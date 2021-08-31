A file input (dropzone) management component for React

Demo

Installation

Install from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Browserify, Webpack, etc).

npm install react-files --save

Usage

Basic

import React from 'react' import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import Files from 'react-files' var FilesDemo = React.createClass({ onFilesChange : function ( files ) { console .log(files) }, onFilesError : function ( error, file ) { console .log( 'error code ' + error.code + ': ' + error.message) }, render : function ( ) { return ( < div className = "files" > < Files className = 'files-dropzone' onChange = {this.onFilesChange} onError = {this.onFilesError} accepts = {[ ' image / png ', ' .pdf ', ' audio /*']} multiple maxFiles = {3} maxFileSize = {10000000} minFileSize = {0} clickable > Drop files here or click to upload </ Files > </ div > ) } }) ReactDOM.render( < FilesDemo /> , document.getElementById('container'))

Advanced

See "Tinker" instructions below to run and view all examples.

Tinker

git clone https://github.com/mother/react-files npm install

And since React is just a peer dependency:

npm install react

Then:

npm run dev

Then visit http://localhost:8080/

Build

npm run build

Props

onChange(files) - Function

Perform work on files added when submit is clicked.

onError(error, file) - Function

error.code - Number

- Number error.message - String

Perform work or notify the user when an error occurs.

Error codes are:

Invalid file type File too large File too small Maximum file count reached

accepts - Array of String

Control what types of generic/specific MIME types or file extensions can be dropped/added.

See full list of MIME types here: http://www.iana.org/assignments/media-types/media-types.xhtml

Example:

accepts={[ 'image/*' , 'video/mp4' , 'audio/*' , '.pdf' ]}

multiple - Boolean

Default: true

Allow multiple files

clickable - Boolean

Default: true

Dropzone is clickable to open file browser. Disable for dropping only.

maxFiles - Number

Default: Infinity

Maximum number of files allowed

maxFileSize - Number

Default: Infinity

Maximum file size allowed (in bytes)

minFileSize - Number

Default: 0

Minimum file size allowed (in bytes)

dropActiveClassName - String

Default: 'files-dropzone-active'

Class added to the Files component when user is actively hovering over the dropzone with files selected.

Test (todo)

npm test

License

MIT. Copyright (c) 2016 Jared Reich.