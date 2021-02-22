openbase logo
rfl

react-fetching-library

by MarcinPiela
1.7.6 (see all)

Simple and powerful API client for react 👍 Use hooks or FACCs to fetch data in easy way. No dependencies! Just react under the hood.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

600

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Simple and powerful fetching library for React. Use hooks to fetch data!

Build Status version downloads MIT License PRs Welcome Code of Conduct Code of Conduct codecov

✅ Zero dependencies (react, react-dom as peer deps)

✅ SSR support

✅ Use hooks or FACC's (Function as Child Components) - depending on your needs

✅ Uses Fetch API (but allows to use custom fetch implemenation and axios as well)

✅ Request and response interceptors allows to easily customize connection with API

✅ React Suspense support (experimental *)

✅ TypeScript support

✅ Error boundaries to catch bad API responses

✅ Less than 3k minizipped

✅ Simple cache provider - easily to extend

✅ Handle race conditions

✅ Allows to abort pending requests

react-fetching-library

Use hooks or FACC's (Function as Child Component) to fetch data in an easy way. No dependencies! Just React under the hood.

Request and response interceptors allows you to easily customize connection with API (add authorization, refresh token, cache, etc). It uses Fetch API so it can be used in SSR apps (i.e. with isomorphic-fetch).

Library allows you to use it with connection of React Suspense (read more about React Suspense) to easily maintain loading state in application.

Documentation

Full documentation is available HERE

Short example of use

import { useQuery } from 'react-fetching-library';

const fetchUsersList = {
  method: 'GET',
  endpoint: '/users',
};

export const UsersListContainer = () => {
  const { loading, payload, error, query } = useQuery(fetchUsersList);

  return <UsersList loading={loading} error={error} users={payload} onReload={query} />;
};

Edit Basic Example

Typescript support

Inspirations

Contributing

Feel free to open PRs and issues to make this library better !

When making a PR, make sure all tests pass. If you add a new feature, please consider updating the documentation or codesandbox examples. Thank you!

Using Suspense to fetch data

For now React Suspense is not production ready to use it for fetch data as described here, so API of our component/hook may change in the future.

License

react-fetching-library is licensed under the MIT license.

