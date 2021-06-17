React Facebook Login -

A Component React for Facebook Login

Getting Started

yarn add react-facebook-login or npm install react-facebook-login

or Your application will also need react-dom and react installed.

Development

git clone https://github.com/keppelen/react-facebook-login.git && cd react-facebook-login npm install react react-dom react-facebook-login --save --force npm start

navigate to localhost:8080

How to use

Basic button with styling

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import FacebookLogin from 'react-facebook-login' ; const responseFacebook = ( response ) => { console .log(response); } ReactDOM.render( < FacebookLogin appId = "1088597931155576" autoLoad = {true} fields = "name,email,picture" onClick = {componentClicked} callback = {responseFacebook} /> , document.getElementById('demo') );

Facebook button without styling

If you're providing all your own custom styling, you can use the render prop build. This build doesn't include any CSS or additional code needed to customise the look of the button, and instead leaves that entirely up to you. You can see an example of this in demo/index.js .

To make sure you import the right version, you will need to update your import line:

import FacebookLogin from 'react-facebook-login/dist/facebook-login-render-props'

< FacebookLogin appId = "1088597931155576" autoLoad callback = {responseFacebook} render = {renderProps => ( < button onClick = {renderProps.onClick} > This is my custom FB button </ button > )} />

The render function will be passed the following properties for you to use:

onClick

isDisabled

isProcessing

isSdkLoaded

Custom CSS Class and Icon

By default fontawesome is included, If you don't want to use default fontawesome icons, you can send an element in icon attribute

Fontawesome example:

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import FacebookLogin from 'react-facebook-login' ; const responseFacebook = ( response ) => { console .log(response); } ReactDOM.render( < FacebookLogin appId = "1088597931155576" autoLoad = {true} fields = "name,email,picture" callback = {responseFacebook} cssClass = "my-facebook-button-class" icon = "fa-facebook" /> , document.getElementById('demo') );

Custom element example:

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import FacebookLogin from 'react-facebook-login' ; import TiSocialFacebookCircular from 'react-icons/lib/ti/social-facebook-circular' ; const responseFacebook = ( response ) => { console .log(response); } ReactDOM.render( < FacebookLogin appId = "1088597931155576" autoLoad = {true} fields = "name,email,picture" callback = {responseFacebook} cssClass = "my-facebook-button-class" icon = { < TiSocialFacebookCircular /> } />, document.getElementById('demo') );

Custom permission

By default the component, request only 'public_profile' permission, you can change if you send 'scope', that is a string comma separated attribute.

see https://developers.facebook.com/docs/facebook-login/permissions for permissions list

import React from 'react' ; import FacebookLogin from 'react-facebook-login' ; class MyComponent extends React . Component { responseFacebook(response) { console .log(response); } render() { return ( < FacebookLogin appId = "1088597931155576" autoLoad = {true} fields = "name,email,picture" scope = "public_profile,user_friends,user_actions.books" callback = {this.responseFacebook} /> ) } } export default MyComponent;

Server

; import React from 'react' ; import FacebookLogin from 'react-facebook-login' ; class MyComponent extends React . Component { responseFacebook(response) { console .log(response) } render() { return ( < FacebookLogin appId = "1088597931155576" autoLoad = {true} fields = "name,email,picture" callback = {this.responseFacebook} /> ) } } export default MyComponent;

Parameters