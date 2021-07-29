React File Icon

CodeSandbox demo with default icon styles.

import { FileIcon } from 'react-file-icon' ;

Props

Property Type Default Description color string whitesmoke Color of icon background extension string undefined Text to display in label fold bool true Displays the corner fold foldColor string undefined Color of the corner fold glyphColor string undefined Color of file type icon gradientColor string white Color of page gradient gradientOpacity number 0.25 Opacity of page gradient labelColor string undefined Color of label labelTextColor string white Color of label text labelUppercase bool false Displays the label in all caps radius number 4 Corner radius of the file icon type enum undefined Type of glyph icon to display (One of: 3d , acrobat , audio , binary , code , compressed , document , drive , font , image , presentation , settings , spreadsheet , vector , video )

Default Styles

We also export an object of default styles that can be used as a starting point when rendering icons. Object keys map to file extensions.