Wrapper <span/> that implements the FastClick logic in its touch events, triggering appropriate click and focus events on its children if it detects a 'tap'.

Install

npm install --save-dev react-fastclick-alt

Component Usage

Wrap your component in an instance of this component, and it should respond to short taps with immediate click events.

import React from 'react' ; import FastClick from 'react-fastclick-alt' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; ReactDOM.render( < FastClick > < MyApp /> </ FastClick > , document .getElementById( 'app' ));

Note this is safe to do even if child components also render react-fastclick-alt because a touchend event that triggers a click will not be propagated (i.e. event.stopPropagation() is called when a tap is detected)

Properties

There are two optional props to this component:

threshold (Number)

How far a touch can move before it can no longer be converted to a click, in px. Defaults to 15px.

timeThreshold (Number)

How long a tap can be held before it can no longer be converted to a click, in milliseconds. Defaults to 125ms.