rft

react-filterable-table

by Ian Witherow
0.3.438

Extendable table with filtering, sorting, paging, and more

1.1K

GitHub Stars

46

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

2

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Note

I'm no longer actively working on this, but please feel free to fork it.

react-filterable-table

Extendable table with filtering, sorting, paging, and more. Hold down shift to sort on multiple fields.

Demo

NPM

Install

npm install react-filterable-table

Basic usage:

const FilterableTable = require('react-filterable-table');

// Data for the table to display; can be anything
const data = [
    { name: "Steve", age: 27, job: "Sandwich Eater" },
    { name: "Gary", age: 35, job: "Falafeler" },
    { name: "Greg", age: 24, job: "Jelly Bean Juggler" },
    { name: "Jeb", age: 39, job: "Burrito Racer" },
    { name: "Jeff", age: 48, job: "Hot Dog Wrangler" }
];

// Fields to show in the table, and what object properties in the data they bind to
const fields = [
    { name: 'name', displayName: "Name", inputFilterable: true, sortable: true },
    { name: 'age', displayName: "Age", inputFilterable: true, exactFilterable: true, sortable: true },
    { name: 'job', displayName: "Occupation", inputFilterable: true, exactFilterable: true, sortable: true }
];

<FilterableTable
    namespace="People"
    initialSort="name"
    data={data}
    fields={fields}
    noRecordsMessage="There are no people to display"
    noFilteredRecordsMessage="No people match your filters!"
/>

Props

There are a lot, but most are just for customization. The minimum you need to get running are data and fields
  • data - array - Static data to bind to
  • fields - array - Array of fields (see below) used for building the table. These fields have their own list of props detailed below
  • dataEndpoint - string - If not using a static dataset, this can be used to fetch data with AJAX
  • onDataReceived - fn - This is called (passing the array of data) before the data is rendered. Any necessary data transformations (date parsing, etc) can be done here
  • className - string - Class name to apply to the component's root <div> element
  • tableClassName - string - Class name to apply to the component's <table> element
  • trClassName - string or fn - Class name to apply to the <tr> elements. If a function is passed, it's called with the record and index as parameters: function (record, index)
  • footerTrClassName - string - Class name of the footer's <tr> element
  • iconSortAsc - object - Element to use for the asc sort icon next to a field name
  • iconSort - object - Element to use for the default sort icon next to a field name. If not provided, the default uses icons from FontAwesome.
  • iconSortedDesc - object - Element to use for the desc sort icon next to a field name. If not provided, the default uses icons from FontAwesome.
  • initialSort - string - The field name on which to sort on initially
  • initialSortDir - bool - The sort direction to use initially - true is ascending, false is descending. Default: true
  • noRecordsMessage - string - Message to show when there are no records
  • noFilteredRecordsMessage - string - Message to show when the user has applied filters which result in no records to show
  • serverErrorMessage - string or object - Message to show when an error is encountered from the dataEndpoint (if used). Can be a string or a React component
  • loadingMessage - string or object - Message to show when the component is loading data
  • recordCountName - string - Verbiage to use at the top where it says "X results". For example, "1 giraffe"
  • recordCountNamePlural - string - Verbiage to use when there are more than 1 results (or 0). For example, "3 giraffes"
  • headerVisible - bool - Whether or not to show the header
  • pagersVisible - bool - Whether or not to show the pagers
  • topPagerVisible - bool - Whether or not to show the top pager
  • bottomPagerVisible - bool - Whether or not to show the bottom pager
  • pageSize - int - Page size (default: 10)
  • pageSizes - Array - Array of numbers to use for the page size dropdown. Default is [10, 20, 30, 50]. Set to null to hide the page size dropdown
  • autofocusFilter - bool - Set to true to focus the filter text box when the component loads
  • pagerTitles - object - Specify the titles for the pager buttons. E.g., pagerTitles={{ first: '<|', last: '>|' }}
  • pagerTopClassName - string - Specify the className for the top pager
  • pagerBottomClassName - string - Specify the className for the bottom pager
  • namespace - string - The app saves settings (currently only page size) to localStorage. Namespace prevents overriding settings from other pages/apps where this is used. Use the same namespace across implementations that should share the settings. Default: 'react-filterable-table'
  • onFilterRemoved - fn - Callback for when a filter is removed by clicking the 'x' next to it (or when called manually, e.g., this.refs.FilterableTable.removeExactFilter). Function is called with the filter object that was removed, as well as the event that fired it

field Props

  • name - string - Name of the property on the data object
  • displayName - string - Field name as it will appear in the table header. If ommitted, name is used
  • sortFieldName - string - Field to use when sorting if you want to sort using a different value from what's displayed. For example, A+, A, B, C would normally sort as A, A+, B, C. You could have a separate field that maps those values to an integer, then use that field for sorting
  • inputFilterable - bool - Whether or not this field should be filtered when the user types in the Filter text box at the top
  • exactFilterable - bool - Whether or not the user can click the field's value to filter on it exactly
  • sortable - bool - Whether or not the user can sort on this field
  • visible - bool - Whether or not the field is visible
  • thClassName - string - Class name of the <th> element
  • tdClassName - string or fn - Class name of the <td> element. If a function is passed, it's called with the same parameters as render (see below)
  • footerTdClassName - string - Class name of the footer's <td> element
  • emptyDisplay - string - Text to show when the field is empty, for example "---" or "Not Set"
  • render - fn - Function called to render the field. Function is passed a props object which contains: props.value - the value of the field from the data object, and props.field - this field object (Demo using field render functions)
  • footerValue - fn or string - Value for the footer cell. Can be a render function (for totaling, etc) or a static value. Tip: render functions receive both filteredRecords (your data, filtered if any filters are applied) and records (non-filtered data) objects in the props parameter. You can use these to show totals for filtered or unfiltered data

Example using a render function

const renderAge = (props) => {
    /*
     * This props object looks like this:
     * {
     *   value:  (value of the field in the data. In this case, it's the person's age.),
     *   record: (the data record for the whole row, in this case it'd be: { name: "Steve", age: 27, job: "Sandwich Eater" }),
     *   field:  (the same field object that this render function was passed into. We'll have access to any props on it, including that 'someRandomProp' one we put on there. Those can be functions, too, so we can add custom onClick handlers to our return value)
     * }
     */

    // If they are over 60, use the "blind" icon, otherwise use a motorcycle
    const iconClassName = "fa fa-" + (props.value > 60 ? "blind" : "motorcycle");
    const personName = props.record.name;

    return (
        <span title={personName + "'s Age"}>
            {props.value} <span className={iconClassName}></span>
        </span>
    );
};


const data = [
    ...
    { name: "Steve", age: 27, job: "Sandwich Eater" },
    ...
];

const fields = [
    ...
    { name: 'age', displayName: "Age", inputFilterable: true, exactFilterable: true, sortable: true, someRandomProp: "Tacos!", render: renderAge },
    ...
]

The render function gets a few other props as well which may be useful. For example:

  • records - Your data array
  • recordIndex - This record's index
  • filteredRecords - The current array of records that the table is showing (if there are any filters applied, this will be the filtered items)
  • addExactFilter - function to add an exact filter on something. Use it in an onClick to filter on whatever you want.
    • Usage: addExactFilter(value, fieldname, name = fieldname)
  • Various other internal props which may or may not be useful. Check them out using console.log(props) in a render function to see what else is available. These internal props could potentially change with updates, so use at your own risk.

Building

To build the main library: gulp build

To build the example: gulp example

