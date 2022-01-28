openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rf

react-favicon

by Ola Flisbäck
0.0.25 (see all)

Set or animate your React app's favicon

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18.9K

GitHub Stars

178

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-favicon

Control the favicon from a React app

Demo

http://oflisback.github.io/react-favicon

This example is available in example.

Installation

npm install react-favicon --save

Features

  • Update the favicon with a url or base64 encoded image
  • Animate through a list of urls
  • Toggle animation
  • Alert bubbles
  • Allow some favicons to be kept on the page, which may be desirable for desktop Safari
  • Custom icon overlay

Props

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
alertCountnumber or stringnullNoNumber or string to display as icon overlay.
alertFillColorstringredNoAlert bubble background color.
alertTextColorstringwhiteNoAlert bubble text color.
iconSizenumber16NoSize of the favicon to avoid pixelization
animatedbooleantrueNoTrue to animate favicon (for supported icons)
animationDelaynumber500NoTime between animation frames
keepIconLinkfunction()() => falseNoReturn true to remove icon link from document head
renderOverlayfunction(canvas, context)nullNoFunction called to to draw custom favicon overlay
urlstring or array of stringsYesFavicon url or array of url:s to animate the icons

Usage

<Favicon url={[url1, url2, url3]} />

See example for the demo page source code. Basic usage is as simple as importing the react-favicon package and including a Favicon component in the react component tree.

import React from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import Favicon from 'react-favicon'

ReactDOM.render(
  <div>
    <Favicon url='http://oflisback.github.io/react-favicon/img/github.ico' />
    <h1>Hello, Favicon!</h1>
  </div>,
  document.getElementById('root')
)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial