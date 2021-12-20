A feature toggle (also feature switch, feature flag, feature flipper, conditional feature, etc.) is a technique in software development that attempts to provide an alternative to maintaining multiple source-code branches (known as feature branches), such that a feature can be tested even before it is completed and ready for release. Feature toggle is used to hide, enable or disable the feature during run time. For example, during the development process, a developer can enable the feature for testing and disable it for other users. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Feature_toggle
https://codesandbox.io/embed/n05j6n3r34
npm install --save react-feature-flags
Get your flags from anywhere: fetch, localStorage, a json file, Redux... The shape must be an array of object containing the following keys: name and isActive
const flags = [
{ name: 'vipOnly', isActive: false },
{ name: 'adminOnly', isActive: true }
];
Wrap your root component with
FlagsProvider and pass your flags using the
value prop.
That's how they will be available to all
Flags components, thanks to React context.
import { FlagsProvider } from 'react-feature-flags';
ReactDOM.render(
<FlagsProvider value={flags}>
<App />
</FlagsProvider>,
document.getElementById('root')
);
Flags components are aware of all flags given to
FlagsProvider.
To render a node or a component based on your flags, you must pass an array of
authorizedFlags as a prop to the
Flags component.
authorizedFlags is an array of one or more of string flag names defined in the
FlagsProvider
Then you can wrap the desired component as a child to a
Flag component or use the
renderOn prop. It will be rendered if one or more flags are active (isActive) and match the flags included in
authorizedFlags.
If the flags are neither active nor matched with
authorizedFlags, nothing will be rendered unless you pass a component as a fallback by the
renderOff prop.
import { Flags } from 'react-feature-flags';
<Flags authorizedFlags={['adminOnly']}>
<h1>For admin</h1>
</Flags>
import { Flags } from 'react-feature-flags';
<Flags authorizedFlags={['adminOnly']}
renderOn={(authorizedFlags) => <h1>For admin</h1>}
/>
import { Flags } from 'react-feature-flags';
<Flags authorizedFlags={['adminOnly']}
renderOn={() => <h1>For admin</h1>}
renderOff={() => <h1>For customers</h1>}
/>
You can use the
exactFlags prop when you require all flags that are specified by
authorizedFlags to be active before rendering something.
import { Flags } from 'react-feature-flags';
<Flags
exactFlags
authorizedFlags={['flagA', 'flagB']}
renderOn={() => <h1>visible when flagA AND flagB are active</h1>}
/>
In the example below,
SomeComponent will have access to activeFlags i.e. flags from React context
that match with the authorizedFlags props.
import { Flags } from 'react-feature-flags';
<Flags
exactFlags
authorizedFlags={['flag', 'flagB']}
renderOn={(activeFlags) => <SomeComponent />}
/>