React Figma

A React renderer for Figma. Use React components as a source for your designs.

Example of code:

import * as React from 'react' ; import { Page, View, Text } from 'react-figma' ; export const App = () => { return ( < Page name = "New page" isCurrent > < View > < View style = {{ width: 200 , height: 100 , backgroundColor: '# dd55aa ' }} /> < Text style = {{ color: '# ffffff ' }}> text </ Text > </ View > </ Page > ); };

Installation

Using boilerplate

You can use react-figma-boilerplate for creating own projects.

From scratch

Install it with yarn:

yarn add react react-figma

Or with npm:

npm i react react-figma --save

Usage

Configure main thread

import { setupMainThread } from 'react-figma/rpc' ; figma.showUI(__html__, { visible : false }); setupMainThread();

Configure ui thread

import * as React from 'react' ; import { App } from './App' ; import 'react-figma/rpc' ; import { render } from 'react-figma' ; render( < App /> );

Import components

import * as React from 'react' ; import { Page, Rectangle, Text } from 'react-figma' ; export const App = () => { return ( <Page name="New page"> <Rectangle style={{ width: 200, height: 100, backgroundColor: '#dd55aa' }} /> <Text characters="text" style={{ color: '#ffffff' }} /> </Page> ); };

Examples

Contributing

Everyone is welcome to contribute. Whether you're helping us implement features, fix bugs or improve the docs, we'd love to have you as part of the community!

How to Contribute

Check out our Contributing Guide for ideas on contributing and setup steps for getting repository up and running on your local machine.

Acknowledgements

React Figma team wishes to thank the following invaluable contributions:

Lera Lesik, for creating project logo.

Maksim, for TypeScript counseling.

