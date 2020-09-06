openbase logo
rf

react-filepicker

by Hyunyoung Cho
0.11.0

react component for filepicker

Overview

Readme

React Filepicker

react component for filepicker

How to install

This is for v2 old filepicker api. If you want latest v3 filestack api, go here

Live Demo NPM Github

npm install react-filepicker

Import

var ReactFilepicker = require('react-filepicker');

In ES2015

import ReactFilepicker from 'react-filepicker';

Usage

You should register for Filestack(filepicker) and get an API key first!

Default FileStack widget

<ReactFilepicker apikey={Your API Key} onSuccess={this.yourCallbackFunction}/>

Custom Designed button

<ReactFilepicker apikey={Your API Key} defaultWidget={false} options={options} onSuccess={this.yourCallbackFunction} />

Other mode than 'pick'

<ReactFilepicker apikey={Your API Key} mode="export" defaultWidget={false} options={options} onSuccess={this.yourCallbackFunction} />

Available modes:

  • convert
  • export
  • pickAndStore
  • pickMultiple (Instead, you can use pick mode and put 'multiple: true' in options object)
  • read
  • store
  • storeUrl
  • write
  • writeUrl
  • stat

make your own options and callback function, connect it to the component and get the results(either fpfiles or blob object)

const options = {
  buttonText: 'Pick Me',
  buttonClass: 'filepicker',
  mimetype: 'image/*',
  container: 'window',
  services: ['COMPUTER', 'FACEBOOK', 'CLOUDAPP']
};
yourCallbackFunction(fpfiles) {
  // handle fpfiles or blob object
}

Link instead of button if you want a custom button to be a link, just put link props

<ReactFilepicker apikey={Your API Key} defaultWidget={false} link options={options} onSuccess={this.yourCallbackFunction} />

Result

filepicker Works well with IE...

Demo

git clone this project and open index.html You can also see live demo here Link

Props

Official Filestack Documentation

apikey

required string. An API key for filestack

defaultWidget

optional boolean. default true. choose between the default widget and the custom button

mode

optional string. default 'pick'. options ['pick', 'dragdrop', 'convert', 'export']. convert and export modes are for custom button.

blob

optional object. use if you need to insert blob object for convert, export, stat, write or writeUrl mode.

input

optional object. use this for read, store, storeUrl or write mode.

log

optional object. default false. choose whether to console.log filepicker process

onSuccess

optional function. get result(fpfiles or blob object) after upload is done.

onError

optional function. send error object as callback parameter

onProgress

optional function. send progress object as callback parameter

options

optional object. Detailed options for button. See Javascript API of official documentation. Put everything in it if you think you have to

buttonText

optional string. When using custom button, you can set your own text. It is included in options prop(as options.buttonText), so use only when it's necessary.

buttonClass

optional string. When using custom button, you can set className. It is included in options prop(as options.buttonClass), so use only when it's necessary.

Wanna Contribute?

Please contribute to this package via Pull Request, or you can open Issues!

npm install && npm run build
run index.html

Contributors

  • Zero Cho
  • Łukasz Kornek

License

MIT

