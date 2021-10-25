I'm no longer actively working on this, but please feel free to fork it.
Extendable table with filtering, sorting, paging, and more. Hold down shift to sort on multiple fields.
npm install react-filterable-table
const FilterableTable = require('react-filterable-table');
// Data for the table to display; can be anything
const data = [
{ name: "Steve", age: 27, job: "Sandwich Eater" },
{ name: "Gary", age: 35, job: "Falafeler" },
{ name: "Greg", age: 24, job: "Jelly Bean Juggler" },
{ name: "Jeb", age: 39, job: "Burrito Racer" },
{ name: "Jeff", age: 48, job: "Hot Dog Wrangler" }
];
// Fields to show in the table, and what object properties in the data they bind to
const fields = [
{ name: 'name', displayName: "Name", inputFilterable: true, sortable: true },
{ name: 'age', displayName: "Age", inputFilterable: true, exactFilterable: true, sortable: true },
{ name: 'job', displayName: "Occupation", inputFilterable: true, exactFilterable: true, sortable: true }
];
<FilterableTable
namespace="People"
initialSort="name"
data={data}
fields={fields}
noRecordsMessage="There are no people to display"
noFilteredRecordsMessage="No people match your filters!"
/>
data and
fields
data -
array - Static data to bind to
fields -
array - Array of
fields (see below) used for building the table. These fields have their own list of props detailed below
dataEndpoint -
string - If not using a static dataset, this can be used to fetch data with AJAX
onDataReceived -
fn - This is called (passing the array of data) before the data is rendered. Any necessary data transformations (date parsing, etc) can be done here
className -
string - Class name to apply to the component's root <div> element
tableClassName -
string - Class name to apply to the component's <table> element
trClassName -
string or
fn - Class name to apply to the <tr> elements. If a function is passed, it's called with the
record and
index as parameters:
function (record, index)
footerTrClassName -
string - Class name of the footer's <tr> element
iconSortAsc -
object - Element to use for the asc sort icon next to a field name
iconSort -
object - Element to use for the default sort icon next to a field name. If not provided, the default uses icons from FontAwesome.
iconSortedDesc -
object - Element to use for the desc sort icon next to a field name. If not provided, the default uses icons from FontAwesome.
initialSort -
string - The field name on which to sort on initially
initialSortDir -
bool - The sort direction to use initially - true is ascending, false is descending. Default:
true
noRecordsMessage -
string - Message to show when there are no records
noFilteredRecordsMessage -
string - Message to show when the user has applied filters which result in no records to show
serverErrorMessage -
string or
object - Message to show when an error is encountered from the
dataEndpoint (if used). Can be a string or a React component
loadingMessage -
string or
object - Message to show when the component is loading data
recordCountName -
string - Verbiage to use at the top where it says "X results". For example, "1 giraffe"
recordCountNamePlural -
string - Verbiage to use when there are more than 1 results (or 0). For example, "3 giraffes"
headerVisible -
bool - Whether or not to show the header
pagersVisible -
bool - Whether or not to show the pagers
topPagerVisible -
bool - Whether or not to show the top pager
bottomPagerVisible -
bool - Whether or not to show the bottom pager
pageSize -
int - Page size (default: 10)
pageSizes -
Array - Array of numbers to use for the page size dropdown. Default is
[10, 20, 30, 50]. Set to
null to hide the page size dropdown
autofocusFilter -
bool - Set to
true to focus the filter text box when the component loads
pagerTitles -
object - Specify the titles for the pager buttons. E.g.,
pagerTitles={{ first: '<|', last: '>|' }}
pagerTopClassName -
string - Specify the className for the top pager
pagerBottomClassName -
string - Specify the className for the bottom pager
namespace -
string - The app saves settings (currently only page size) to localStorage. Namespace prevents overriding settings from other pages/apps where this is used. Use the same namespace across implementations that should share the settings. Default: 'react-filterable-table'
onFilterRemoved -
fn - Callback for when a filter is removed by clicking the 'x' next to it (or when called manually, e.g.,
this.refs.FilterableTable.removeExactFilter). Function is called with the filter object that was removed, as well as the event that fired it
field Props
name -
string - Name of the property on the
data object
displayName -
string - Field name as it will appear in the table header. If ommitted,
name is used
sortFieldName -
string - Field to use when sorting if you want to sort using a different value from what's displayed. For example, A+, A, B, C would normally sort as A, A+, B, C. You could have a separate field that maps those values to an integer, then use that field for sorting
inputFilterable -
bool - Whether or not this field should be filtered when the user types in the Filter text box at the top
exactFilterable -
bool - Whether or not the user can click the field's value to filter on it exactly
sortable -
bool - Whether or not the user can sort on this field
visible -
bool - Whether or not the field is visible
thClassName -
string - Class name of the <th> element
tdClassName -
string or
fn - Class name of the <td> element. If a function is passed, it's called with the same parameters as
render (see below)
footerTdClassName -
string - Class name of the footer's <td> element
emptyDisplay -
string - Text to show when the field is empty, for example "---" or "Not Set"
render -
fn - Function called to render the field. Function is passed a
props object which contains:
props.value - the value of the field from the
data object, and
props.field - this field object (Demo using field render functions)
footerValue -
fn or
string - Value for the footer cell. Can be a render function (for totaling, etc) or a static value. Tip: render functions receive both
filteredRecords (your data, filtered if any filters are applied) and
records (non-filtered data) objects in the props parameter. You can use these to show totals for filtered or unfiltered data
render function
const renderAge = (props) => {
/*
* This props object looks like this:
* {
* value: (value of the field in the data. In this case, it's the person's age.),
* record: (the data record for the whole row, in this case it'd be: { name: "Steve", age: 27, job: "Sandwich Eater" }),
* field: (the same field object that this render function was passed into. We'll have access to any props on it, including that 'someRandomProp' one we put on there. Those can be functions, too, so we can add custom onClick handlers to our return value)
* }
*/
// If they are over 60, use the "blind" icon, otherwise use a motorcycle
const iconClassName = "fa fa-" + (props.value > 60 ? "blind" : "motorcycle");
const personName = props.record.name;
return (
<span title={personName + "'s Age"}>
{props.value} <span className={iconClassName}></span>
</span>
);
};
const data = [
...
{ name: "Steve", age: 27, job: "Sandwich Eater" },
...
];
const fields = [
...
{ name: 'age', displayName: "Age", inputFilterable: true, exactFilterable: true, sortable: true, someRandomProp: "Tacos!", render: renderAge },
...
]
The render function gets a few other props as well which may be useful. For example:
records - Your data array
recordIndex - This record's index
filteredRecords - The current array of records that the table is showing (if there are any filters applied, this will be the filtered items)
addExactFilter - function to add an exact filter on something. Use it in an onClick to filter on whatever you want.
addExactFilter(value, fieldname, name = fieldname)
console.log(props) in a render function to see what else is available. These internal props could potentially change with updates, so use at your own risk.
To build the main library:
gulp build
To build the example:
gulp example