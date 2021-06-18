Magically generate fake props for your React tests 🔮

react-fake-props parses your Component prop types using react-docgen and generates fake props. Supports TypeScript, Flow and PropTypes. Works great with Jest snapshots and Enzyme.

Install

npm install react-fake-props --save-dev

yarn add react-fake-props --dev

Example

Assuming the following Component with TypeScript:

type Props = { id : number name : string } class Component extends React . Component < Props > { }

Or Flow types:

type Props = { id : number, name : string } class Component extends React . Component < Props > { }

Or PropTypes:

class Component extends React . Component { } Component.propTypes = { id : PropTypes.number.isRequired, name : PropTypes.string.isRequired }

With react-fake-props , you can generate valid props based on your Component prop types:

const props = fakeProps(componentPath) <Component {...props} />

Usage

import path from 'path' import fakeProps from 'react-fake-props' const componentPath = path.join(__dirname, './Component.jsx' ) const props = fakeProps(componentPath)

To include optional props, pass { optional: true } .

Please note:

custom validators and PropTypes.instanceOf aren't supported, you'll still need to set them manually.

validators and aren't supported, you'll still need to set them manually. react-fake-props requires the component path to be passed, instead of the component itself, to be able to support TypeScript, Flow and PropTypes.

For multiple components in single file

By passing { all: true } , fakeProps will return an array of all components found in componentPath with corresponding fake props. Works even for the ones that aren't exported.

const components = fakeProps(componentPath, { all : true }) const { props } = components.find({ displayName } => displayName === 'SomeComponent' )

API

fakeProps(componentPath[, { optional: false, all: false } ])

Tip

When checking for a value, use props.A rather than 'A' as react-fake-props output may change.

const wrapper = shallow( < Component { ...props } /> ) wrapper.text().to.contain('A') // bad wrapper.text().to.contain(props.A) // good

See also

react-lodash - Lodash as React components

License

MIT - Typicode 🌵