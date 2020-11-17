React Feather Icons

What is react-feather?

react-feather is a collection of simply beautiful open source icons for React.js. Each icon is designed on a 24x24 grid with an emphasis on simplicity, consistency and readability.

Based on Feather Icons v4.28.0

https://feathericons.com/

Installation

yarn add react-feather

or

npm i react-feather

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import { Camera } from 'react-feather' ; const App = () => { return < Camera /> }; export default App;

Icons can be configured with inline props:

<Camera color= "red" size={ 48 } />

If you can't use ES6 imports, it's possible to include icons from the compiled folder ./dist.

var Camera = require ( 'react-feather/dist/icons/camera' ).default; var MyComponent = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { return ( < Camera /> ); } });

You can also include the whole icon pack: