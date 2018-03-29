react-file-uploader is a set of customizable React components that helps you to build a file uploader in your application easily.

It is expected to be production ready from v1.0.0, although v0.4.1 provides a stable but very simple and limited usage.

The uploading implementation is coupled with superagent, and the method , header and data are configurable with props.

Installation

To install:

npm install --save react-file-uploader

Documentation

this module currently contains 4 major entities, which are

Receiver UploadManager UploadHandler File Status

Receiver

Receiver helps you to manage the Drag and Drop functionality. Once you mounted the Receiver component, your application will start listen to dragenter , dragover , dragleave and drop events.

import { Receiver } from 'react-file-uploader' ; < Receiver wrapperId = {STRING} customClass = {STRING_OR_ARRAY} style = {OBJECT} isOpen = {BOOLEAN} onDragEnter = {FUNCTION} onDragOver = {FUNCTION} onDragLeave = {FUNCTION} onFileDrop = {FUNCTION} > < div > visual layer of the receiver (drag & drop panel) </ div > </ Receiver >

Props

wrapperId - string : Optional HTML element id for the DnD area. If not given, window will be used instead.

: Optional HTML element id for the DnD area. If not given, will be used instead. customClass - string | array : the class name(s) for the div wrapper

: the class name(s) for the wrapper style - object : the style for the div wrapper

: the style for the wrapper isOpen - boolean required : to control in the parent component whether the Receiver is visble.

: to control in the parent component whether the Receiver is visble. onDragEnter - function required : when isOpen is false , this will be fired with the window event of dragenter once .

You may make use of the drag & drop event callbacks.

function onDragEnter ( e ) { this .setState({ isReceiverOpen : true }); }

onDragOver - function : this will be fired with the window event of dragover .

function onDragOver ( e ) { }

onDragLeave - function required : when the drag event entirely left the client (i.e. dragLevel === 0 ), this will be fired with the window event of dragleave once.

function onDragLeave ( e ) { this .setState({ isReceiverOpen : false }); }

onFileDrop - function required : this will be fired with the window event of drop . You may execute any validation / checking process here i.e. size, file type, etc.

function onFileDrop ( e, uploads ) { const node = ReactDOM.findDOMNode( this .refs.uploadPanel); if (e.target !== node) { return ; } let newUploads = uploads.map( upload => { if (upload.data.size > 1000 * 1000 ) { return Object .assign({}, upload, { error : 'file size exceeded 1MB' }); } }) this .setState({ uploads : this .state.uploads.concat(newUploads)), }); this .setState({ isReceiverOpen : false }); }

UploadManager

Upload Manager serves as a high order component which helps you to manage the upload related parameters and functions. It prepares the upload function with superagent the children elements, and helps you to update the lifecycle status of the uploading files.

import { UploadManager } from 'react-file-uploader' ; < UploadManager component = {STRING} customClass = {STRING_OR_ARRAY} onUploadAbort = {FUNCTION} onUploadStart = {FUNCTION} onUploadProgress = {FUNCTION} onUploadEnd = {FUNCTION} progressDebounce = {NUMBER} reqConfigs = {OBJECT} style = {OBJECT} uploadDataHandler = {FUNCTION} uploadErrorHandler = {FUNCTION} uploadHeaderHandler = {FUNCTION} uploadUrl = {STRING} > // UploadHandler as children { files.map(file => ( < UploadHandler key = {file._id} file = {FILE_INSTANCE} autoStart = {BOOLEAN} /> )) } </ UploadManager >

Props

component - string : the DOM tag name of the wrapper. By default it is an unordered list ul .

customClass - string | array : the class name(s) for the wrapper

formDataParser - DEPRECATED this prop function is renamed as uploadDataHandler starting from v1.0.0.

onUploadAbort - function : this will be fired when the upload request is aborted. This function is available from v1.0.0.

let onUploadAbort = (fileId, { status }) => { ... }

onUploadStart - function : this will be fired when the upload request is just sent.

let onUploadStart = (fileId, { status }) => { ... }

onUploadProgress - function : this will be fired when the upload request returns progress. From v1.0.0, this callback is debounced for props.progressDebounce ms.

let onUploadProgress = (fileId, { progress, status }) { ... }

onUploadEnd - function required : this will be fired upon the end of upload request.

let onUploadEnd = (fileId, { error, progress, result, status }) => { ... }

progressDebounce - number : debounce value in ms for the callback on superagent progress .

