An accessible React package to render FAQ section.

Install

npm install --save react-faq-component

Usage

import React, { useEffect, useState } from "react" ; import Faq from "react-faq-component" ; const data = { title : "FAQ (How it works)" , rows : [ { title : "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet," , content : `Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. In sed tempor sem. Aenean vel turpis feugiat, ultricies metus at, consequat velit. Curabitur est nibh, varius in tellus nec, mattis pulvinar metus. In maximus cursus lorem, nec laoreet velit eleifend vel. Ut aliquet mauris tortor, sed egestas libero interdum vitae. Fusce sed commodo purus, at tempus turpis.` , }, { title : "Nunc maximus, magna at ultricies elementum" , content : "Nunc maximus, magna at ultricies elementum, risus turpis vulputate quam, vitae convallis ex tortor sed dolor." , }, { title : "Curabitur laoreet, mauris vel blandit fringilla" , content : `Curabitur laoreet, mauris vel blandit fringilla, leo elit rhoncus nunc, ac sagittis leo elit vel lorem. Fusce tempor lacus ut libero posuere viverra. Nunc velit dolor, tincidunt at varius vel, laoreet vel quam. Sed dolor urna, lobortis in arcu auctor, tincidunt mattis ante. Vivamus venenatis ultricies nibh in volutpat. Cras eu metus quis leo vestibulum feugiat nec sagittis lacus.Mauris vulputate arcu sed massa euismod dignissim. ` , }, { title : "What is the package version" , content : < p > current version is 1.2.1 </ p > , }, ], }; const styles = { titleTextColor : "blue" , rowTitleColor : "blue" , }; const config = { }; export default function App { return ( < div > < Faq data = {data} styles = {styles} config = {config} /> </ div > ); }

data props

The data passed to react-faq-component is an object having below keys(mentioned in the table).

attribute type optional details title String true Text displayed as the title/header of the FAQ section rows Array true Array of obj containing title and content of each row

config props (optional)

const config = { animate : true , arrowIcon : "V" , };

The config passed to react-faq-component is an object having below keys(mentioned in the table).

attribute type optional details animate Boolean true Whether to enable the (row) content animation (default val : true) arrowIcon JSX/string true Custom component to display instead of default arrow tabFocus Boolean true Whether to add outline on tab focus (default val : false). Focus outline is added when keyboard tab is used to navigate through the contents

styles props format

styles attribute in data is optional and can be used to change text/bg color in FAQ component. e.g:

const data = { title : ..., rows : [...], styles : { titleTextColor : 'blue' , rowTitleColor : 'blue' , rowContentTextSize : '16px' , rowContentPaddingBottom : '10px' , rowContentPaddingLeft : '50px' , } }

attribute type optional default value details bgColor String true white background color of faq-component titleTextColor String true black text color of FAQ title/header text titleTextSize String true 30px size of FAQ title/header text rowTitleColor String true black text color of title text of rowItems rowTitleTextSize String true large size of title text in rowItems rowContentColor String true black text color of row content in rowItems rowContentTextSize String true medium size of row content in rowItems arrowColor String true black color of row arrow rowContentPaddingTop String true 0 value of padding-top of row content in rowItems rowContentPaddingBottom String true 0 value of padding-bottom of row content in rowItems rowContentPaddingLeft String true 0 value of padding-left of row content in rowItems rowContentPaddingRight String true 0 value of padding-right of row content in rowItems transitionDuration String true 0.3s transition duration for expanding row content timingFunc String true ease transition function for expanding row content

If the above style options are not enough, you can write you own custom css to apply styles on the elements.

.faq-row-wrapper { .faq-title { } .faq-body { .faq-row { .row-title { } .row-content { .row-content-text { } } } } }

Example with css style

These classnames are applied to the elements and do not contain any styles.

getRowOptions props (optional)

A function is passed as a value to getRowOptions prop, which gets called with an array parameter. The length of the array is the same as the number of rows present in FAQ data. 3 functions in an object are exported per row to toggle and scrollTntoView.

[ { close : () => {}, expand : () => {}, scrollIntoView : ( option ) => {}, }, {...}, {...}, {...}, ];

Example:

export default function SampleFaqApp ( ) { const [rows, setRowsOption] = useState( null ); useEffect( () => { if (rows) { setTimeout( () => { rows[ 0 ].expand(); }, 2500 ); setTimeout( () => { rows[ 0 ].close(); }, 5000 ); setTimeout( () => { rows[ 0 ].scrollIntoView(); }, 10000 ); } }, [rows]); return ( < div > < h2 className = "section-title" > FAQ section </ h2 > < div className = "faq-style-wrapper" > < Faq data = {data} getRowOptions = {setRowsOption} /> </ div > </ div > );

Note: On accessing invalid array index, an error will be logged in console.

Screenshot

License

MIT © binodswain