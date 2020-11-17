React Firebase

React bindings for Firebase.

⚠️ React Firebase in not maintained anymore

There might come a replacement from React itself with Suspense, but when is not certain. If you want to contribute or maintain this project, send a message to @einarlove.

Installation

npm install --save react-firebase

React Firebase requires React 0.14 and Firebase 3 or later.

Example

import React from 'react' import firebase from 'firebase' import { connect } from 'react-firebase' firebase.initializeApp({ databaseURL : 'https://react-firebase-sandbox.firebaseio.com' }) const Counter = ( { value, setValue } ) => ( < div > < button onClick = {() => setValue(value - 1)}>- </ button > < span > {value} </ span > < button onClick = {() => setValue(value + 1)}>+ </ button > </ div > ) export default connect( ( props, ref ) => ({ value : 'counterValue' , setValue : value => ref( 'counterValue' ).set(value) }))(Counter)

Test for yourself on Codepen.io

Usage

Connects a React component to a Firebase App reference.

It does not modify the component class passed to it. Instead, it returns a new, connected component class, for you to use.

Arguments

[ mapFirebaseToProps(props, ref, firebaseApp): subscriptions ] (Object or Function): Its result, or the argument itself must be a plain object. Each value must either be a path to a location in your database, a query object or a function. If you omit it, the default implementation just passes firebaseApp as a prop to your component.

[ mergeProps(ownProps, firebaseProps): props ] (Function): If specified, it is passed the parent props and current subscription state merged with the result of mapFirebaseToProps() . The plain object you return from it will be passed as props to the wrapped component. If you omit it, Object.assign({}, ownProps, firebaseProps) is used by default.

Returns

A React component class that passes subscriptions and actions as props to your component according to the specified options.

Note: "actions" are any function values returned by mapFirebaseToProps() which are typically used to modify data in Firebase.

Static Properties

WrappedComponent (Component): The original component class passed to connect() .

Pass todos as a prop

Note: The value of todos is the path to your data in Firebase. This is equivalent to firebase.database().ref('todo') .

const mapFirebaseToProps = { todos : 'todos' } export default connect(mapFirebaseToProps)(TodoApp)

Pass todos and a function that adds a new todo ( addTodo ) as props

const mapFirebaseToProps = ( props, ref ) => ({ todos : 'todos' , addTodo : todo => ref( 'todos' ).push(todo) }) export default connect(mapFirebaseToProps)(TodoApp)

Pass todos , completedTodos , a function that completes a todo ( completeTodo ) and one that logs in as props

const mapFirebaseToProps = ( props, ref, firebase ) => ({ todos : 'todos' , completedTodos : { path : 'todos' , orderByChild : 'completed' , equalTo : true }, completeTodo = id => ref( `todos/ ${id} /completed` ).set( true ), login : ( email, password ) => firebase.auth().signInWithEmailAndPassword(email, password) }) export default connect(mapFirebaseToProps)(TodoApp)

By default connect() will use the default Firebase App. If you have multiple Firebase App references in your application you may use this to specify the Firebase App reference available to connect() calls in the component hierarchy below.

If you really need to, you can manually pass firebaseApp as a prop to every connect() ed component, but we only recommend to do this for stubbing firebaseApp in unit tests, or in non-fully-React codebases. Normally, you should just use <Provider> .

Props

firebaseApp (App): A Firebase App reference.

(App): A Firebase App reference. children (ReactElement): The root of your component hierarchy.

Example

import { Provider } from 'react-firebase' import { initializeApp } from 'firebase' const firebaseApp = initializeApp({ databaseURL : 'https://my-firebase.firebaseio.com' }) ReactDOM.render( < Provider firebaseApp = {firebaseApp} > < MyRootComponent /> </ Provider > , rootEl )

License

MIT

Acknowledgements