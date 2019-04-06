React components to fetch collections and documents from Firestore
You want to use the new Firestore database from Google, but don't want to have to use redux or any other state management tool. You would like to not have to worry too much about the exact API for firestore (snapshots, references, etc), and just be able to retrieve collections and documents and read their data.
You also want to do all this using render props, because they're awesome.
This is a set of components that allows you to interact with Firestore collections
and documents, without needing to constantly call additional methods (like
.data())
to display your data.
There is still an escape hatch where the snapshot from Firestore is provided to your render function, in the event that you need more control over your interactions with Firestore.
This project is still a work in progress and in an alpha state. The API may update frequently.
This package is available on npm.
npm install --save react-firestore
Or, if you're using yarn:
yarn add react-firestore
There are 3 components provided with this package:
FirestoreProvider
This component allows the
FirestoreCollection and
FirestoreDocument
components to communicate with Firestore.
At the top level of your app, configure
firebase and render the
FirestoreProvider component.
If you're using create-react-app, your
index.js
file would look something like this:
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import firebase from '@firebase/app';
import '@firebase/firestore';
import { FirestoreProvider } from 'react-firestore';
import App from './App';
const config = {
apiKey: '<your_api_key>',
projectId: '<your_firebase_project_id>',
};
firebase.initializeApp(config);
ReactDOM.render(
<FirestoreProvider firebase={firebase}>
<App />
</FirestoreProvider>,
document.getElementById('root'),
);
Important: Starting with Firebase v5.5.0 timestamp objects stored in Firestore get returned as Firebase
Timestamp objects instead of regular Date() objects. To make your app compatible with this
change, add the
useTimestampsInSnapshots to the FirestoreProvider element. If you dont do this
your app might break. For more information visit [the Firebase refrence documentation][https://firebase.google.com/docs/reference/js/firebase.firestore.Timestamp].
Note: The reason for the separate imports for
@firebase/app and
@firebase/firestore
is because
firestore is not included in the default
firebase wrapper package. See
the firestore package for more details.
FirestoreProvider props
firebase| required
An already initialized
firebase object from the @firebase/app package.
FirestoreCollection
This component allows you to interact with a Firestore collection.
Using this component, you can access the collection at a given
path
and provide sort options, perform queries, and paginate data.
This component will setup a listener and update whenever the given collection is updated in Firestore.
Example usage to get a collection and sort by some fields:
<FirestoreCollection
path="stories"
sort="publishedDate:desc,authorName"
render={({ isLoading, data }) => {
return isLoading ? (
<Loading />
) : (
<div>
<h1>Stories</h1>
<ul>
{data.map(story => (
<li key={story.id}>
{story.title} - {story.authorName}
</li>
))}
</ul>
</div>
);
}}
/>
FirestoreCollection props
string| required
The
/ separated path to the Firestore collection. Collections must
contain an odd number of path segments.
string| defaults to
null
A comma-delimited list of fields by which the query should be ordered.
Each item in the list can be of the format
fieldName or
fieldName:sortOrder.
The
sortOrder piece can be either
asc or
desc. If just a field name is given,
sortOrder defaults to
asc.
number| defaults to
null
The maximum number of documents to retrieve from the collection.
arrayor
array of array| defaults to
null
Passing in an array of strings creates a simple query to filter the collection by
<FirestoreCollection
path={'users'}
filter={['firstName', '==', 'Mike']}
render={() => {
/* render stuff*/
}}
/>
Passing in an array of arrays creates a compound query to filter the collection by
<FirestoreCollection
path={'users'}
filter={[['firstName', '==', 'Mike'], ['lastName', '==', 'Smith']]}
render={() => {
/* render stuff*/
}}
/>
Passing in document references allows you to filter by reference fields:
<FirestoreCollection
path={'users'}
filter={[
'organization',
'==',
firestore.collection('organizations').doc('foocorp'),
]}
render={() => {
/* render stuff*/
}}
/>
function({}) | required
This is the function where you render whatever you want based on the state of
the
FirebaseCollection component. The object provided to the
render function
contains the following fields:
|property
|type
|description
|isLoading
boolean
|Loading status for the firebase query.
true until an initial payload from Firestore is received.
|error
Error
|Error received from firebase when the listen fails or is cancelled.
|data
Array<any>
|An array containing all of the documents in the collection. Each item will contain an
id along with the other data contained in the document.
|snapshot
QuerySnapshot /
null
|The firestore
QuerySnapshot created to get data for the collection. See QuerySnapshot docs for more information.
FirestoreDocument
This component allows you to retrieve a Firestore document from the given
path.
This component will setup a listener and update whenever the given document is updated in Firestore.
<FirestoreDocument
path="stories/1"
render={({ isLoading, data }) => {
return isLoading ? (
<Loading />
) : (
<div>
<h1>{data.title}</h1>
<h2>
{data.authorName} - {data.publishedDate}
</h2>
<p>{data.description}</p>
</div>
);
}}
/>
FirestoreDocument props
string| required
The
/ separated path to the Firestore document.
function({}) | required
This is the function where you render whatever you want based on the state of
the
FirebaseDocument component. The object provided to the
render function
contains the following fields:
|property
|type
|description
|isLoading
boolean
|Loading status for the firebase query.
true until an initial payload from Firestore is received.
|error
Error
|Error received from firebase when parsing the document data.
|data
Object /
null
|The document that resides at the given
path. Will be
null until an initial payload is received. The document will contain an
id along with the other data contained in the document.
|snapshot
DocumentSnapshot /
null
|The firestore
DocumentSnapshot created to get data for the document. See DocumentSnapshot docs for more information.
Firestore
This component supplies the firestore database to the function specified
by the
render prop. This component can be used if you need more flexibility
than the
FirestoreCollection and
FirestoreDocument components provide,
or if you would just rather interact directly with the
firestore object.
<Firestore
render={({ firestore }) => {
// Do stuff with `firestore`
return <div> /* Component markup */ </div>;
}}
/>
Firestore props
function({}) | required
This is the function where you render whatever you want using the firestore object passed in.
|property
|type
|description
|firestore
Object
|The
Firestore class from firestore. See the docs for the Firestore class for more information.
withFirestore
This higher-order component can be used to provide the firestore database
directly to the wrapped component via the
firestore prop.
class MyComponent extends Component {
state = {
story: null,
};
componentDidMount() {
const { firestore } = this.props;
firestore.doc('stories/1').onSnapshot(snapshot => {
this.setState({ story: snapshot });
});
}
render() {
const { story } = this.state;
const storyData = story ? story.data() : null;
return storyData ? (
<div>
<h1>{storyData.title}</h1>
<h2>
{storyData.authorName} - {storyData.publishedDate}
</h2>
<p>{storyData.description}</p>
</div>
) : (
<Loading />
);
}
}
export default withFirestore(MyComponent);
Component.WrappedComponent
The wrapped component is available as a static property called
WrappedComponent on the returned component. This can be used
for testing the component in isolation, without needing to provide
context in your tests.
function | optional
A function that will be passed as the
ref prop to the wrapped component.