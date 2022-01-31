You build great forms, but do you know HOW users use your forms? Find out with Form Nerd! Professional analytics from the creator of React Final Form.
💰 Wanna get paid the big bucks writing React? Take this quiz and get offers from top tech companies! 💰
✅ Zero dependencies (that affect your bundle size)
✅ Only peer dependencies: React and 🏁 Final Form
✅ Opt-in subscriptions - only update on the state you need!
✅ 💥 3.0k gzipped 💥
Comprehensive JS framework and UI components for building enterprise-grade web apps.
In the interest of making 🏁 React Final Form the best library it can be, we'd love your thoughts and feedback.
React Final Form is a thin React wrapper for Final Form, which is a subscriptions-based form state management library that uses the Observer pattern, so only the components that need updating are re-rendered as the form's state changes.
The successor of react-redux-form (same creator), has a very feature-rich API, lots of examples in docs, and is built with performance in mind. The reason this is not as popular as formik is because there are too many features and they can be really complex (you can hook into any lifecycle of the form or any of the inputs).
My experiences with react-final-form are in a professional capacity. It gets the job done but we always had issues with either too much rendering--or not enough rendering. We switched to react-hook-form instead for that reason.