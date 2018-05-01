openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rft

react-feature-toggles

by Rosy Tucker
3.0.3 (see all)

Feature toggles framework for react

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-feature-toggles

Declarative feature toggle framework for react / react-native, allowing you to get rid of test complications, and branching logic.

Build Status

npm version

Install

npm install --save react-feature-toggles

Usage

Wrap your app in the FeatureToggleProvider and pass in a list of toggles, then use the FeatureToggle component throughout your application.

Both FeatureToggleProvider and FeatureToggle must have only one child, this is so that the library isn't rendering additional elements on your behalf and making assumptions about your needs e.g you may want an <li> rather than a <div>.

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { FeatureToggleProvider, FeatureToggle } from '../lib/index';

const toggleNames = {
  SHOW_HELLO_WORLD: 'showHelloWorld'
  // ... add more here
};

const toggles = {
  // Try setting this to true
  [toggleNames.SHOW_HELLO_WORLD]: false
  // ... add more here
};

const ExampleComponent = () => (
  <FeatureToggleProvider featureToggleList={toggles}>
    <div>
      <h1>Toggling Example</h1>
      <FeatureToggle featureName={toggleNames.SHOW_HELLO_WORLD}>
        <p>Hello World</p>
      </FeatureToggle>
      <FeatureToggle featureName={toggleNames.SHOW_HELLO_WORLD} showOnlyWhenDisabled>
        <p>Sorry, toggle is off</p>
      </FeatureToggle>
    </div>
  </FeatureToggleProvider>
);

ReactDOM.render(<ExampleComponent />, document.getElementById('example'));

Redux

To use with redux you may want to do something like: 

const mapStateToProps = state => ({
  featureToggleList: state.features,
});

const ConnectedFeatureToggleProvider = connect(mapStateToProps)(FeatureToggleProvider);

And then use the connected provider in place of the normal provider.

Building the example

  • Clone this repo
  • Run npm install
  • Run npm run build-example
  • Open example/example.html in the browser
  • Play around with the toggle values

Making a pull request?

  • Make sure you've run npm run ci-build first

Changes

  • Version 3.0.3 Update dev dependencies
  • Version 3.0.2 Update readme
  • Version 3.0.1 Remove self dependency (:/)
  • Version 3.0.0 Upgrade peer deps (and internal deps) for React 16
  • Version 2.0.3 Switch proptypes from React.PropTypes to the dedicated proptypes library
  • Version 2.0.2 Ensures an undefined toggle is treated a false
  • Version 2.0.1 Removes a containing div around the provider children, should you need this div, please add it in yourself.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial