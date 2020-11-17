react-feather is a collection of simply beautiful open source icons for React.js. Each icon is designed on a 24x24 grid with an emphasis on simplicity, consistency and readability.
v4.28.0
yarn add react-feather
or
npm i react-feather
import React from 'react';
import { Camera } from 'react-feather';
const App = () => {
return <Camera />
};
export default App;
Icons can be configured with inline props:
<Camera color="red" size={48} />
If you can't use ES6 imports, it's possible to include icons from the compiled folder ./dist.
var Camera = require('react-feather/dist/icons/camera').default;
var MyComponent = React.createClass({
render: function () {
return (
<Camera />
);
}
});
You can also include the whole icon pack:
import React from 'react';
import * as Icon from 'react-feather';
const App = () => {
return <Icon.Camera />
};
export default App;
Open source icons with tree shaking sound awesome right? That's what react-feather lib icons are. Just awesome icons, you can use by importing without a bug increasing bundle size. One thing I regret is that there are limited icons but that's something to do with feather icons itself... but it still remains awesome.
I love these icons! The library is ready to use, the only thing to do is import the icons and render them in your application, that's it. And if you need to align them with your beautiful design just use the color and size prop to adjust them.
It is very easy to use with react. And these icons are very good-looking design. Thank you for making these icon.