rfl

react-facebook-login-component

by Kennet Postigo
0.9.2 (see all)

React Facebook Component to log users in through facebook

Downloads/wk

759

GitHub Stars

89

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React OAuth

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-facebook-login-component

React Facebook Component to log users in through facebook

version MIT License

react-facebook-login-component is a module that easily lets you drop it into your existing project and get the benefits of Facebook Login. It's a plug and play component that'll fit in your workflow if your using standalone React or React with Redux.

You can find login with Google here

Up to date with the latest API Version

Usage

npm install --save react-facebook-login-component

import React from 'react';
import { FacebookLogin } from 'react-facebook-login-component';

class Login extends React.Component{

  constructor (props, context) {
    super(props, context);
  }

  responseFacebook (response) {
    console.log(response);
    //anything else you want to do(save to localStorage)...
  }

  render () {
    return (
      <div>
        <FacebookLogin socialId="yourAppID"
                       language="en_US"
                       scope="public_profile,email"
                       responseHandler={this.responseFacebook}
                       xfbml={true}
                       fields="id,email,name"
                       version="v2.5"
                       className="facebook-login"
                       buttonText="Login With Facebook"/>
      </div>
    );
  }

}

export default Login;

