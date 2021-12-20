A feature toggle (also feature switch, feature flag, feature flipper, conditional feature, etc.) is a technique in software development that attempts to provide an alternative to maintaining multiple source-code branches (known as feature branches), such that a feature can be tested even before it is completed and ready for release. Feature toggle is used to hide, enable or disable the feature during run time. For example, during the development process, a developer can enable the feature for testing and disable it for other users. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Feature_toggle

Demo

https://codesandbox.io/embed/n05j6n3r34

Install

npm install --save react-feature-flags

Usage

Load your flags

Get your flags from anywhere: fetch, localStorage, a json file, Redux... The shape must be an array of object containing the following keys: name and isActive

const flags = [ { name : 'vipOnly' , isActive : false }, { name : 'adminOnly' , isActive : true } ];

FlagsProvider

Wrap your root component with FlagsProvider and pass your flags using the value prop. That's how they will be available to all Flags components, thanks to React context.

import { FlagsProvider } from 'react-feature-flags' ; ReactDOM.render( < FlagsProvider value = {flags} > < App /> </ FlagsProvider > , document .getElementById( 'root' ) );

Flags

Flags components are aware of all flags given to FlagsProvider .

To render a node or a component based on your flags, you must pass an array of authorizedFlags as a prop to the Flags component. authorizedFlags is an array of one or more of string flag names defined in the FlagsProvider

Then you can wrap the desired component as a child to a Flag component or use the renderOn prop. It will be rendered if one or more flags are active (isActive) and match the flags included in authorizedFlags .

If the flags are neither active nor matched with authorizedFlags , nothing will be rendered unless you pass a component as a fallback by the renderOff prop.

with children props

import { Flags } from 'react-feature-flags' ; < Flags authorizedFlags = {[ ' adminOnly ']}> < h1 > For admin </ h1 > </ Flags >

with the renderOn prop

import { Flags } from 'react-feature-flags' ; < Flags authorizedFlags = {[ ' adminOnly ']} renderOn = {(authorizedFlags) => < h1 > For admin </ h1 > } />

with the renderOn prop and renderOff prop as a fallback

import { Flags } from 'react-feature-flags' ; < Flags authorizedFlags = {[ ' adminOnly ']} renderOn = {() => < h1 > For admin </ h1 > } renderOff={() => < h1 > For customers </ h1 > } />

when all flags are required

You can use the exactFlags prop when you require all flags that are specified by authorizedFlags to be active before rendering something.

import { Flags } from 'react-feature-flags' ; < Flags exactFlags authorizedFlags = {[ ' flagA ', ' flagB ']} renderOn = {() => < h1 > visible when flagA AND flagB are active </ h1 > } />

optionally, you can pass active flags down to children components

In the example below, SomeComponent will have access to activeFlags i.e. flags from React context that match with the authorizedFlags props.

import { Flags } from 'react-feature-flags' ; < Flags exactFlags authorizedFlags = {[ ' flag ', ' flagB ']} renderOn = {(activeFlags) => < SomeComponent /> } />

License

MIT