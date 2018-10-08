THIS LIBRARY HAS BEEN DEPRECATED - IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO MOVE THE PROJECT FORWARD FORK IT AND CARRY ON! I just don't have time to maintain without any help, as I no longer run this business as a full time job.

THIS REPO IS NO LONGER MAINTAINED AND IS HERE ONLY FOR PRESERVATION AND PORTFOLIO PURPOSES

React File Reader

LIVE DEMO

A flexible ReactJS component for handling styled HTML file inputs.

Install

npm install react-file-reader --save

ChangeLog

1.1.4 adds disabled prop for input

1.1.3 adds the ability to accept multiple fileTypes as an array

1.1.2 fixes an issue where the same file couldn't be selected twice in a row

1.1.1 changes the way we're hiding the input, as previously it would break parent elements that were positioned absolutely.

1.1.0 adds the ability to return both base64 strings and an HTML5 FileList from handleFiles

1.0.3 bumps React version to 15.5 and fixes UNMET peer dependency with webpack

1.0.2 fixed an issue w/ prop-types not being available

1.0.1 fixed issue w/ uuid4 being a devDependency

1.0.0 initial release



Props

Default Props

fileTypes: 'image/*'

multipleFiles: false

base64: false

Required Props

a child element/component pass in your customized element to represent your upload input

handleFiles a function to handle the selected files from the HTML input



Optional Props

elementId set a unique element Id for the input element if this is not set, a random UUID is generated for each input on the page.

base64 a boolean to convert and return the files as a base64 string multipleFile selection will return an array of base64 strings

multipleFiles a boolean enforce single file or multiple file selection

fileTypes React File Reader supports all HTML input accept attributes. Can be passed as a string or an array

disabled disable input



Usage

Import React File Reader

import ReactFileReader from 'react-file-reader' ;

Basic Use

handleFiles = files => { console .log(files) } <ReactFileReader handleFiles={ this .handleFiles}> < button className = 'btn' > Upload </ button > </ ReactFileReader >

Response

HTML5 FileList

Base64

When base64 is true, React File Reader returns a JS Object including both the base64 files and the HTML5 FileList. You can access their values at Object.base64 or Object.fileList

handleFiles = ( files ) => { console .log(files.base64) } <ReactFileReader fileTypes={[ ".csv" , ".zip" ]} base64={ true } multipleFiles={ true } handleFiles={ this .handleFiles}> < button className = 'btn' > Upload </ button > </ ReactFileReader >

Response

[ "" , "..." ]

"..."

Access HTML5 FileList with base64={true}

handleFiles = ( files ) => { console .log(files.fileList) }

Copyright

Copyright (c)2017 Grillwork Inc. See LICENSE for details.