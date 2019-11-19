✅ Zero dependencies
✅ Only peer dependencies: React and 🏁 Final Form
✅ Opt-in subscriptions - only update on the state you need!
✅ 💥 1.2 kB gzipped 💥
npm install --save react-final-form-hooks final-form
or
yarn add react-final-form-hooks final-form
🏁 React Final Form Hooks is the leanest possible way to connect 🏁 Final Form to React, to acheive subscriptions-based form state management using the Observer pattern.
If performance is your goal, you are recommended to use 🏁 React Final Form. Also, that library does many other things for you, like managing checkbox and radio buttons properly. RFFHooks leaves all of that work to you. By default, 🏁 React Final Form Hooks subscribes to all changes, but if you want to fine tune your form, you may specify only the form state that you care about for rendering your gorgeous UI.
Here's what it looks like in your code:
import { useForm, useField } from 'react-final-form-hooks'
const MyForm = () => {
const { form, handleSubmit, values, pristine, submitting } = useForm({
onSubmit, // the function to call with your form values upon valid submit
validate // a record-level validation function to check all form values
})
const firstName = useField('firstName', form)
const lastName = useField('lastName', form)
return (
<form onSubmit={handleSubmit}>
<div>
<label>First Name</label>
<input {...firstName.input} placeholder="First Name" />
{firstName.meta.touched && firstName.meta.error && (
<span>{firstName.meta.error}</span>
)}
</div>
<div>
<label>Last Name</label>
<input {...lastName.input} placeholder="Last Name" />
{lastName.meta.touched && lastName.meta.error && (
<span>{lastName.meta.error}</span>
)}
</div>
<button type="submit" disabled={pristine || submitting}>
Submit
</button>
</form>
)
}
react-final-form-hooks and the hooks introduced in
react-final-form v5?
Great question. The TL;DR is this:
react-final-form-hooks is a lightweight, simple solution for quickly getting a form up and running in a single render function, but allows for no performance optimization.
react-final-form v5 is a more robust, battle-tested solution that involves creating more components and structure around your form.
react-final-form-hooks does not put the
form instance into the React context, but rather forces you to pass the
form instance to
useField so that the field can register itself with the form. This allows you to create your entire form in a single functional component, like the
MyForm example above. It will also, by necessity, rerender your entire form on every value change.
react-final-form v5 requires that you wrap your entire form in a
<Form> component that provides the
form instance via context to its descendants. This means that you cannot use
useField in the same function that is rendering your
<Form>, because
useField must be inside the
<Form>.
Conclusion: If your app has a couple of small (< 20 inputs) forms where you aren't doing anything fancy with reusable custom input components,
react-final-form-hooks might be all you need. But if your app is bigger and more sophisticated, or you need to optimize for performance, you should probably use
react-final-form.
Shows how to create fields and attach them to
<input/> elements.
The following can be imported from
react-final-form-hooks.
useField
Returns an object similar to
FieldRenderProps.
useField takes four parameters:
name : string
The name of the field. Required.
form : Form
The object returned from
useForm. Required.
validate? : (value:any) => any
A field-level validation function that takes the current value and returns
undefinedif it is valid, or the error if it is not. Optional.
subscription? : FieldSubscription
A subscription of which parts of field state to be notified about. See
FieldSubscription. Optional.
useForm
Returns an object similar to
FormRenderProps.
useForm takes two parameters:
onSubmit : (values:Object) => ?Object | Promise<?Object> | void
See 🏁 Final Form's
onSubmit docs for more information. Required.
validate?: (values:Object) => Object | Promise<Object>
A record level validation function. See 🏁 Final Form's
validate docs for more information. Optional.
