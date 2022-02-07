openbase logo
react-figma

by react-figma
0.21.0 (see all)

⚛️ A React renderer for Figma

Overview

Documentation
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

React Figma

React Figma logo by Lera Lesik

npm version CircleCI

A React renderer for Figma. Use React components as a source for your designs.

Example of code:

import * as React from 'react';
import { Page, View, Text } from 'react-figma';

export const App = () => {
    return (
        <Page name="New page" isCurrent>
            <View>
                <View style={{ width: 200, height: 100, backgroundColor: '#dd55aa' }} />
                <Text style={{ color: '#ffffff' }}>text</Text>
            </View>
        </Page>
    );
};

Installation

Using boilerplate

You can use react-figma-boilerplate for creating own projects.

From scratch

Install it with yarn:

yarn add react react-figma

Or with npm:

npm i react react-figma --save

Usage

Configure main thread

import { setupMainThread } from 'react-figma/rpc';

figma.showUI(__html__, { visible: false });

setupMainThread();

Configure ui thread

import * as React from 'react';
import { App } from './App';

import 'react-figma/rpc';
import { render } from 'react-figma';

render(<App />);

Import components

import * as React from 'react';
import { Page, Rectangle, Text } from 'react-figma';

export const App = () => {
    return (
        <Page name="New page">
            <Rectangle style={{ width: 200, height: 100, backgroundColor: '#dd55aa' }} />
            <Text characters="text" style={{ color: '#ffffff' }} />
        </Page>
    );
};

Docs

Examples

Sponsoring

Become a backer and get your logo on our Readme on GitHub with a link to your site.

Become a sponsor and get your logo on our README on GitHub with a link to your site.

Contributing

Everyone is welcome to contribute. Whether you're helping us implement features, fix bugs or improve the docs, we'd love to have you as part of the community!

How to Contribute

Check out our Contributing Guide for ideas on contributing and setup steps for getting repository up and running on your local machine.

Acknowledgements

React Figma team wishes to thank the following invaluable contributions:

Tested with browserstack

Tested with browserstack

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Ilya Lesik
💻
Losev Yaroslav
💻
Vishnu Singh
💻
corrina
💻
Zachary Witt
💻
Abdelrahman Ashraf
💻
sprashad
📖

Vivian Lee
💻
macintoshhelper
💻
Pierre Grimaud
📖
Greg Westneat
💻
Marius Reimer
💻
szeko
💻
Jonathan Holmes
📖

不吃猫的鱼
💻
Darío Hereñú
📖
Konstantin Popov
📖
Utkarsh Singh
📖
mrkenneh
💻
Anna Do
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

