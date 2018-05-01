Declarative feature toggle framework for react / react-native, allowing you to get rid of test complications, and branching logic.

Install

npm install --save react-feature-toggles

Usage

Wrap your app in the FeatureToggleProvider and pass in a list of toggles, then use the FeatureToggle component throughout your application.

Both FeatureToggleProvider and FeatureToggle must have only one child, this is so that the library isn't rendering additional elements on your behalf and making assumptions about your needs e.g you may want an <li> rather than a <div> .

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import { FeatureToggleProvider, FeatureToggle } from '../lib/index' ; const toggleNames = { SHOW_HELLO_WORLD : 'showHelloWorld' }; const toggles = { [toggleNames.SHOW_HELLO_WORLD]: false }; const ExampleComponent = () => ( < FeatureToggleProvider featureToggleList = {toggles} > < div > < h1 > Toggling Example </ h1 > < FeatureToggle featureName = {toggleNames.SHOW_HELLO_WORLD} > < p > Hello World </ p > </ FeatureToggle > < FeatureToggle featureName = {toggleNames.SHOW_HELLO_WORLD} showOnlyWhenDisabled > < p > Sorry, toggle is off </ p > </ FeatureToggle > </ div > </ FeatureToggleProvider > ); ReactDOM.render( < ExampleComponent /> , document.getElementById('example'));

Redux

To use with redux you may want to do something like:

const mapStateToProps = state => ({ featureToggleList : state.features, }); const ConnectedFeatureToggleProvider = connect(mapStateToProps)(FeatureToggleProvider);

And then use the connected provider in place of the normal provider.

Building the example

Clone this repo

Run npm install

Run npm run build-example

Open example/example.html in the browser

in the browser Play around with the toggle values

Making a pull request?

Make sure you've run npm run ci-build first

Changes