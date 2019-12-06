A React Component that fades out its old child, then fades in its new child when its children change.
It can also optionally animate its height and/or width from one child's size to the other.
Works well with
react-router!
npm install --save react-fader
import React from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import Fader from 'react-fader'
ReactDOM.render(
<Fader>
<h3>Foo</h3>
</Fader>,
document.getElementById('root')
)
// Just change its children to something !==, and it will perform a fade transition.
ReactDOM.render(
<Fader>
<h3>Bar</h3>
</Fader>,
document.getElementById('root')
)
react-router version 4
While it can be done with
<Switch>, I recommend using
react-router-transition-switch instead:
import {Route, BrowserRouter as Router} from 'react-router-dom'
import TransitionSwitch from 'react-router-transition-switch'
import Fader from 'react-fader'
<Router>
<TransitionSwitch component={Fader}>
<Route path="/red" component={Red}/>
<Route path="/green" component={Green} />
<Route path="/blue" component={Blue} />
</TransitionSwitch>
<Router>
animateHeight: boolean (default:
true)
If truthy,
Fader will animate its height to match the height of its children.
animateWidth: boolean (default:
true)
If truthy,
Fader will animate its width to match the height of its children.
shouldTransition: (oldChildren: any, newChildren: any) => boolean (default: compares keys)
Allows you to determine whether
Fader should perform a transition from
oldChildren to
newChildren. By default,
it returns true if
oldChildren !== newChildren or their keys are not equal.
fadeOutTransitionDuration: number (default:
200)
The duration of the fade out transition, in milliseconds.
fadeOutTransitionTimingFunction: string (default:
'ease')
The timing function for the fade out transition.
fadeInTransitionDuration: number (default:
200)
The duration of the fade in transition, in milliseconds.
fadeInTransitionTimingFunction: string (default:
'ease')
The timing function for the fade in transition.
sizeTransitionDuration: number (default:
200)
The duration of the size transition, in milliseconds.
sizeTransitionTimingFunction: string (default:
'ease')
The timing function for the size transition.
prefixer: Prefixer
If given, overrides the
inline-style-prefixer used to autoprefix inline styles.
className: string
Any extra class names to add to the root element.
style: Object
Extra inline styles to add to the root element.
viewStyle: Object
Extra inline styles to add to the view wrapper elements.
innerViewWrapperStyle: Object
Extra inline styles to add to the inner div between the
viewStyle div and your
view content element. (The inner div was added to ensure perfect height
animation.)