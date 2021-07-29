openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rfi

react-file-icon

by Cory Gibbons
1.1.0 (see all)

React component that makes it easy to render themeable svg file icons.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

27.9K

GitHub Stars

66

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Icon

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React File Icon

npm version gh workflow

CodeSandbox demo with default icon styles.

import { FileIcon } from 'react-file-icon';

Props

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
colorstringwhitesmokeColor of icon background
extensionstringundefinedText to display in label
foldbooltrueDisplays the corner fold
foldColorstringundefinedColor of the corner fold
glyphColorstringundefinedColor of file type icon
gradientColorstringwhiteColor of page gradient
gradientOpacitynumber0.25Opacity of page gradient
labelColorstringundefinedColor of label
labelTextColorstringwhiteColor of label text
labelUppercaseboolfalseDisplays the label in all caps
radiusnumber4Corner radius of the file icon
typeenumundefinedType of glyph icon to display (One of: 3d, acrobat, audio, binary, code, compressed, document, drive, font, image, presentation, settings, spreadsheet, vector, video)

Default Styles

We also export an object of default styles that can be used as a starting point when rendering icons. Object keys map to file extensions.

import { FileIcon, defaultStyles } from 'react-file-icon';

// Render a .docx icon with default styles
<FileIcon extension="docx" {...defaultStyles.docx} />;

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

styled-icons💅 Popular icon packs like Font Awesome, Material Design, and Octicons, available as React Styled Components
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
23K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge
@fluentui/react-iconsFluent System Icons are a collection of familiar, friendly and modern icons from Microsoft.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
19K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@ant-design/icons⭐ Ant Design SVG Icons
GitHub Stars
655
Weekly Downloads
823K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
1Responsive Maintainers
react-iconssvg react icons of popular icon packs
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
877K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
29
Top Feedback
19Easy to Use
12Great Documentation
10Performant
@progress/kendo-react-commonIssue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
GitHub Stars
114
Weekly Downloads
169K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-featherReact component for Feather icons
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
169K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Abandoned
See 56 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial