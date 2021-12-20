Zero dependency React component for Gmail or Facebook -like drag and drop file uploader. Drag files anywhere onto the window (or user defined 'frame' prop)! Very extensible, provides a hook for every event so you can use it to develop any custom behavior that you want.
https://sarink.github.io/react-file-drop - A very simple live demo with example code and sample CSS
I wanted that behavior that facebook, gmail, etc. have where a part of the page highlights immediately when you start dragging a file anywhere on the window. I couldn't find any React component that already did this, so, I made one!
None! (well, just
prop-types, but that should already be removed from your prod bundle anyway)
✅ Chrome
✅ Firefox
✅ Safari
✅ IE 11
✅ IE Edge
npm install --save react-file-drop
import { FileDrop } from 'react-file-drop
First, you define the
frame prop (default is the
document), whenever the user begins dragging file(s) anywhere over this frame, the
target will get a
file-drop-dragging-over-frame class name, and the
onFrameDragEnter callback will fire.
Next, define an
onDrop prop, whenever a user drops their files onto the
target, this callback will be triggered.
Lastly, you'll need to style it.
You can also define an
onTargetClick prop if you want to let user browse their files from disk. Below you can find instruction how to do that.
By default, the component comes with no styles. You can grab the demo CSS to get started.
For custom class names (if you're using something like JSS) you can use the following props:
className
targetClassName
draggingOverFrameClassName
draggingOverTargetClassName
.file-drop: The outer container element
.file-drop > .file-drop-target: This is the target the user has to drag their files to.
.file-drop > .file-drop-target.file-drop-dragging-over-frame: This class will be added to the
target whenever the user begins dragging a file over the
frame, and it will be removed when they leave
.file-drop > .file-drop-target.file-drop-dragging-over-target: This class will be added to the
target whenever the user begins dragging a file over the
target, and it will be removed when they leave
onDrop: function(files, event): Callback when the user drops files onto the target
onDragOver: function(event): Callback when the user is dragging over the target. Also adds the
file-drop-dragging-over-target class to the
file-drop-target.
onDragLeave: function(event): Callback when the user leaves the target. Removes the
file-drop-dragging-over-target class from the
file-drop-target.
onTargetClick: function(event): Callback when the user clicks anywhere on the target.
dropEffect - string "copy" || "move" || "link" || "none" (default: "copy"): Learn more about HTML5 dropEffects. Not available in IE :(
frame: document || HTMLElement (default: document): This is the scope or "frame" that the user must drag some file(s) over to kick things off.
onFrameDragEnter: function(event): Callback when the user begins dragging over the
frame.
onFrameDragLeave: function(event): Callback when the user stops dragging over the
frame.
onFrameDrop: function(event): Callback when the user drops files anywhere over the
frame.
className: string (default: "file-drop"): Class given to the outer container div.
targetClassName: string (default: "file-drop-target"): Class given to the target div.
draggingOverFrameClassName: string (default: "file-drop-dragging-over-frame"): Class given to the target div when file is being dragged over frame.
draggingOverTargetClassName: string (default: "file-drop-dragging-over-target"): Class given to the target div when file is being dragged over target.
In order to let user upload files with click on the
file-drop-target, you will need to specify an
input[type="file"] somewhere in your code. You will also need a ref, that will be passed to the input, to call a
click method on it.
Steps:
const fileInputRef = useRef(null);
const onFileInputChange = (event) => {
const { files } = event.target;
// do something with your files...
}
<input
onChange={onFileInputChange}
ref={fileInputRef}
type="file"
className="hidden"
/>
const onTargetClick = () => {
fileInputRef.current.click()
}
FileDrop component:
<FileDrop
onTargetClick={onTargetClick}
Your PRs are welcome! To run the app locally:
nvm use # Probably optional, but it can't hurt
cd file-drop
npm install
npm start
cd demo
npm install
npm start
Now both the apps are running in watch mode. If you make a change to the file-drop code, you should see the demo code automatically rebuild and update in your browser.