react-final-form

by final-form
6.5.7 (see all)

🏁 High performance subscription-based form state management for React

Overview

390K

GitHub Stars

6.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

15d ago

Contributors

122

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Forms, React Validation

Reviews

Average Rating

4.6/58
karolis-sh
chase2981

1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Poor Documentation

Readme

You build great forms, but do you know HOW users use your forms? Find out with Form Nerd! Professional analytics from the creator of React Final Form.

💰 Wanna get paid the big bucks writing React? Take this quiz and get offers from top tech companies! 💰

🏁 React Final Form

React Final Form

Zero dependencies (that affect your bundle size)

✅ Zero dependencies (that affect your bundle size)

✅ Only peer dependencies: React and 🏁 Final Form

✅ Opt-in subscriptions - only update on the state you need!

✅ 💥 3.0k gzipped 💥

React Final Form is sponsored by Sencha.

Comprehensive JS framework and UI components for building enterprise-grade web apps.

💬 Give Feedback on React Final Form 💬

In the interest of making 🏁 React Final Form the best library it can be, we'd love your thoughts and feedback.

Take a quick survey.

React Final Form is a thin React wrapper for Final Form, which is a subscriptions-based form state management library that uses the Observer pattern, so only the components that need updating are re-rendered as the form's state changes.

Getting Started

Philosophy

Examples

API

FAQ

100
Karolis Šarapnickis
December 29, 2020
December 29, 2020
Highly Customizable

The successor of react-redux-form (same creator), has a very feature-rich API, lots of examples in docs, and is built with performance in mind. The reason this is not as popular as formik is because there are too many features and they can be really complex (you can hook into any lifecycle of the form or any of the inputs).

0
Chase Gibbons
5 months ago
5 months ago

My experiences with react-final-form are in a professional capacity. It gets the job done but we always had issues with either too much rendering--or not enough rendering. We switched to react-hook-form instead for that reason.

0
Evgeny Zakharov
2 months ago
Front-end developer (React.js)
2 months ago
chrishan1995
4 months ago
4 months ago
Vladimir Chuprazov
4 months ago
4 months ago

