rfm

react-fast-marquee

by justin-chu
1.2.1 (see all)

A lightweight React component that utilizes the power of CSS animations to create silky smooth marquees.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

32.3K

GitHub Stars

224

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

React Fast Marquee

React Fast Marquee is a lightweight React component that utilizes the power of CSS animations to create silky smooth marquees.

demogif

Demo

Check out the demo here and play around with some sample marquees.

Installation

If you're using npm, in the command prompt run:

npm install react-fast-marquee --save

If you're using yarn, run:

yarn add react-fast-marquee

Usage

To use the component, first import Marquee into your file:

import Marquee from "react-fast-marquee";

Then wrap the <Marquee> tags around any component or text you'd like to slide.

<Marquee>
  I can be a React component, multiple React components, or just some text.
</Marquee>

A sample file might look like this:

import React from "react";
import MyComponent from "../components/MyComponent";
import Marquee from "react-fast-marquee";

const App = () => (
  <Marquee>
    <MyComponent />
    <MyComponent />
    <MyComponent />
  </Marquee>
);

export default App;

Props

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
styleobject{}Inline style for the container div
classNamestring""Name of the css class to style the container div
playbooleantrueWhether to play or pause the marquee
pauseOnHoverbooleanfalseWhether to pause the marquee when hovered
pauseOnClickbooleanfalseWhether to pause the marquee when clicked
direction"left" or "right""left"The direction the marquee is sliding
speednumber20Speed calculated as pixels/second
delaynumber0Duration to delay the animation after render, in seconds
loopnumber0The number of times the marquee should loop, 0 is equivalent to infinite
gradientbooleantrueWhether to show the gradient or not
gradientColorArray<number> of length 3[255, 255, 255]The rgb color of the gradient as an array of length 3
gradientWidthnumber or string200The width of the gradient on either side
onFinishFunctionnullA callback for when the marquee finishes scrolling and stops. Only calls if loop is non-zero.
onCycleCompleteFunctionnullA callback for when the marquee finishes a loop. Does not call if maximum loops are reached (use onFinish instead).
childrenReactNodenullThe children rendered inside the marquee

