and just be able to retrieve collections and documents and read their data.

You also want to do all this using render props, because they're awesome.

The solution

This is a set of components that allows you to interact with Firestore collections and documents, without needing to constantly call additional methods (like .data() ) to display your data.

There is still an escape hatch where the snapshot from Firestore is provided to your render function, in the event that you need more control over your interactions with Firestore.

Disclaimer

This project is still a work in progress and in an alpha state. The API may update frequently.

Table of Contents

Installation

This package is available on npm.

npm install --save react-firestore

Or, if you're using yarn:

yarn add react-firestore

Usage

There are 3 components provided with this package:

FirestoreProvider

This component allows the FirestoreCollection and FirestoreDocument components to communicate with Firestore.

At the top level of your app, configure firebase and render the FirestoreProvider component.

If you're using create-react-app, your index.js file would look something like this:

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import firebase from '@firebase/app' ; import '@firebase/firestore' ; import { FirestoreProvider } from 'react-firestore' ; import App from './App' ; const config = { apiKey : '<your_api_key>' , projectId : '<your_firebase_project_id>' , }; firebase.initializeApp(config); ReactDOM.render( < FirestoreProvider firebase = {firebase} > < App /> </ FirestoreProvider > , document .getElementById( 'root' ), );

Important: Starting with Firebase v5.5.0 timestamp objects stored in Firestore get returned as Firebase Timestamp objects instead of regular Date() objects. To make your app compatible with this change, add the useTimestampsInSnapshots to the FirestoreProvider element. If you dont do this your app might break. For more information visit [the Firebase refrence documentation][https://firebase.google.com/docs/reference/js/firebase.firestore.Timestamp].

Note: The reason for the separate imports for @firebase/app and @firebase/firestore is because firestore is not included in the default firebase wrapper package. See the firestore package for more details.

FirestoreProvider props

firebase

firebase | required

An already initialized firebase object from the @firebase/app package.

FirestoreCollection

This component allows you to interact with a Firestore collection. Using this component, you can access the collection at a given path and provide sort options, perform queries, and paginate data.

This component will setup a listener and update whenever the given collection is updated in Firestore.

Example usage to get a collection and sort by some fields:

<FirestoreCollection path= "stories" sort= "publishedDate:desc,authorName" render={({ isLoading, data }) => { return isLoading ? ( < Loading /> ) : ( < div > < h1 > Stories </ h1 > < ul > {data.map(story => ( < li key = {story.id} > {story.title} - {story.authorName} </ li > ))} </ ul > </ div > ); }} />

FirestoreCollection props

path

string | required

The / separated path to the Firestore collection. Collections must contain an odd number of path segments.

sort

string | defaults to null

A comma-delimited list of fields by which the query should be ordered. Each item in the list can be of the format fieldName or fieldName:sortOrder . The sortOrder piece can be either asc or desc . If just a field name is given, sortOrder defaults to asc .

limit

number | defaults to null

The maximum number of documents to retrieve from the collection.

filter

array or array of array | defaults to null

Passing in an array of strings creates a simple query to filter the collection by

<FirestoreCollection path={ 'users' } filter={[ 'firstName' , '==' , 'Mike' ]} render={() => { }} />

Passing in an array of arrays creates a compound query to filter the collection by

<FirestoreCollection path={ 'users' } filter={[[ 'firstName' , '==' , 'Mike' ], [ 'lastName' , '==' , 'Smith' ]]} render={() => { }} />

Passing in document references allows you to filter by reference fields:

<FirestoreCollection path={ 'users' } filter={[ 'organization' , '==' , firestore.collection( 'organizations' ).doc( 'foocorp' ), ]} render={() => { }} />

render

function({}) | required

This is the function where you render whatever you want based on the state of the FirebaseCollection component. The object provided to the render function contains the following fields:

property type description isLoading boolean Loading status for the firebase query. true until an initial payload from Firestore is received. error Error Error received from firebase when the listen fails or is cancelled. data Array<any> An array containing all of the documents in the collection. Each item will contain an id along with the other data contained in the document. snapshot QuerySnapshot / null The firestore QuerySnapshot created to get data for the collection. See QuerySnapshot docs for more information.

FirestoreDocument

This component allows you to retrieve a Firestore document from the given path .

This component will setup a listener and update whenever the given document is updated in Firestore.

<FirestoreDocument path= "stories/1" render={({ isLoading, data }) => { return isLoading ? ( < Loading /> ) : ( < div > < h1 > {data.title} </ h1 > < h2 > {data.authorName} - {data.publishedDate} </ h2 > < p > {data.description} </ p > </ div > ); }} />

FirestoreDocument props

path

string | required

The / separated path to the Firestore document.

render

function({}) | required

This is the function where you render whatever you want based on the state of the FirebaseDocument component. The object provided to the render function contains the following fields:

property type description isLoading boolean Loading status for the firebase query. true until an initial payload from Firestore is received. error Error Error received from firebase when parsing the document data. data Object / null The document that resides at the given path . Will be null until an initial payload is received. The document will contain an id along with the other data contained in the document. snapshot DocumentSnapshot / null The firestore DocumentSnapshot created to get data for the document. See DocumentSnapshot docs for more information.

Firestore

This component supplies the firestore database to the function specified by the render prop. This component can be used if you need more flexibility than the FirestoreCollection and FirestoreDocument components provide, or if you would just rather interact directly with the firestore object.

<Firestore render={({ firestore }) => { return < div > /* Component markup */ </ div > ; }} />

Firestore props

render

function({}) | required

This is the function where you render whatever you want using the firestore object passed in.

property type description firestore Object The Firestore class from firestore. See the docs for the Firestore class for more information.

withFirestore

This higher-order component can be used to provide the firestore database directly to the wrapped component via the firestore prop.

class MyComponent extends Component { state = { story : null , }; componentDidMount() { const { firestore } = this .props; firestore.doc( 'stories/1' ).onSnapshot( snapshot => { this .setState({ story : snapshot }); }); } render() { const { story } = this .state; const storyData = story ? story.data() : null ; return storyData ? ( < div > < h1 > {storyData.title} </ h1 > < h2 > {storyData.authorName} - {storyData.publishedDate} </ h2 > < p > {storyData.description} </ p > </ div > ) : ( < Loading /> ); } } export default withFirestore(MyComponent);

The wrapped component is available as a static property called WrappedComponent on the returned component. This can be used for testing the component in isolation, without needing to provide context in your tests.

Props for returned component

wrappedComponentRef

function | optional