rfd

react-file-drop

by Kabir Sarin
3.1.2 (see all)

React component for Gmail or Facebook -like drag and drop file uploader

Popularity

Downloads/wk

23.9K

GitHub Stars

150

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

24

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React File Uploader

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-file-drop

Zero dependency React component for Gmail or Facebook -like drag and drop file uploader. Drag files anywhere onto the window (or user defined 'frame' prop)! Very extensible, provides a hook for every event so you can use it to develop any custom behavior that you want.

V3 is out! See the changelog

Demo

https://sarink.github.io/react-file-drop - A very simple live demo with example code and sample CSS

Why?

I wanted that behavior that facebook, gmail, etc. have where a part of the page highlights immediately when you start dragging a file anywhere on the window. I couldn't find any React component that already did this, so, I made one!

Dependencies

None! (well, just prop-types, but that should already be removed from your prod bundle anyway)

Browser support

✅ Chrome
✅ Firefox
✅ Safari
✅ IE 11
✅ IE Edge

Installation

npm install --save react-file-drop

Usage

import { FileDrop } from 'react-file-drop

How it works

First, you define the frame prop (default is the document), whenever the user begins dragging file(s) anywhere over this frame, the target will get a file-drop-dragging-over-frame class name, and the onFrameDragEnter callback will fire.

Next, define an onDrop prop, whenever a user drops their files onto the target, this callback will be triggered.

Lastly, you'll need to style it.

You can also define an onTargetClick prop if you want to let user browse their files from disk. Below you can find instruction how to do that.

Styling

By default, the component comes with no styles. You can grab the demo CSS to get started.

For custom class names (if you're using something like JSS) you can use the following props:

  • className
  • targetClassName
  • draggingOverFrameClassName
  • draggingOverTargetClassName

Classnames

.file-drop: The outer container element

.file-drop > .file-drop-target: This is the target the user has to drag their files to.

.file-drop > .file-drop-target.file-drop-dragging-over-frame: This class will be added to the target whenever the user begins dragging a file over the frame, and it will be removed when they leave

.file-drop > .file-drop-target.file-drop-dragging-over-target: This class will be added to the target whenever the user begins dragging a file over the target, and it will be removed when they leave

Props

onDrop: function(files, event): Callback when the user drops files onto the target

onDragOver: function(event): Callback when the user is dragging over the target. Also adds the file-drop-dragging-over-target class to the file-drop-target.

onDragLeave: function(event): Callback when the user leaves the target. Removes the file-drop-dragging-over-target class from the file-drop-target.

onTargetClick: function(event): Callback when the user clicks anywhere on the target.

dropEffect - string "copy" || "move" || "link" || "none" (default: "copy"): Learn more about HTML5 dropEffects. Not available in IE :(

frame: document || HTMLElement (default: document): This is the scope or "frame" that the user must drag some file(s) over to kick things off.

onFrameDragEnter: function(event): Callback when the user begins dragging over the frame.

onFrameDragLeave: function(event): Callback when the user stops dragging over the frame.

onFrameDrop: function(event): Callback when the user drops files anywhere over the frame.

className: string (default: "file-drop"): Class given to the outer container div.

targetClassName: string (default: "file-drop-target"): Class given to the target div.

draggingOverFrameClassName: string (default: "file-drop-dragging-over-frame"): Class given to the target div when file is being dragged over frame.

draggingOverTargetClassName: string (default: "file-drop-dragging-over-target"): Class given to the target div when file is being dragged over target.

Uploading files using click handler

In order to let user upload files with click on the file-drop-target, you will need to specify an input[type="file"] somewhere in your code. You will also need a ref, that will be passed to the input, to call a click method on it.

Steps:

  1. Define ref for input:
const fileInputRef = useRef(null);
  1. Define input change handler:
const onFileInputChange = (event) => {
  const { files } = event.target;
  // do something with your files...
}
  1. Add input to your code:
<input
  onChange={onFileInputChange}
  ref={fileInputRef}
  type="file"
  className="hidden"
/>
  1. Define target click handler:
const onTargetClick = () => {
  fileInputRef.current.click()
}
  1. Add target click handler to FileDrop component:
<FileDrop
  onTargetClick={onTargetClick}

Contributing

Your PRs are welcome! To run the app locally:

nvm use # Probably optional, but it can't hurt

cd file-drop
npm install
npm start

cd demo
npm install
npm start

Now both the apps are running in watch mode. If you make a change to the file-drop code, you should see the demo code automatically rebuild and update in your browser.

