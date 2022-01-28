Control the favicon from a React app
http://oflisback.github.io/react-favicon
This example is available in example.
npm install react-favicon --save
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|alertCount
|number or string
|null
|No
|Number or string to display as icon overlay.
|alertFillColor
|string
|red
|No
|Alert bubble background color.
|alertTextColor
|string
|white
|No
|Alert bubble text color.
|iconSize
|number
|16
|No
|Size of the favicon to avoid pixelization
|animated
|boolean
|true
|No
|True to animate favicon (for supported icons)
|animationDelay
|number
|500
|No
|Time between animation frames
|keepIconLink
|function()
|() => false
|No
|Return true to remove icon link from document head
|renderOverlay
|function(canvas, context)
|null
|No
|Function called to to draw custom favicon overlay
|url
|string or array of strings
|Yes
|Favicon url or array of url:s to animate the icons
<Favicon url={[url1, url2, url3]} />
See example for the demo page source code. Basic usage is as simple as importing the react-favicon package and including a Favicon component in the react component tree.
import React from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import Favicon from 'react-favicon'
ReactDOM.render(
<div>
<Favicon url='http://oflisback.github.io/react-favicon/img/github.ico' />
<h1>Hello, Favicon!</h1>
</div>,
document.getElementById('root')
)