🏁 React Final Form HTML5 Validation is swappable replacement for 🏁 React Final Form's
Field component that provides two-way HTML5 Validation bindings. The bindings are two-way because any HTML5 contraint validation errors will be added to the 🏁 Final Form state, and any field-level validation errors from 🏁 Final Form will be set into the HTML5
validity.customError state. Unfortunately, this functionality is not compatible with 🏁 React Final Form record-level validation, so the two should not be mixed.
Field component?
Good question. The reason is that not everyone needs this functionality, and not everyone is using 🏁 React Final Form with the DOM (e.g. some people use it with React Native). Therefore it makes sense to make this a separate package. This version of
Field is a thin wrapper over the official
Field component, and the only
Field API that this library uses/overrides is the field-level
validate prop, so even if you are using this library's
Field component, you will still get improvements as features are added to the 🏁 React Final Form library in the future.
|Safari
|Chrome
|Firefox
npm install --save react-final-form-html5-validation react-final-form final-form
or
yarn add react-final-form-html5-validation react-final-form final-form
The way you specify rules and error messages in HTML5 is by giving first a rule prop, e.g.
required,
min,
maxLength, and then an error message prop, e.g.
valueMissing,
rangeUnderflow, or
tooLong, respectively. This library comes with built-in English defaults for the error messages, but you will probably want to override those by passing in your own.
import { Form } from 'react-final-form'
import { Field } from 'react-final-form-html5-validation'
const MyForm = () => (
<Form
onSubmit={onSubmit}
render={({ handleSubmit, pristine, invalid }) => (
<form onSubmit={handleSubmit}>
<div>
<label>First Name</label>
<Field
name="firstName"
component="input"
type="text"
placeholder="First Name"
required
maxLength={20}
tooLong="That name is too long!"
pattern="[A-Z].+"
/>
</div>
...
</form>
)}
/>
)
These all come from the HTML Standard.
|Rule
|Value
|Message
|Meaning
badInput
|The value is invalid somehow
max
Number
rangeOverflow
|The value is too high
maxLength
Number
tooLong
|The value is too long
min
Number
rangeUnderflow
|The value is too small
minLength
Number
tooShort
|The value is too short
pattern
string
patternMismatch
|The value does not match the regular expression
required
boolean
valueMissing
|The value is missing
step
Number
stepMismatch
|The value does not match the step granularity
typeMismatch
|The value does not match the specified
type
In addition to all the
FieldProps that you can pass to the standard
Field, to an HTML5 Validation
Field, you may also pass:
max?: Number
The maximum value allowed as the value for the input. If invalid, the
rangeOverflow error will be displayed.
maxLength?: Number
The maximum length allowed of the input value. If invalid, the
tooLong error will be displayed.
min?: Number
The minimum value allowed as the value for the input. If invalid, the
rangeUnderflow error will be displayed.
minLength?: Number
The minimum length allowed of the input value. If invalid, the
tooShort error will be displayed.
pattern?: string
A string regular expression to test the input value against. If invalid, the
patternMismatch error will be displayed.
required?: boolean
Whether or not the field is required. If invalid, the
valueMissing error will be displayed.
step?: Number
The step size between the
min and
max values. If invalid, the
stepMismatch error will be displayed.
badInput?: string
The message to display when the input is invalid somehow.
patternMismatch?: string|(value?: any, props: Object) => string
The message to display when the value does not match the pattern specified by the
pattern prop.
rangeOverflow?: string|(value?: any, props: Object) => string
The message to display when the value is higher than the
max prop.
rangeUnderflow?: string|(value?: any, props: Object) => string
The message to display when the value is lower than the
min prop.
stepMismatch?: string|(value?: any, props: Object) => string
The message to display the value is not one of the valid steps specified by the
step prop.
tooLong?: string|(value?: any, props: Object) => string
The message to display when the value longer than the value specified by the
maxLength prop.
tooShort?: string|(value?: any, props: Object) => string
The message to display when the value shorter than the value specified by the
minLength prop.
typeMismatch?: string|(value?: any, props: Object) => string
The message to display when the value does not match the
type prop.
valueMissing?: string|(value?: any, props: Object) => string
The message to display when the value is required, but missing.
If internationalization is important to your project, you should probably create a component that wraps this component, pulls the localized messages from the context, and renders:
<Field {...props} {...messages} />