rf

react-fastclick

by Jake 'Sid' Smith
3.0.2

Fast Touch Events for React

Readme

React Fastclick CircleCI

Instantly make your desktop / hybrid apps more responsive on touch devices.

React Fastclick automatically adds fastclick touch events to elements with onClick attributes (and those that require special functionality, such as inputs) to prevent the delay that occurs on some touch devices.

Installation

Use npm to install react-fastclick

npm install react-fastclick

Usage

Initialize react-fastclick in your main javascript file before any of your components are created, and you're done.

Now any calls to onClick or elements with special functionality, such as inputs, will have fast touch events added automatically - no need to write any additional listeners.

ES6

import initReactFastclick from 'react-fastclick';
initReactFastclick();

ES5

var initReactFastclick = require('react-fastclick');
initReactFastclick();

Notes

  1. The event triggered on touch devices is a modified touchend event. This means that it may have some keys that are unusual for a click event.

    In order to simulate a click as best as possible, this event is populated with the following keys / values. All positions are taken from the last know touch position.

    {
  // Simulate left click
  button: 0,
  type: 'click',
  // Additional key to tell the difference between
  // a regular click and a fastclick
  fastclick: true,
  // From touch positions
  clientX,
  clientY,
  pageX,
  pageY,
  screenX,
  screenY
}

  2. On some devices the elements flicker after being touched. This can be prevented by setting the css property -webkit-tap-highlight-color to transparent. Either target html, body (to prevent the flickering on all elements) or target the specific element you don't want to flicker e.g. button.

    ```css
html, body {
  -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent;
}
```

Support

React Fastclick 3.x.x has been tested with React 15, but should support older versions also.

Alternatives

react-use-gesture👇Bread n butter utility for component-tied mouse/touch gestures in React and Vanilla Javascript.
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
180K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
res
react-easy-swipeEasy handler for common swipe operations
GitHub Stars
99
Weekly Downloads
251K
rc-hammerjsReactJS / HammerJS integration. Support touch events in your React app.
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
132K
rh
react-hammerjsReactJS / HammerJS integration. Support touch events in your React app.
GitHub Stars
917
Weekly Downloads
30K
rr
react-reorderDrag & drop, touch enabled, reorderable / sortable list, React component
GitHub Stars
215
Weekly Downloads
5K
See 15 Alternatives

