Declarative feature toggle framework for react / react-native, allowing you to get rid of test complications, and branching logic.
npm install --save react-feature-toggles
Wrap your app in the
FeatureToggleProvider and pass in a list of toggles, then use the
FeatureToggle component throughout your application.
Both
FeatureToggleProvider and
FeatureToggle must have only one child, this is so that the library isn't rendering additional elements on your behalf and making assumptions about your needs e.g you may want an
<li> rather than a
<div>.
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { FeatureToggleProvider, FeatureToggle } from '../lib/index';
const toggleNames = {
SHOW_HELLO_WORLD: 'showHelloWorld'
// ... add more here
};
const toggles = {
// Try setting this to true
[toggleNames.SHOW_HELLO_WORLD]: false
// ... add more here
};
const ExampleComponent = () => (
<FeatureToggleProvider featureToggleList={toggles}>
<div>
<h1>Toggling Example</h1>
<FeatureToggle featureName={toggleNames.SHOW_HELLO_WORLD}>
<p>Hello World</p>
</FeatureToggle>
<FeatureToggle featureName={toggleNames.SHOW_HELLO_WORLD} showOnlyWhenDisabled>
<p>Sorry, toggle is off</p>
</FeatureToggle>
</div>
</FeatureToggleProvider>
);
ReactDOM.render(<ExampleComponent />, document.getElementById('example'));
To use with redux you may want to do something like:
const mapStateToProps = state => ({
featureToggleList: state.features,
});
const ConnectedFeatureToggleProvider = connect(mapStateToProps)(FeatureToggleProvider);
And then use the connected provider in place of the normal provider.
npm install
npm run build-example
example/example.html in the browser
npm run ci-build first