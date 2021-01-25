🏁 React Final Form Listeners is a collection of useful components for listening to fields in a 🏁 React Final Form.
npm install --save react-final-form-listeners react-final-form final-form
or
yarn add react-final-form-listeners react-final-form final-form
import { Form, Field } from 'react-final-form'
import { OnChange } from 'react-final-form-listeners'
const MyForm = () => (
<Form
onSubmit={onSubmit}
render={({ handleSubmit, pristine, invalid }) => (
<form onSubmit={handleSubmit}>
<div>
<label>
<Field name="foo" component="input" type="checkbox" /> Turn foo on?
</label>
<OnChange name="foo">
{(value, previous) => {
// do something
}}
</OnChange>
</div>
...
</form>
)}
/>
)
The following can be imported from
react-final-form-listeners.
ExternallyChanged
Renders is render prop with a
boolean flag when the specified field was last updated externally (changed while not active).
name : String
The name of the field to listen to.
children: (externallyChanged: boolean) => React.Node
A render prop given the boolean flag.
OnChange
Calls its
children callback whenever the specified field changes. It renders nothing.
name : String
The name of the field to listen to.
children: (value: any, previous: any) => void
A function that will be called whenever the specified field is changed. It is passed the new value and the previous value.
OnFocus
Calls its
children callback whenever the specified field becomes active. It renders nothing.
name : String
The name of the field to listen to.
children: () => void
A function that will be called whenever the specified field is changed. It is passed the new value and the previous value.
OnBlur
Calls its
children callback whenever the specified field is blurred. It renders nothing.
name : String
The name of the field to listen to.
children: () => void
A function that will be called whenever the specified field is blurred.