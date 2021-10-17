Note: this repo is a fork of react-stockcharts, renamed, converted to typescript and bug fixes applied due to the original project being unmaintained.
Note: v1 is a fully breaking change with large parts, if not all, rewritten. Do not expect the same API! although the same features should exist.
Charts dedicated to finance.
The aim with this project is create financial charts that work out of the box.
npm install react-financial-charts
Refer to CONTRIBUTING.md
This project is a mono-repo that uses Lerna to manage dependencies between packages.
To get started run:
git clone https://github.com/react-financial/react-financial-charts.git
cd react-financial-charts
npm ci
npm run build
To start up a development server run:
npm start