rfa

react-fastclick-alt

by Moody Salem
2.0.1 (see all)

A react component that triggers click events for taps (short localized touches)

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

878

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Build Status npm version react-fastclick

Wrapper <span/> that implements the FastClick logic in its touch events, triggering appropriate click and focus events on its children if it detects a 'tap'.

Install

npm install --save-dev react-fastclick-alt

Component Usage

Wrap your component in an instance of this component, and it should respond to short taps with immediate click events.

import React from 'react';
import FastClick from 'react-fastclick-alt';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
ReactDOM.render(<FastClick><MyApp/></FastClick>, document.getElementById('app'));

Note this is safe to do even if child components also render react-fastclick-alt because a touchend event that triggers a click will not be propagated (i.e. event.stopPropagation() is called when a tap is detected)

Properties

There are two optional props to this component:

threshold (Number)

How far a touch can move before it can no longer be converted to a click, in px. Defaults to 15px.

timeThreshold (Number)

How long a tap can be held before it can no longer be converted to a click, in milliseconds. Defaults to 125ms.

