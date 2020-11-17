openbase logo
react-feather

by feathericons
2.0.9 (see all)

React component for Feather icons

Overview

171K

1.6K

1yr ago

15

1

MIT

Built-In

Yes?

React Icon

4.7/57
ksorv
damiano-carradori
ViktorPolushkin

Top Feedback

3Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Abandoned

Readme

React Feather Icons

npm version npm downloads

What is react-feather?

react-feather is a collection of simply beautiful open source icons for React.js. Each icon is designed on a 24x24 grid with an emphasis on simplicity, consistency and readability.

Based on Feather Icons v4.28.0

https://feathericons.com/

Installation

yarn add react-feather

or

npm i react-feather

Usage

import React from 'react';
import { Camera } from 'react-feather';

const App = () => {
  return <Camera />
};

export default App;

Icons can be configured with inline props:

<Camera color="red" size={48} />

If you can't use ES6 imports, it's possible to include icons from the compiled folder ./dist.

var Camera = require('react-feather/dist/icons/camera').default;

var MyComponent = React.createClass({
  render: function () {
    return (
      <Camera />
    );
  }
});

You can also include the whole icon pack:

import React from 'react';
import * as Icon from 'react-feather';

const App = () => {
  return <Icon.Camera />
};

export default App;

Saurav Khdoolia
7 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

Open source icons with tree shaking sound awesome right? That's what react-feather lib icons are. Just awesome icons, you can use by importing without a bug increasing bundle size. One thing I regret is that there are limited icons but that's something to do with feather icons itself... but it still remains awesome.

Damiano Carradori
November 25, 2020

I love these icons! The library is ready to use, the only thing to do is import the icons and render them in your application, that's it. And if you need to align them with your beautiful design just use the color and size prop to adjust them.

Viktor Polushkin
10 months ago

It is very easy to use with react. And these icons are very good-looking design. Thank you for making these icon.

jaballah dorsaf
2 months ago
Dhananjay04414 Ratings3 Reviews
7 months ago
Easy to Use

Tutorials

