Wrapper
<span/> that implements the FastClick logic in its touch events, triggering appropriate click and focus events on
its children if it detects a 'tap'.
npm install --save-dev react-fastclick-alt
Wrap your component in an instance of this component, and it should respond to short taps with immediate click events.
import React from 'react';
import FastClick from 'react-fastclick-alt';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
ReactDOM.render(<FastClick><MyApp/></FastClick>, document.getElementById('app'));
Note this is safe to do even if child components also render
react-fastclick-alt because a
touchend event that triggers
a click will not be propagated (i.e.
event.stopPropagation() is called when a tap is detected)
There are two optional props to this component:
How far a touch can move before it can no longer be converted to a click, in px. Defaults to 15px.
How long a tap can be held before it can no longer be converted to a click, in milliseconds. Defaults to 125ms.