rfp

react-fake-props

by typicode
1.0.3 (see all)

🔮 Magically generate fake props for your React tests

840

GitHub Stars

620

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

5

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-fake-props

Magically generate fake props for your React tests 🔮

react-fake-props parses your Component prop types using react-docgen and generates fake props. Supports TypeScript, Flow and PropTypes. Works great with Jest snapshots and Enzyme.

Install

npm install react-fake-props --save-dev

yarn add react-fake-props --dev

Example

Assuming the following Component with TypeScript:

type Props = {
  id: number
  name: string
}

class Component extends React.Component<Props> {
  // ...
}

Or Flow types:

// @flow
type Props = {
  id: number,
  name: string
}

class Component extends React.Component<Props> {
  // ...
}

Or PropTypes:

class Component extends React.Component {
  // ...
}

Component.propTypes = {
  id: PropTypes.number.isRequired,
  name: PropTypes.string.isRequired
}

With react-fake-props, you can generate valid props based on your Component prop types:

const props = fakeProps(componentPath)
/*
{
  id: 1,
  name: 'name'
}
*/
<Component {...props} />

Usage

import path from 'path'
import fakeProps from 'react-fake-props'

const componentPath = path.join(__dirname, './Component.jsx')
const props = fakeProps(componentPath)

To include optional props, pass { optional: true }.

Please note:

  • custom validators and PropTypes.instanceOf aren't supported, you'll still need to set them manually.
  • react-fake-props requires the component path to be passed, instead of the component itself, to be able to support TypeScript, Flow and PropTypes.

For multiple components in single file

By passing { all: true }, fakeProps will return an array of all components found in componentPath with corresponding fake props. Works even for the ones that aren't exported.

// Pick the component you want to get fake props using displayName
const components = fakeProps(componentPath, { all: true })
const { props } = components.find({ displayName } => displayName === 'SomeComponent')

API

fakeProps(componentPath[, { optional: false, all: false } ])

Tip

When checking for a value, use props.A rather than 'A' as react-fake-props output may change.

const wrapper = shallow(<Component {...props} />)

wrapper.text().to.contain('A') // bad
wrapper.text().to.contain(props.A) // good

See also

License

MIT - Typicode 🌵

