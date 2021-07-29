CodeSandbox demo with default icon styles.
import { FileIcon } from 'react-file-icon';
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
color
|string
whitesmoke
|Color of icon background
extension
|string
undefined
|Text to display in label
fold
|bool
true
|Displays the corner fold
foldColor
|string
undefined
|Color of the corner fold
glyphColor
|string
undefined
|Color of file type icon
gradientColor
|string
white
|Color of page gradient
gradientOpacity
|number
0.25
|Opacity of page gradient
labelColor
|string
undefined
|Color of label
labelTextColor
|string
white
|Color of label text
labelUppercase
|bool
false
|Displays the label in all caps
radius
|number
4
|Corner radius of the file icon
type
|enum
undefined
|Type of glyph icon to display (One of:
3d,
acrobat,
audio,
binary,
code,
compressed,
document,
drive,
font,
image,
presentation,
settings,
spreadsheet,
vector,
video)
We also export an object of default styles that can be used as a starting point when rendering icons. Object keys map to file extensions.
import { FileIcon, defaultStyles } from 'react-file-icon';
// Render a .docx icon with default styles
<FileIcon extension="docx" {...defaultStyles.docx} />;