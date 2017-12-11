React Fastclick

Instantly make your desktop / hybrid apps more responsive on touch devices.

React Fastclick automatically adds fastclick touch events to elements with onClick attributes (and those that require special functionality, such as inputs) to prevent the delay that occurs on some touch devices.

Installation

Use npm to install react-fastclick

npm install react-fastclick

Usage

Initialize react-fastclick in your main javascript file before any of your components are created, and you're done.

Now any calls to onClick or elements with special functionality, such as inputs, will have fast touch events added automatically - no need to write any additional listeners.

ES6

import initReactFastclick from 'react-fastclick' ; initReactFastclick();

ES5

var initReactFastclick = require ( 'react-fastclick' ); initReactFastclick();

Notes

The event triggered on touch devices is a modified touchend event. This means that it may have some keys that are unusual for a click event. In order to simulate a click as best as possible, this event is populated with the following keys / values. All positions are taken from the last know touch position. { button : 0 , type : 'click' , fastclick : true , clientX, clientY, pageX, pageY, screenX, screenY } On some devices the elements flicker after being touched. This can be prevented by setting the css property -webkit-tap-highlight-color to transparent. Either target html, body (to prevent the flickering on all elements) or target the specific element you don't want to flicker e.g. button . ``` css html , body { -webkit-tap-highlight-color : transparent; } ```

Support

React Fastclick 3.x.x has been tested with React 15, but should support older versions also.