: debounce value in ms for the callback on superagent . reqConfigs - object : the exposed superagent configs including accept , method , timeout and withCredentials .

: the exposed superagent configs including , , and . style - object : the style property for the wrapper.

: the style property for the wrapper. uploadUrl - string required : the url of the upload end point from your server.

: the url of the upload end point from your server. uploadDataHandler - function : this function is to parse the data to be sent as request data. From v1.0.0, the first argument will become a upload task object instead of the File instance.

let uploadDataHandler = ( upload ) => { const formData = new FormData(); formData.append( 'file' , upload.data); formData.append( 'custom-key' , 'custom-value' ); return formData; return upload.data; }

uploadErrorHandler - function : this function is to process the arguments of (err, res) in superagent.end() . In this function, you can resolve the error and result according to your upload api response. Default implementation is available as defaultProps.

function uploadErrorHandler ( err, res ) { const body = res.body ? clone(res.body) : {}; let error = null ; if (err) { error = err.message; } else if (body.errors) { error = body.errors; } delete body.errors; return { error, result : body }; }

uploadHeader - DEPRECATED this prop is deprecated and replaced by uploadHeaderHandler .

uploadHeaderHandler - function : the function is to parse the header object to be sent as request header.

let uploadHeaderHandler = ( upload ) => { return { 'Content-Type' : upload.data.type, 'Content-Disposition' : 'inline' }; }

UploadHandler

Upload Handler helps you to execute the upload lifecycle, which is start , progress and end . It also acts as the presentation layer of a file, showing users the info of the uploading / uploaded file.

import { UploadHandler } from 'react-file-uploader' ; < UploadHandler customClass = {CLASS_STRING_OR_ARRAY} style = {STYLE_OBJECT} file = {FILE_OBJECT} autoStart = {BOOLEAN} upload = {UPLOAD_FUNCTION} > { // From v1.0.0, you can pass a render function as children, so to have access to the prepared `upload` and `abort` function. ({ upload, abort }) => ( < dl > < dt > {file.data.name} </ dt > < dd > < span className = "file__id" > {file.id} </ span > < span className = "file__type" > {file.data.type} </ span > < span className = "file__size" > {file.data.size / 1000 / 1000} MB </ span > < span className = "file__progress" > {file.progress}% </ span > < span className = "file__status" > {this.getStatusString(file.status)} </ span > < span className = "file__error" > {file.error} </ span > { ((index % 2 === 1 && file.status === 0) || file.status === -2) && ( < button onClick = {upload} > Upload </ button > ) } { file.status === 1 && ( < button onClick = {abort} > Abort </ button > ) } </ dd > </ dl > ) } </ UploadHandler >

Props

abort - function the function to abort the upload request. It is provided by UploadManager HOC by default.

- the function to abort the upload request. It is provided by UploadManager HOC by default. autoStart - boolean : when autoStart is set, upon the UploadHandler componentDidMount , it will detect if the file i.e. as props is with the PENDING status and initialise an upload request which is sent to the uploadUrl you passed to the UploadManager .

- : when is set, upon the UploadHandler , it will detect if the file i.e. as props is with the status and initialise an upload request which is sent to the you passed to the . component - string : the DOM tag name of the wrapper.

- : the DOM tag name of the wrapper. customClass - string | array : the class name(s) for the wrapper

- : the class name(s) for the wrapper style - object : the style for the wrapper

- : the style for the wrapper file - object required : the file object that is uploaded / going to be uploaded .

- : the file object that is . upload - function : the function that contains the upload logic, you may pass it directly when you are using UploadHandler alone, or it could be prepared by UploadManager .

let upload = ( url, file ) => { ... }

File Status

react-file-uploader defines a set of status constants to represent the file status. The corresponding status will be assign to a file object throughout the uploading life cycle.

ABORTED = - 2 FAILED = - 1 PENDING = 0 UPLOADING = 1 UPLOADED = 2

TODOs

complete test cases

add real-world example

verify and provide better support to Amazon Simple Storage Service

License

MIT