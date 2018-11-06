An image library that's used to show the images in beautiful grids.

Below you will find some information on how to perform common tasks.



Table of Contents

What's new v0.1.5

Fixed key warning.

Demo

Some Features Video

https://youtu.be/HdEhsDNkw6s

Installation

Run the following

npm install react-fb-image-grid

or

yarn add react-fb-image-grid

Basic Usage

import FbImageLibrary from 'react-fb-image-grid' <FbImageLibrary images={[]}/>

Props

Props Type Default Example images Array (String) required {['https://some-url.com/image.jpg', importedImage]} //Local image should be imported first countFrom Number 5 {2} //Should be from 1 to 5 hideOverlay Boolean false {true} renderOverlay Function () => 'Preview Image' {() => <button>Show Image</button>} overlayBackgroundColor String #222222 'green' or '#000000' or 'rgb(255, 26, 26)' onClickEach Function null {({src, index}) => {}}

Pull Requests

Feel free to make Pull Requests for your feature/fix. To run the project, run

npm install

or

yarn

then

npm start

License

MIT