rfi

react-fade-in

by Graham Kaemmer
2.0.1 (see all)

Dead-simple component to fade in an element's children.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.3K

GitHub Stars

219

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-fade-in

Dead-simple and opinionated component to fade in an element's children.

React Fade In

Installation

npm install react-fade-in

Usage

react-fade-in

import FadeIn from 'react-fade-in';
// ...
<FadeIn>
  <div>Element 1</div>
  <div>Element 2</div>
  <div>Element 3</div>
  <div>Element 4</div>
  <div>Element 5</div>
  <div>Element 6</div>
</FadeIn>

API

FadeIn

Animates its children, one by one.

Note: To have children animate separately, they must be first-level children of the <FadeIn> component (i.e. members of its props.children).

Props

  • delay: Default: 50. Delay between each child's animation in milliseconds.
  • transitionDuration: Default: 400. Duration of each child's animation in milliseconds.
  • className: No default. Adds a className prop to the container div.
  • childClassName: No default. Adds a className prop to each child div, allowing you to style the direct children of the FadeIn component.
  • wrapperTag: Default: "div". Override the HTML element of the wrapping div.
  • childTag: Default: "div". Override the HTML element wrapped around each child element.
  • visible: New in 2.0.0: If not undefined, the visible prop can be used to control when the fade in occurs. If set to false after the fade-in animation completes, the children will fade out one by one.
  • onComplete: New in 2.0.0: specifies a callback to be called when the animation completes.

Happy fading.

