react-file-uploader is a set of customizable React components that helps you to build a file uploader in your application easily.
It is expected to be production ready from v1.0.0, although v0.4.1 provides a stable but very simple and limited usage.
The uploading implementation is coupled with superagent, and the
method,
header and
data are configurable with props.
To install:
npm install --save react-file-uploader
this module currently contains 4 major entities, which are
Receiver helps you to manage the Drag and Drop functionality. Once you mounted the
Receiver component, your application will start listen to
dragenter,
dragover,
dragleave and
drop events.
import { Receiver } from 'react-file-uploader';
<Receiver
wrapperId={STRING}
customClass={STRING_OR_ARRAY}
style={OBJECT}
isOpen={BOOLEAN}
onDragEnter={FUNCTION}
onDragOver={FUNCTION}
onDragLeave={FUNCTION}
onFileDrop={FUNCTION}
>
<div>
visual layer of the receiver (drag & drop panel)
</div>
</Receiver>
string: Optional HTML element id for the DnD area. If not given,
window will be used instead.
string | array: the class name(s) for the
div wrapper
object: the style for the
div wrapper
boolean
required: to control in the parent component whether the Receiver is visble.
function
required: when
isOpen is
false, this will be fired with the window event of
dragenter once .
You may make use of the drag & drop event callbacks.
// @param e Object DragEvent
function onDragEnter(e) {
this.setState({ isReceiverOpen: true });
}
function: this will be fired with the window event of
dragover.
// @param e Object DragEvent
function onDragOver(e) {
// your codes here
}
function
required: when the drag event entirely left the client (i.e.
dragLevel === 0), this will be fired with the window event of
dragleave once.
// @param e Object DragEvent
function onDragLeave(e) {
this.setState({ isReceiverOpen: false });
}
function
required: this will be fired with the window event of
drop. You may execute any validation / checking process here i.e. size, file type, etc.
// @param e Object DragEvent
// @param files Array the files dropped on the target node
function onFileDrop(e, uploads) {
// check if the files are drop on the targeted DOM
const node = ReactDOM.findDOMNode(this.refs.uploadPanel);
if (e.target !== node) {
return;
}
let newUploads = uploads.map(upload => {
// check file size
if (upload.data.size > 1000 * 1000) {
return Object.assign({}, upload, { error: 'file size exceeded 1MB' });
}
})
// put files into state/stores by setState/action
this.setState({
uploads: this.state.uploads.concat(newUploads)),
});
// close the Receiver after file dropped
this.setState({ isReceiverOpen: false });
}
Upload Manager serves as a high order component which helps you to manage the upload related parameters and functions. It prepares the upload function with
superagent the children elements, and helps you to update the lifecycle status of the uploading files.
import { UploadManager } from 'react-file-uploader';
<UploadManager
component={STRING}
customClass={STRING_OR_ARRAY}
onUploadAbort={FUNCTION}
onUploadStart={FUNCTION}
onUploadProgress={FUNCTION}
onUploadEnd={FUNCTION}
progressDebounce={NUMBER}
reqConfigs={OBJECT}
style={OBJECT}
uploadDataHandler={FUNCTION}
uploadErrorHandler={FUNCTION}
uploadHeaderHandler={FUNCTION}
uploadUrl={STRING}
>
// UploadHandler as children
{
files.map(file => (
<UploadHandler key={file._id} file={FILE_INSTANCE} autoStart={BOOLEAN} />
))
}
</UploadManager>
component -
string: the DOM tag name of the wrapper. By default it is an unordered list
ul.
customClass -
string | array: the class name(s) for the wrapper
formDataParser - DEPRECATED this prop function is renamed as
uploadDataHandler starting from v1.0.0.
onUploadAbort -
function: this will be fired when the upload request is aborted. This function is available from v1.0.0.
/**
* @param fileId {string} identifier of a file / an upload task
* @param changes {object} changes object containing the new property of an upload
* @param changes.status {number} file status ABORTED
*/
let onUploadAbort = (fileId, { status }) => { ... }
function: this will be fired when the upload request is just sent.
/**
* @param fileId {string} identifier of a file / an upload task
* @param changes {object} changes object containing the new property of an upload
* @param changes.status {number} file status UPLOADING
*/
let onUploadStart = (fileId, { status }) => { ... }
function: this will be fired when the upload request returns progress. From v1.0.0, this callback is debounced for
props.progressDebounce ms.
