Dead-simple and opinionated component to fade in an element's children.
npm install react-fade-in
react-fade-in
import FadeIn from 'react-fade-in';
// ...
<FadeIn>
<div>Element 1</div>
<div>Element 2</div>
<div>Element 3</div>
<div>Element 4</div>
<div>Element 5</div>
<div>Element 6</div>
</FadeIn>
FadeIn
Animates its children, one by one.
Note: To have children animate separately, they must be first-level children of the
<FadeIn>component (i.e. members of its
props.children).
delay: Default: 50. Delay between each child's animation in milliseconds.
transitionDuration: Default: 400. Duration of each child's animation in milliseconds.
className: No default. Adds a
className prop to the container div.
childClassName: No default. Adds a
className prop to each child div, allowing you to style the direct children of the
FadeIn component.
wrapperTag: Default:
"div". Override the HTML element of the wrapping div.
childTag: Default:
"div". Override the HTML element wrapped around each child element.
visible: New in 2.0.0: If not
undefined, the
visible prop can be used to control when the fade in occurs. If set to
false after the fade-in animation completes, the children will fade out one by one.
onComplete: New in 2.0.0: specifies a callback to be called when the animation completes.
Happy fading.