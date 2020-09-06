react component for filepicker
This is for v2 old filepicker api. If you want latest v3 filestack api, go here
npm install react-filepicker
var ReactFilepicker = require('react-filepicker');
In ES2015
import ReactFilepicker from 'react-filepicker';
You should register for Filestack(filepicker) and get an API key first!
Default FileStack widget
<ReactFilepicker apikey={Your API Key} onSuccess={this.yourCallbackFunction}/>
Custom Designed button
<ReactFilepicker apikey={Your API Key} defaultWidget={false} options={options} onSuccess={this.yourCallbackFunction} />
Other mode than 'pick'
<ReactFilepicker apikey={Your API Key} mode="export" defaultWidget={false} options={options} onSuccess={this.yourCallbackFunction} />
Available modes:
make your own options and callback function, connect it to the component and get the results(either fpfiles or blob object)
const options = {
buttonText: 'Pick Me',
buttonClass: 'filepicker',
mimetype: 'image/*',
container: 'window',
services: ['COMPUTER', 'FACEBOOK', 'CLOUDAPP']
};
yourCallbackFunction(fpfiles) {
// handle fpfiles or blob object
}
Link instead of button if you want a custom button to be a link, just put link props
<ReactFilepicker apikey={Your API Key} defaultWidget={false} link options={options} onSuccess={this.yourCallbackFunction} />
Works well with IE...
git clone this project and open index.html You can also see live demo here Link
Official Filestack Documentation
apikey
required string. An API key for filestack
defaultWidget
optional boolean. default true. choose between the default widget and the custom button
mode
optional string. default 'pick'. options
['pick', 'dragdrop', 'convert', 'export']. convert and export modes are for custom button.
blob
optional object. use if you need to insert blob object for convert, export, stat, write or writeUrl mode.
input
optional object. use this for read, store, storeUrl or write mode.
log
optional object. default false. choose whether to console.log filepicker process
onSuccess
optional function. get result(fpfiles or blob object) after upload is done.
onError
optional function. send error object as callback parameter
onProgress
optional function. send progress object as callback parameter
options
optional object. Detailed options for button. See Javascript API of official documentation. Put everything in it if you think you have to
buttonText
optional string. When using custom button, you can set your own text. It is included in options prop(as options.buttonText), so use only when it's necessary.
buttonClass
optional string. When using custom button, you can set className. It is included in options prop(as options.buttonClass), so use only when it's necessary.
Please contribute to this package via Pull Request, or you can open Issues!
npm install && npm run build
run index.html
MIT