npm install --save react-final-form-arrays react-final-form final-form final-form-arrays
or
yarn add react-final-form-arrays react-final-form final-form final-form-arrays
🏁 React Final Form Arrays provides a way to render arrays in 🏁 React Final Form.
import { Form, Field } from 'react-final-form'
import arrayMutators from 'final-form-arrays'
import { FieldArray } from 'react-final-form-arrays'
const MyForm = () => (
<Form
onSubmit={onSubmit}
mutators={{
// potentially other mutators could be merged here
...arrayMutators
}}
validate={validate}
render={({ handleSubmit, pristine, invalid }) => (
<form onSubmit={handleSubmit}>
<FieldArray name="customers">
{({ fields }) => (
<div>
{fields.map((name, index) => (
<div key={name}>
<div>
<label>First Name</label>
<Field name={`${name}.firstName`} component="input" />
</div>
<div>
<label>Last Name</label>
<Field name={`${name}.lastName`} component="input" />
</div>
<button type="button" onClick={() => fields.remove(index)}>
Remove
</button>
</div>
))}
<button
type="button"
onClick={() => fields.push({ firstName: '', lastName: '' })}
>
Add
</button>
</div>
)}
</FieldArray>
</form>
)}
/>
)
Demostrates how to use
<FieldArray/> to render an array of inputs, as well as
use
push,
pop, and
remove mutations.
Demostrates how to integrate the simple example with react-beautiful-dnd
There are three ways to tell
<FieldArray/> what to render:
|Method
|How it is rendered
component prop
return React.createElement(this.props.component, props)
render prop
return this.props.render(props)
|a render function as
children
return this.props.children(props)
The following can be imported from
react-final-form-arrays.
FieldArray : React.ComponentType<FieldArrayProps>
A component that takes
FieldArrayProps and renders an
array of fields
useFieldArray
The
useFieldArray hook takes two parameters, the first is the name of the field, and the second is an optional object that looks just like
FieldArrayProps, except without the name. It returns an object just like
FieldArrayRenderProps.
useFieldArray is used interally inside
FieldArray.
version: string
The current used version of 🏁 React Final Form Arrays.
FieldArrayProps
These are props that you pass to
<FieldArray/>. You must
provide one of the ways to render:
component,
render, or
children.
children?: ((props: FieldArrayRenderProps) => React.Node) | React.Node
A render function that is given
FieldArrayRenderProps, as well as any non-API props
passed into the
<FieldArray/> component.
component?: React.ComponentType<FieldArrayRenderProps>
A component that is given
FieldArrayRenderProps as
props, as well as any non-API props passed into the
<FieldArray/> component.
name: string
The name of your field array.
render?: (props: FieldArrayRenderProps) => React.Node
A render function that is given
FieldArrayRenderProps, as well as any non-API props
passed into the
<FieldArray/> component.
defaultValue?: any
⚠️ You probably want
initialValue! ⚠️
Before using this prop, read and understand the 🏁 Final Form documentation on
initialValue and
defaultValue!
initialValue?: any
See the 🏁 Final Form docs on
initialValue
isEqual?: (allPreviousValues: Array<any>, allNewValues: Array<any>) => boolean
A function that can be used to compare two arrays of values (before and after every change) and calculate pristine/dirty checks. Defaults to a function that will
=== check each element of the array.
subscription?: FieldSubscription
A
FieldSubscription
that selects of all the items of
FieldState that you
wish to update for. If you don't pass a
subscription prop, it defaults to
all of
FieldState.
validate?: (value: ?any[], allValues: Object) => ?any
A function that takes the field value, and all the values of the form and
returns an error if the array value is invalid, or
undefined if the value is
valid.
FieldArrayRenderProps
These are the props that
<FieldArray/> provides to
your render function or component. This object is divided into a
fields object
that mimics an iterable (e.g. it has
map() and
forEach() and
length), and
meta data about the field array. Keep in mind that the values in
meta are
dependent on you having subscribed to them with the
subscription prop
fields.forEach: (iterator: (name: string, index: number) => void) => void
Iterates through all of the names of the fields in the field array in bracket
format, e.g.
foo[0],
foo[1],
foo[2].
fields.insert: (index: number, value: any) => void
A function to insert a value into any arbitrary index of the array.
fields.map: (iterator: (name: string, index: number) => any) => any[]
Iterates through all of the names of the fields in the field array in bracket
format, e.g.
foo[0],
foo[1],
foo[2], and collects the results of the
iterator function. You will use this in almost every implementation.
fields.move: (from: number, to: number) => void
A function to move a value from one index to another. Useful for drag-and-drop reordering.
fields.name: string
The name of the field array.
fields.pop: () => any
A function to remove a value from the end of the array. The value will be returned.
fields.push: (value: any) => void
A function to add a value to the end of the array.
fields.remove: (index: number) => any
A function to remove a value from an arbitrary index of the array.
fields.shift: () => any
A function to remove a value from the beginning of the array. The value will be returned.
fields.swap: (indexA: number, indexB: number) => void
A function to swap two values in the array.
fields.update: (index: number, value: any) => void
Updates a value of the specified index of the array field.
fields.unshift: (value: any) => void
A function to add a value to the beginning of the array.
fields.value: any[]
The value of the array. Should be treated as readonly.
meta.active?: boolean
See the 🏁 Final Form docs on
active.
meta.data: Object
See the 🏁 Final Form docs on
data.
meta.dirty?: boolean
See the 🏁 Final Form docs on
dirty.
meta.error?: any
See the 🏁 Final Form docs on
error.
meta.initial?: any
See the 🏁 Final Form docs on
initial.
meta.invalid?: boolean
See the 🏁 Final Form docs on
invalid.
meta.pristine?: boolean
See the 🏁 Final Form docs on
pristine.
meta.submitError?: any
See the 🏁 Final Form docs on
submitError.
meta.submitFailed?: boolean
See the 🏁 Final Form docs on
submitFailed.
meta.submitSucceeded?: boolean
See the 🏁 Final Form docs on
submitSucceeded.
meta.touched?: boolean
See the 🏁 Final Form docs on
touched.
meta.valid?: boolean
See the 🏁 Final Form docs on
valid.
meta.visited?: boolean