Extendable file viewer for web
Note this module works best with react 16+. If you are using React < 16 you will likely need to use version 0.5.
npm install react-file-viewer@0.5.0.
There is one main React component,
FileViewer, that takes the following props:
fileType string: type of resource to be shown (one of the supported file
formats, eg
'png'). Passing in an unsupported file type will result in displaying
an
unsupported file type message (or a custom component).
filePath string: the url of the resource to be shown by the FileViewer.
onError function [optional]: function that will be called when there is an error in the file
viewer fetching or rendering the requested resource. This is a place where you can
pass a callback for a logging utility.
errorComponent react element [optional]: A component to render in case of error
instead of the default error component that comes packaged with react-file-viewer.
unsupportedComponent react element [optional]: A component to render in case
the file format is not supported.
To use a custom error component, you might do the following:
// MyApp.js
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import logger from 'logging-library';
import FileViewer from 'react-file-viewer';
import { CustomErrorComponent } from 'custom-error';
const file = 'http://example.com/image.png'
const type = 'png'
class MyComponent extends Component {
render() {
return (
<FileViewer
fileType={type}
filePath={file}
errorComponent={CustomErrorComponent}
onError={this.onError}/>
);
}
onError(e) {
logger.logError(e, 'error in file-viewer');
}
}
There is a demo app built into this library that can be used for development purposes. It is by default served via webpack-dev-server.
make start will start the demo app served by webpack-dev-server
Tests use Jest and Enzyme.
Run tests with:
make test
This starts Jest in watch mode. To run a particular test file, while in watch mode
hit
p and then type the path or name of the file.
Some tests use snapshots. If intended changes to a component cause snapshot tests
to fail, snapshot files need to be updated (stored in
__snapshots__ directories).
To do this run:
npm run jest --updateSnapshot
make lint
Adding supported file types is easy (and pull requests are welcome!). Say, for
example, you want to add support for
.rtf files. First, you need to create a
"driver" for that file type. A driver is just a component that is capable of
rendering that file type. (See what exists now in
src/components/drivers.) After
you've created the driver component and added it to
src/components/drivers, you
simply need to import the component into
file-vewer.jsx and add a switch clause
for
rtf to the
getDriver method. Ie:
case 'rtf':
return RtfViewer;