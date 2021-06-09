React component of Input file and progress bar. This component watch xhr uploading process, and trigger some events.

Installation

npm install --save react-fileupload-progress

API

FileUploadProgress

Props

url : File upload endpoint url. React.PropTypes.string.isRequired

: File upload endpoint url. method : Http request method. React.PropTypes.string.isRequired

Events

These handler will called on XMLHttpRequest's progress events. See also Using XMLHttpRequest on MDN.

onProgress : Called when xhr was loaded. Third parameter is the progress of uploading process(0 ~ 100). React.PropTypes.func(e, request, progress)

onLoad : Called when xhr was loaded. React.PropTypes.func(e, request)

onError : Called when xhr become error. React.PropTypes.func(e, request)

onAbort : Called when xhr was aborted. React.PropTypes.func(e, request)

Customization

It is possible to customize view and form.

formRenderer : For custom form rendering, Typo is fixed(#4) from v0.2.0 onSubmitHandler should be attach on your custom form's submit event. When onSubmitHandler is called, this component start observe xhr . React.PropTypes.func(onSubmitHandler)

formGetter : If custom formRenderer is used, you need to implement this method and must return FormData object. React.PropTypes.func => {return form}

progressRenderer : For custom progress rendering, First parameter is the progress of uploading process(0 ~ 100). If xhr has error, second parameter will be true . When third parameter is called, current xhr will be aborted. React.PropTypes.func(progress, hasError, cancelHandler)

formCustomizer : Called before xhr send. You can add any custom form parameter(e.g: id, name, etc) with this method. Must return form given as argument. React.PropTypes.func(form) => {return form}

beforeSend : Called before xhr send. You can customize xhr (e.g: HTTPHeader, etc) with this method. Must return request given as argument. React.PropTypes.func(request) => {return request}

Usage example

; import React from 'react' ; import FileUploadProgress from 'react-fileupload-progress' ; class App extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); } render() { return ( < div > < h3 > Default style </ h3 > < FileUploadProgress key = 'ex1' url = 'http://localhost:3000/api/upload' onProgress = {(e, request , progress ) => {console.log('progress', e, request, progress);}} onLoad={ (e, request) => {console.log('load', e, request);}} onError={ (e, request) => {console.log('error', e, request);}} onAbort={ (e, request) => {console.log('abort', e, request);}} /> </ div > ) } }; React.render( < App /> , document.getElementById('out'));

See also example

npm install npm run start:example

Build

npm run build

Tests