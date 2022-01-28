Control the favicon from a React app

Demo

http://oflisback.github.io/react-favicon

This example is available in example.

Installation

npm install react-favicon --save

Features

Update the favicon with a url or base64 encoded image

Animate through a list of urls

Toggle animation

Alert bubbles

Allow some favicons to be kept on the page, which may be desirable for desktop Safari

Custom icon overlay

Props

Name Type Default Required Description alertCount number or string null No Number or string to display as icon overlay. alertFillColor string red No Alert bubble background color. alertTextColor string white No Alert bubble text color. iconSize number 16 No Size of the favicon to avoid pixelization animated boolean true No True to animate favicon (for supported icons) animationDelay number 500 No Time between animation frames keepIconLink function() () => false No Return true to remove icon link from document head renderOverlay function(canvas, context) null No Function called to to draw custom favicon overlay url string or array of strings Yes Favicon url or array of url:s to animate the icons

Usage

<Favicon url={[url1, url2, url3]} />

See example for the demo page source code. Basic usage is as simple as importing the react-favicon package and including a Favicon component in the react component tree.