/**
* @param fileId {string} identifier of a file / an upload task
* @param changes {object} changes object containing the new property of an upload
* @param changes.progress {number} upload progress in percentage
* @param changes.status {number} file status UPLOADING
*/
let onUploadProgress = (fileId, { progress, status }) { ... }
function
required: this will be fired upon the end of upload request.
/**
* @param fileId {string} identifier of a file / an upload task
* @param changes {object} changes object containing the new property of an upload
* @param changes.error {object} error returned from `props.uploadErrorHandler`
* @param changes.progress {number} upload progress in percentage, either 0 or 100 with a corresponding FAILED or UPLOADED status
* @param changes.result {object} upload result / response object returned from `props.uploadErrorHandler`
* @param changes.status {number} file status, either FAILED or UPLOADED
*/
// @param file Object the file object returned with either UPLOADED or FAILED status and 100% progress. When it is wilh FAILED status, error property should be also assigned to the file object.
let onUploadEnd = (fileId, { error, progress, result, status }) => { ... }
number: debounce value in ms for the callback on superagent
progress.
object: the exposed superagent configs including
accept,
method,
timeout and
withCredentials.
object: the style property for the wrapper.
string
required: the url of the upload end point from your server.
function: this function is to parse the data to be sent as request data. From v1.0.0, the first argument will become a upload task object instead of the File instance.
let uploadDataHandler = (upload) => {
// for FormData
const formData = new FormData();
formData.append('file', upload.data);
formData.append('custom-key', 'custom-value');
return formData;
// for AWS S3
return upload.data;
}
function: this function is to process the arguments of
(err, res) in
superagent.end(). In this function, you can resolve the error and result according to your upload api response. Default implementation is available as defaultProps.
function uploadErrorHandler(err, res) {
const body = res.body ? clone(res.body) : {};
let error = null;
if (err) {
error = err.message;
} else if (body.errors) {
error = body.errors;
}
delete body.errors;
return { error, result: body };
}
uploadHeader - DEPRECATED this prop is deprecated and replaced by
uploadHeaderHandler.
uploadHeaderHandler -
function: the function is to parse the header object to be sent as request header.
let uploadHeaderHandler = (upload) => {
// for AWS S3
return {
'Content-Type': upload.data.type,
'Content-Disposition': 'inline'
};
}
Upload Handler helps you to execute the upload lifecycle, which is
start,
progress and
end. It also acts as the presentation layer of a file, showing users the info of the uploading / uploaded file.
import { UploadHandler } from 'react-file-uploader';
<UploadHandler
customClass={CLASS_STRING_OR_ARRAY}
style={STYLE_OBJECT}
file={FILE_OBJECT}
autoStart={BOOLEAN}
upload={UPLOAD_FUNCTION}
>
{
// From v1.0.0, you can pass a render function as children, so to have access to the prepared `upload` and `abort` function.
({ upload, abort }) => (
<dl>
<dt>{file.data.name}</dt>
<dd>
<span className="file__id">{file.id} </span>
<span className="file__type">{file.data.type} </span>
<span className="file__size">{file.data.size / 1000 / 1000} MB</span>
<span className="file__progress">{file.progress}%</span>
<span className="file__status">
{this.getStatusString(file.status)}
</span>
<span className="file__error">{file.error}</span>
{
((index % 2 === 1 && file.status === 0) || file.status === -2) && (
<button onClick={upload}>Upload</button>
)
}
{
file.status === 1 && (
<button onClick={abort}>Abort</button>
)
}
</dd>
</dl>
)
}
</UploadHandler>
abort -
function the function to abort the upload request. It is provided by UploadManager HOC by default.
autoStart -
boolean: when
autoStart is set, upon the UploadHandler
componentDidMount, it will detect if the file i.e. as props is with the
PENDING status and initialise an upload request which is sent to the
uploadUrl you passed to the
UploadManager.
component -
string: the DOM tag name of the wrapper.
customClass -
string | array: the class name(s) for the wrapper
style -
object: the style for the wrapper
file -
object
required: the file object that is uploaded / going to be uploaded.
upload -
function: the function that contains the upload logic, you may pass it directly when you are using
UploadHandler alone, or it could be prepared by
UploadManager.
// @param url String API upload end point
// @param file Object File Object
let upload = (url, file) => { ... }
react-file-uploader defines a set of status constants to represent the file status. The corresponding status will be assign to a file object throughout the uploading life cycle.
ABORTED = -2
FAILED = -1
PENDING = 0
UPLOADING = 1
UPLOADED = 2
MIT