React Fetch

Install

npm install react-fetch

Props

url : where to fetch json data from

: where to fetch json data from onSuccess : function on successfully fetching the data

: function on successfully fetching the data onError : function to be called on error

: function to be called on error options : object containing parameters for the request (see the fetch spec)

Example

pass an api endpoint and the resulting object will be passed as a prop.

import React from "react" ; import Fetch from "react-fetch" ; function App ( ) { const handleError = ( error ) => console .log(error); const handleSuccess = ( data ) => console .log(data); return ( < Fetch url = "http://httpbin.org/headers" onSuccess = {handleSuccess} onError = {handleError} > < UserAgent /> </ Fetch > ); } function UserAgent ( props ) { return ( < div > {props.headers ? ( < div > Your User-Agent: {props.headers["User-Agent"]} </ div > ) : ( "Loading ..." )} </ div > ); }

Rebuilding

Run this to view the example in example/dist