A React Component that fades out its old child, then fades in its new child when its children change. It can also optionally animate its height and/or width from one child's size to the other. Works well with react-router !

Usage

npm install --save react-fader

import React from 'react' import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import Fader from 'react-fader' ReactDOM.render( < Fader > < h3 > Foo </ h3 > </ Fader > , document .getElementById( 'root' ) ) ReactDOM.render( < Fader > < h3 > Bar </ h3 > </ Fader > , document .getElementById( 'root' ) )

Transitioning between child routes with react-router version 4

While it can be done with <Switch> , I recommend using react-router-transition-switch instead:

import {Route, BrowserRouter as Router} from 'react-router-dom' import TransitionSwitch from 'react-router-transition-switch' import Fader from 'react-fader' <Router> <TransitionSwitch component={Fader}> <Route path="/red" component={Red}/> <Route path="/green" component={Green} /> <Route path="/blue" component={Blue} /> </TransitionSwitch> <Router>

Props

animateHeight: boolean (default: true )

If truthy, Fader will animate its height to match the height of its children.

animateWidth: boolean (default: true )

If truthy, Fader will animate its width to match the height of its children.

shouldTransition: (oldChildren: any, newChildren: any) => boolean (default: compares keys)

Allows you to determine whether Fader should perform a transition from oldChildren to newChildren . By default, it returns true if oldChildren !== newChildren or their keys are not equal.

fadeOutTransitionDuration: number (default: 200 )

The duration of the fade out transition, in milliseconds.

fadeOutTransitionTimingFunction: string (default: 'ease' )

The timing function for the fade out transition.

fadeInTransitionDuration: number (default: 200 )

The duration of the fade in transition, in milliseconds.

fadeInTransitionTimingFunction: string (default: 'ease' )

The timing function for the fade in transition.

sizeTransitionDuration: number (default: 200 )

The duration of the size transition, in milliseconds.

sizeTransitionTimingFunction: string (default: 'ease' )

The timing function for the size transition.

prefixer: Prefixer

If given, overrides the inline-style-prefixer used to autoprefix inline styles.

className: string

Any extra class names to add to the root element.

style: Object

Extra inline styles to add to the root element.

viewStyle: Object

Extra inline styles to add to the view wrapper elements.

innerViewWrapperStyle: Object