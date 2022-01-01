React Fast Marquee is a lightweight React component that utilizes the power of CSS animations to create silky smooth marquees.
Check out the demo here and play around with some sample marquees.
If you're using
npm, in the command prompt run:
npm install react-fast-marquee --save
If you're using
yarn, run:
yarn add react-fast-marquee
To use the component, first import
Marquee into your file:
import Marquee from "react-fast-marquee";
Then wrap the
<Marquee> tags around any component or text you'd like to slide.
<Marquee>
I can be a React component, multiple React components, or just some text.
</Marquee>
A sample file might look like this:
import React from "react";
import MyComponent from "../components/MyComponent";
import Marquee from "react-fast-marquee";
const App = () => (
<Marquee>
<MyComponent />
<MyComponent />
<MyComponent />
</Marquee>
);
export default App;
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
style
object
{}
|Inline style for the container div
className
string
""
|Name of the css class to style the container div
play
boolean
true
|Whether to play or pause the marquee
pauseOnHover
boolean
false
|Whether to pause the marquee when hovered
pauseOnClick
boolean
false
|Whether to pause the marquee when clicked
direction
"left" or
"right"
"left"
|The direction the marquee is sliding
speed
number
20
|Speed calculated as pixels/second
delay
number
0
|Duration to delay the animation after render, in seconds
loop
number
0
|The number of times the marquee should loop, 0 is equivalent to infinite
gradient
boolean
true
|Whether to show the gradient or not
gradientColor
Array<number> of length 3
[255, 255, 255]
|The rgb color of the gradient as an array of length 3
gradientWidth
number or
string
200
|The width of the gradient on either side
onFinish
Function
null
|A callback for when the marquee finishes scrolling and stops. Only calls if loop is non-zero.
onCycleComplete
Function
null
|A callback for when the marquee finishes a loop. Does not call if maximum loops are reached (use onFinish instead).
children
ReactNode
null
|The children rendered inside the marquee