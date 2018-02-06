React Facebook Component to log users in through facebook
react-facebook-login-component is a module that easily lets you drop it into your existing project and get the benefits of Facebook Login. It's a plug and play component that'll fit in your workflow if your using standalone React or React with Redux.
You can find login with Google here
npm install --save react-facebook-login-component
import React from 'react';
import { FacebookLogin } from 'react-facebook-login-component';
class Login extends React.Component{
constructor (props, context) {
super(props, context);
}
responseFacebook (response) {
console.log(response);
//anything else you want to do(save to localStorage)...
}
render () {
return (
<div>
<FacebookLogin socialId="yourAppID"
language="en_US"
scope="public_profile,email"
responseHandler={this.responseFacebook}
xfbml={true}
fields="id,email,name"
version="v2.5"
className="facebook-login"
buttonText="Login With Facebook"/>
</div>
);
}
}
export default Login;