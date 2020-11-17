React bindings for Firebase.
⚠️ React Firebase in not maintained anymore
There might come a replacement from React itself with Suspense, but when is not certain. If you want to contribute or maintain this project, send a message to @einarlove.
npm install --save react-firebase
React Firebase requires React 0.14 and Firebase 3 or later.
import React from 'react'
import firebase from 'firebase'
import { connect } from 'react-firebase'
firebase.initializeApp({
databaseURL: 'https://react-firebase-sandbox.firebaseio.com'
})
const Counter = ({ value, setValue }) => (
<div>
<button onClick={() => setValue(value - 1)}>-</button>
<span>{value}</span>
<button onClick={() => setValue(value + 1)}>+</button>
</div>
)
export default connect((props, ref) => ({
value: 'counterValue',
setValue: value => ref('counterValue').set(value)
}))(Counter)
connect([mapFirebaseToProps], [mergeProps])
Connects a React component to a Firebase App reference.
It does not modify the component class passed to it. Instead, it returns a new, connected component class, for you to use.
mapFirebaseToProps(props, ref, firebaseApp): subscriptions] (Object or Function): Its result, or the argument itself must be a plain object. Each value must either be a path to a location in your database, a query object or a function. If you omit it, the default implementation just passes
firebaseApp as a prop to your component.
mergeProps(ownProps, firebaseProps): props] (Function): If specified, it is passed the parent
props and current subscription state merged with the result of
mapFirebaseToProps(). The plain object you return from it will be passed as props to the wrapped component. If you omit it,
Object.assign({}, ownProps, firebaseProps) is used by default.
A React component class that passes subscriptions and actions as props to your component according to the specified options.
Note: "actions" are any function values returned by
mapFirebaseToProps()which are typically used to modify data in Firebase.
WrappedComponent (Component): The original component class passed to
connect().
todos as a prop
Note: The value of
todosis the path to your data in Firebase. This is equivalent to
firebase.database().ref('todo').
const mapFirebaseToProps = {
todos: 'todos'
}
export default connect(mapFirebaseToProps)(TodoApp)
todos and a function that adds a new todo (
addTodo) as props
const mapFirebaseToProps = (props, ref) => ({
todos: 'todos',
addTodo: todo => ref('todos').push(todo)
})
export default connect(mapFirebaseToProps)(TodoApp)
todos,
completedTodos, a function that completes a todo (
completeTodo) and one that logs in as props
const mapFirebaseToProps = (props, ref, firebase) => ({
todos: 'todos',
completedTodos: {
path: 'todos',
orderByChild: 'completed',
equalTo: true
},
completeTodo = id => ref(`todos/${id}/completed`).set(true),
login: (email, password) => firebase.auth().signInWithEmailAndPassword(email, password)
})
export default connect(mapFirebaseToProps)(TodoApp)
<Provider firebaseApp>
By default
connect() will use the default Firebase App. If you have multiple Firebase App references in your application you may use this to specify the Firebase App reference available to
connect() calls in the component hierarchy below.
If you really need to, you can manually pass
firebaseApp as a prop to every
connect()ed component, but we only recommend to do this for stubbing
firebaseApp in unit tests, or in non-fully-React codebases. Normally, you should just use
<Provider>.
firebaseApp (App): A Firebase App reference.
children (ReactElement): The root of your component hierarchy.
import { Provider } from 'react-firebase'
import { initializeApp } from 'firebase'
const firebaseApp = initializeApp({
databaseURL: 'https://my-firebase.firebaseio.com'
})
ReactDOM.render(
<Provider firebaseApp={firebaseApp}>
<MyRootComponent />
</Provider>,
rootEl
)
MIT
react-redux which this library is heavily inspired by.