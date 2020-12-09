openbase logo
rfp

react-fb-pixel

by Zain Sajjad
0.1.1 (see all)

React JS wrapper for Facebook's Pixel

Documentation
96

GitHub Stars

209

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

React Facebook Pixel

React JS wrapper for Facebook's Pixel

Install

npm install --save react-facebook-pixel

or

yarn add react-facebook-pixel

How to use

import ReactPixel from 'react-facebook-pixel';

const advancedMatching = { em: 'some@email.com' }; // optional, more info: https://developers.facebook.com/docs/facebook-pixel/advanced/advanced-matching
const options = {
  autoConfig: true, // set pixel's autoConfig. More info: https://developers.facebook.com/docs/facebook-pixel/advanced/
  debug: false, // enable logs
};
ReactPixel.init('yourPixelIdGoesHere', advancedMatching, options);

ReactPixel.pageView(); // For tracking page view
ReactPixel.track(event, data); // For tracking default events. More info about standard events: https://developers.facebook.com/docs/facebook-pixel/implementation/conversion-tracking#standard-events
ReactPixel.trackSingle('PixelId', event, data); // For tracking default events.
ReactPixel.trackCustom(event, data); // For tracking custom events. More info about custom events: https://developers.facebook.com/docs/facebook-pixel/implementation/conversion-tracking#custom-events
ReactPixel.trackSingleCustom('PixelId', event, data); // For tracking custom events.

if you're bundling in CI

  ...
  componentDidMount() {
    const ReactPixel =  require('react-facebook-pixel');
    ReactPixel.default.init('yourPixelIdGoesHere');
  }
  ...

otherwise CI will complain there's no window.

GDPR Compliance

To be GDPR compliant, revoke the consent right after init and grant it when the user accepts to be tracked

  ...
  ReactPixel.init('yourPixelIdGoesHere', advancedMatching, options);
  ReactPixel.revokeConsent();
  ...

  ...
  <button onClick={ReactPixel.grantConsent}>Accept cookies</button>.
  ...

Dev Server

npm run start

Default dev server runs at localhost:8080 in browser. You can set IP and PORT in webpack.config.dev.js

Production Bundle

npm run bundle

Follow me on Twitter: @zsajjad93

