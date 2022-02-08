Dead-simple and opinionated component to fade in an element's children.

Installation

npm install react-fade-in

Usage

react-fade-in

import FadeIn from 'react-fade-in' ; < FadeIn > < div > Element 1 </ div > < div > Element 2 </ div > < div > Element 3 </ div > < div > Element 4 </ div > < div > Element 5 </ div > < div > Element 6 </ div > </ FadeIn >

API

FadeIn

Animates its children, one by one.

Note: To have children animate separately, they must be first-level children of the <FadeIn> component (i.e. members of its props.children ).

Props

delay : Default: 50. Delay between each child's animation in milliseconds.

: Default: 50. Delay between each child's animation in milliseconds. transitionDuration : Default: 400. Duration of each child's animation in milliseconds.

: Default: 400. Duration of each child's animation in milliseconds. className : No default. Adds a className prop to the container div.

: No default. Adds a prop to the container div. childClassName : No default. Adds a className prop to each child div, allowing you to style the direct children of the FadeIn component.

: No default. Adds a prop to each child div, allowing you to style the direct children of the component. wrapperTag : Default: "div" . Override the HTML element of the wrapping div.

: Default: . Override the HTML element of the wrapping div. childTag : Default: "div" . Override the HTML element wrapped around each child element.

: Default: . Override the HTML element wrapped around each child element. visible : New in 2.0.0 : If not undefined , the visible prop can be used to control when the fade in occurs. If set to false after the fade-in animation completes, the children will fade out one by one.

: : If not , the prop can be used to control when the fade in occurs. If set to after the fade-in animation completes, the children will fade out one by one. onComplete : New in 2.0.0: specifies a callback to be called when the animation completes.

Happy fading.