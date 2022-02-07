A React renderer for Figma. Use React components as a source for your designs.
Example of code:
import * as React from 'react';
import { Page, View, Text } from 'react-figma';
export const App = () => {
return (
<Page name="New page" isCurrent>
<View>
<View style={{ width: 200, height: 100, backgroundColor: '#dd55aa' }} />
<Text style={{ color: '#ffffff' }}>text</Text>
</View>
</Page>
);
};
You can use react-figma-boilerplate for creating own projects.
Install it with yarn:
yarn add react react-figma
Or with npm:
npm i react react-figma --save
import { setupMainThread } from 'react-figma/rpc';
figma.showUI(__html__, { visible: false });
setupMainThread();
import * as React from 'react';
import { App } from './App';
import 'react-figma/rpc';
import { render } from 'react-figma';
render(<App />);
import * as React from 'react';
import { Page, Rectangle, Text } from 'react-figma';
export const App = () => {
return (
<Page name="New page">
<Rectangle style={{ width: 200, height: 100, backgroundColor: '#dd55aa' }} />
<Text characters="text" style={{ color: '#ffffff' }} />
</Page>
);
};
Everyone is welcome to contribute. Whether you're helping us implement features, fix bugs or improve the docs, we'd love to have you as part of the community!
Check out our Contributing Guide for ideas on contributing and setup steps for getting repository up and running on your local machine.
React Figma team wishes to thank the following invaluable contributions:
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
