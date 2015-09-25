Demo

Styling native HTML file inputs can be a pretty big pain, and to make matters worse, the browser default look-and-feel is probably at odds with your app's design. This problem is what react-file-input aims to solve.

Once integrated, react-file-input quickly eliminates the headaches associated with forms requiring file upload.

Installation

npm install react-file-input

Code Example

Usage is pretty simple: just use react-file-input instead of <input type="file" /> !

app.jsx

var React = require ( 'react' ), FileInput = require ( 'react-file-input' ); var Form = React.createClass({ handleChange : function ( event ) { console .log( 'Selected file:' , event.target.files[ 0 ]); }, render : function ( ) { return ( < form > < FileInput name = "myImage" accept = ".png,.gif" placeholder = "My Image" className = "inputClass" onChange = {this.handleChange} /> </ form > ); }, });

The list of valid props can be found below.

Props

name, accept, className, placeholder, onChange

Behave just like standard react-style attributes on input controls.

Contributors

Captivation Software (@teamcaptivation)

By all means, if you see room for improvement, let us know!

License

MIT License