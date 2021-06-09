React component of Input file and progress bar. This component watch xhr uploading process, and trigger some events.
npm install --save react-fileupload-progress
FileUploadProgress
url: File upload endpoint url.
React.PropTypes.string.isRequired
method: Http request method.
React.PropTypes.string.isRequired
These handler will called on XMLHttpRequest's progress events. See also Using XMLHttpRequest on MDN.
onProgress: Called when
xhr was loaded. Third parameter is the progress of uploading process(0 ~ 100).
React.PropTypes.func(e, request, progress)
onLoad: Called when
xhr was loaded.
React.PropTypes.func(e, request)
onError: Called when
xhr become error.
React.PropTypes.func(e, request)
onAbort: Called when
xhr was aborted.
React.PropTypes.func(e, request)
It is possible to customize view and form.
formRenderer: For custom form rendering, Typo is fixed(#4) from v0.2.0
onSubmitHandler should be attach on your custom form's submit event. When
onSubmitHandler is called, this component start observe
xhr.
React.PropTypes.func(onSubmitHandler)
formGetter: If custom
formRenderer is used, you need to implement this method and must return
FormData object.
React.PropTypes.func => {return form}
progressRenderer: For custom progress rendering,
First parameter is the progress of uploading process(0 ~ 100).
If
xhr has error, second parameter will be
true.
When third parameter is called, current
xhr will be aborted.
React.PropTypes.func(progress, hasError, cancelHandler)
formCustomizer: Called before
xhr send. You can add any custom form parameter(e.g: id, name, etc) with this method. Must return
form given as argument.
React.PropTypes.func(form) => {return form}
beforeSend: Called before
xhr send. You can customize
xhr(e.g: HTTPHeader, etc) with this method. Must return
request given as argument.
React.PropTypes.func(request) => {return request}
'use strict';
import React from 'react';
import FileUploadProgress from 'react-fileupload-progress';
class App extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<h3>Default style</h3>
<FileUploadProgress key='ex1' url='http://localhost:3000/api/upload'
onProgress={(e, request, progress) => {console.log('progress', e, request, progress);}}
onLoad={ (e, request) => {console.log('load', e, request);}}
onError={ (e, request) => {console.log('error', e, request);}}
onAbort={ (e, request) => {console.log('abort', e, request);}}
/>
</div>
)
}
};
React.render(<App/>, document.getElementById('out'));
See also example
npm install # or yarn
npm run start:example
npm run build
npm test