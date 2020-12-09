React Facebook Pixel

React JS wrapper for Facebook's Pixel

Install

npm install --save react-facebook-pixel

or

yarn add react-facebook-pixel

How to use

import ReactPixel from 'react-facebook-pixel' ; const advancedMatching = { em : 'some@email.com' }; const options = { autoConfig : true , debug : false , }; ReactPixel.init( 'yourPixelIdGoesHere' , advancedMatching, options); ReactPixel.pageView(); ReactPixel.track(event, data); ReactPixel.trackSingle( 'PixelId' , event, data); ReactPixel.trackCustom(event, data); ReactPixel.trackSingleCustom( 'PixelId' , event, data);

if you're bundling in CI

... componentDidMount() { const ReactPixel = require ( 'react-facebook-pixel' ); ReactPixel.default.init( 'yourPixelIdGoesHere' ); } ...

otherwise CI will complain there's no window .

GDPR Compliance

To be GDPR compliant, revoke the consent right after init and grant it when the user accepts to be tracked

... ReactPixel.init( 'yourPixelIdGoesHere' , advancedMatching, options); ReactPixel.revokeConsent(); ... ... <button onClick={ReactPixel.grantConsent}>Accept cookies< /button>. ...

Dev Server

npm run start

Default dev server runs at localhost:8080 in browser. You can set IP and PORT in webpack.config.dev.js

Production Bundle

npm run bundle

