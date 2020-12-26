openbase logo
react-fetch

by Legitcode
0.0.9 (see all)

Component wrapper for isomorphic-fetch, passes response to children

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

118

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

React Fetch

Install

npm install react-fetch

Props

  • url: where to fetch json data from
  • onSuccess: function on successfully fetching the data
  • onError: function to be called on error
  • options: object containing parameters for the request (see the fetch spec)

Example

pass an api endpoint and the resulting object will be passed as a prop.

import React from "react";
import Fetch from "react-fetch";

function App() {
  const handleError = (error) => console.log(error);
  const handleSuccess = (data) => console.log(data);

  return (
    <Fetch
      url="http://httpbin.org/headers"
      onSuccess={handleSuccess}
      onError={handleError}
    >
      <UserAgent />
    </Fetch>
  );
}

function UserAgent(props) {
  return (
    <div>
      {props.headers ? (
        <div>Your User-Agent: {props.headers["User-Agent"]}</div>
      ) : (
        "Loading ..."
      )}
    </div>
  );
}

Rebuilding

Run this to view the example in example/dist

npm install
npm run build

