THIS LIBRARY HAS BEEN DEPRECATED - IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO MOVE THE PROJECT FORWARD FORK IT AND CARRY ON! I just don't have time to maintain without any help, as I no longer run this business as a full time job.
THIS REPO IS NO LONGER MAINTAINED AND IS HERE ONLY FOR PRESERVATION AND PORTFOLIO PURPOSES
React File Reader
LIVE DEMO
A flexible ReactJS component for handling styled HTML file inputs.
Install
npm install react-file-reader --save
ChangeLog
- 1.1.4
- adds disabled prop for input
- 1.1.3
- adds the ability to accept multiple fileTypes as an array
- 1.1.2
- fixes an issue where the same file couldn't be selected twice in a row
- 1.1.1
- changes the way we're hiding the input, as previously it would break parent elements that were positioned absolutely.
- 1.1.0
- adds the ability to return both base64 strings and an HTML5 FileList from handleFiles
- 1.0.3
- bumps React version to 15.5 and fixes UNMET peer dependency with webpack
- 1.0.2
- fixed an issue w/ prop-types not being available
- 1.0.1
- fixed issue w/ uuid4 being a devDependency
- 1.0.0
Props
Default Props
- fileTypes: 'image/*'
- multipleFiles: false
- base64: false
Required Props
- a child element/component
- pass in your customized element to represent your upload input
- handleFiles
- a function to handle the selected files from the HTML input
Optional Props
- elementId
- set a
unique element Id for the input element
- if this is not set, a random UUID is generated for each input on the page.
- base64
- a
boolean to convert and return the files as a base64
string
- multipleFile selection will return an
array of base64
strings
- multipleFiles
- a
boolean enforce single file or multiple file selection
- fileTypes
- disabled
Usage
Import React File Reader
import ReactFileReader from 'react-file-reader';
Basic Use
handleFiles = files => {
console.log(files)
}
<ReactFileReader handleFiles={this.handleFiles}>
<button className='btn'>Upload</button>
</ReactFileReader>
Response
HTML5 FileList
Base64
When base64 is true, React File Reader returns a JS Object including both the base64 files and the HTML5 FileList. You can access their values at Object.base64 or Object.fileList
handleFiles = (files) => {
console.log(files.base64)
}
<ReactFileReader fileTypes={[".csv",".zip"]} base64={true} multipleFiles={true} handleFiles={this.handleFiles}>
<button className='btn'>Upload</button>
</ReactFileReader>
Response
multipleFiles={true}
["", "..."]
multipleFiles={false}
"..."
Access HTML5 FileList with base64={true}
handleFiles = (files) => {
console.log(files.fileList)
}
Copyright
Copyright (c)2017 Grillwork Inc. See LICENSE for details.