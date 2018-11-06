An image library that's used to show the images in beautiful grids.
Below you will find some information on how to perform common tasks.
v0.1.5
Run the following
npm install react-fb-image-grid
or
yarn add react-fb-image-grid
import FbImageLibrary from 'react-fb-image-grid'
<FbImageLibrary images={[]}/>
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Example
|images
|Array (String)
|required
{['https://some-url.com/image.jpg', importedImage]}
//Local image should be imported first
|countFrom
|Number
|5
{2}
//Should be from 1 to 5
|hideOverlay
|Boolean
|false
{true}
|renderOverlay
|Function
() => 'Preview Image'
{() => <button>Show Image</button>}
|overlayBackgroundColor
|String
#222222
'green' or
'#000000' or
'rgb(255, 26, 26)'
|onClickEach
|Function
|null
{({src, index}) => {}}
Feel free to make Pull Requests for your feature/fix. To run the project, run
npm install
or
yarn
then
npm start