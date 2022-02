⚠️ ATTENTION ⚠️

This project is no longer being maintained, as the file picker has been migrated to react-sage/useFilePicker

Sensible file input wrappers. Demo included.

npm i react-file-picker

Examples

import { FilePicker } from 'react-file-picker' const MyComponent = () => ( < FilePicker extensions = {[ ' md ']} onChange = {FileObject => (/* do something with File object */)} onError={errMsg => (/* do something with err msg string */) > < button > Click to upload markdown </ button > </ FilePicker > )

import { ImagePicker } from 'react-file-picker' const MyComponent = () => ( < ImagePicker extensions = {[ ' jpg ', ' jpeg ', ' png ']} dims = {{minWidth: 100 , maxWidth: 500 , minHeight: 100 , maxHeight: 500 }} onChange = {base64 => (/* do something with base64 encoded string */) onError={errMsg => (/* do something with err msg string */) > < button > Click to upload image </ button > </ ImagePicker > )

Demo