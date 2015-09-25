openbase logo
react-file-input

by captivationsoftware
0.2.5 (see all)

<FileInput /> component for React

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

81

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-file-input

Demo

Styling native HTML file inputs can be a pretty big pain, and to make matters worse, the browser default look-and-feel is probably at odds with your app's design. This problem is what react-file-input aims to solve.

Once integrated, react-file-input quickly eliminates the headaches associated with forms requiring file upload.

Installation

npm install react-file-input

Code Example

Usage is pretty simple: just use react-file-input instead of <input type="file" />!

app.jsx

var React = require('react'),
  FileInput = require('react-file-input');

var Form = React.createClass({
  handleChange: function(event) {
    console.log('Selected file:', event.target.files[0]);
  },

  render: function() {
    return (
      <form>
        <FileInput name="myImage"
                   accept=".png,.gif"
                   placeholder="My Image"
                   className="inputClass"
                   onChange={this.handleChange} />
      </form>
    );
  },
});

The list of valid props can be found below.

Props

name, accept, className, placeholder, onChange

Behave just like standard react-style attributes on input controls.

Contributors

Captivation Software (@teamcaptivation)

By all means, if you see room for improvement, let us know!

License

MIT License

