openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-file-viewer

by plangrid
1.2.1 (see all)

Extendable file viewer for web

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14K

GitHub Stars

357

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Video Player, React PDF Viewer, React Audio Player

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

2Buggy

Readme

react-file-viewer

Extendable file viewer for web

Supported file formats:

  • Images: png, jpeg, gif, bmp, including 360-degree images
  • pdf
  • csv
  • xslx
  • docx
  • Video: mp4, webm
  • Audio: mp3

Usage

Note this module works best with react 16+. If you are using React < 16 you will likely need to use version 0.5. npm install react-file-viewer@0.5.0.

There is one main React component, FileViewer, that takes the following props:

fileType string: type of resource to be shown (one of the supported file formats, eg 'png'). Passing in an unsupported file type will result in displaying an unsupported file type message (or a custom component).

filePath string: the url of the resource to be shown by the FileViewer.

onError function [optional]: function that will be called when there is an error in the file viewer fetching or rendering the requested resource. This is a place where you can pass a callback for a logging utility.

errorComponent react element [optional]: A component to render in case of error instead of the default error component that comes packaged with react-file-viewer.

unsupportedComponent react element [optional]: A component to render in case the file format is not supported.

To use a custom error component, you might do the following:

// MyApp.js
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import logger from 'logging-library';
import FileViewer from 'react-file-viewer';
import { CustomErrorComponent } from 'custom-error';

const file = 'http://example.com/image.png'
const type = 'png'

class MyComponent extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <FileViewer
        fileType={type}
        filePath={file}
        errorComponent={CustomErrorComponent}
        onError={this.onError}/>
    );
  }

  onError(e) {
    logger.logError(e, 'error in file-viewer');
  }
}

Development

There is a demo app built into this library that can be used for development purposes. It is by default served via webpack-dev-server.

To start demo app

make start will start the demo app served by webpack-dev-server

Testing

Tests use Jest and Enzyme.

Run tests with:

make test

This starts Jest in watch mode. To run a particular test file, while in watch mode hit p and then type the path or name of the file.

Some tests use snapshots. If intended changes to a component cause snapshot tests to fail, snapshot files need to be updated (stored in __snapshots__ directories). To do this run:

npm run jest --updateSnapshot

To run the linter

make lint

Extending the file viewer

Adding supported file types is easy (and pull requests are welcome!). Say, for example, you want to add support for .rtf files. First, you need to create a "driver" for that file type. A driver is just a component that is capable of rendering that file type. (See what exists now in src/components/drivers.) After you've created the driver component and added it to src/components/drivers, you simply need to import the component into file-vewer.jsx and add a switch clause for rtf to the getDriver method. Ie:

case 'rtf':
  return RtfViewer;

Roadmap

  • Remove ignored linting rules and fix them

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy2
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
amin motamediPortugal , Lisbon1 Rating0 Reviews
As a web developer, I am enthusiastic to learn new technologies, new coding languages, new solutions and methods in web developing. To me, being punctual in p
November 10, 2020
Buggy

Alternatives

ry
react-youtubereact.js powered YouTube player component
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
181K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
pr
plyr-reactA simple, accessible and customisable react media player for Video, Audio, YouTube and Vimeo
GitHub Stars
212
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
rp
react-playerA React component for playing a variety of URLs, including file paths, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, SoundCloud, Streamable, Vimeo, Wistia and DailyMotion
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
457K
User Rating
4.4/ 5
8
Top Feedback
16Great Documentation
9Highly Customizable
7Easy to Use
rvj
react-video-js-playerReact wrapper for VideoJS.
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@times-components/videoA collection of reusable components used by The Times
GitHub Stars
245
Weekly Downloads
311
rhv
react-hover-video-playerA React component for rendering videos that play on hover, including support for mouse and touch events and a simple API for adding thumbnails and loading states.
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
1K
See 35 Alternatives

Tutorials

react-file-viewer,plangrid
coder.socialreact-file-viewer,plangridreact-file-viewer,plangrid | .
react-file-viewer examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.ioreact-file-viewer examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use react-file-viewer by viewing and forking react-file-viewer example apps on CodeSandbox
Try React File Viewer - StackBlitz
stackblitz.comTry React File Viewer - StackBlitzA create-react-app project based on react, react-dom and react-file-viewer.
File Viewer In Spfx Using React💯
www.c-sharpcorner.com2 years agoFile Viewer In Spfx Using React💯In this article we will learn about how to implement file viewer plugin in spfx
Use React-file-viewer in React, implement preview Office files (PDF, Word, XLSX and other files) front-end implementation, open files in the browser - Programmer Sought
programmersought.comUse React-file-viewer in React, implement preview Office files (PDF, Word, XLSX and other files) front-end implementation, open files in the browser - Programmer SoughtUse React-file-viewer in React, implement preview Office files (PDF, Word, XLSX and other files) front-end implementation, open files in the browser, Programmer Sought, the best programmer technical posts sharing site.