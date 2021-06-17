openbase logo
rfl

react-facebook-login

by Giovanni keppelen
4.1.1 (see all)

A Component React for Facebook Login

Readme

React Facebook Login - Build Status

A Component React for Facebook Login

Getting Started

  • yarn add react-facebook-login or npm install react-facebook-login
  • Your application will also need react-dom and react installed.

Development

git clone https://github.com/keppelen/react-facebook-login.git && cd react-facebook-login
npm install react react-dom react-facebook-login --save --force
npm start

How to use

Basic button with styling

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import FacebookLogin from 'react-facebook-login';

const responseFacebook = (response) => {
  console.log(response);
}

ReactDOM.render(
  <FacebookLogin
    appId="1088597931155576"
    autoLoad={true}
    fields="name,email,picture"
    onClick={componentClicked}
    callback={responseFacebook} />,
  document.getElementById('demo')
);

Facebook button without styling

If you're providing all your own custom styling, you can use the render prop build. This build doesn't include any CSS or additional code needed to customise the look of the button, and instead leaves that entirely up to you. You can see an example of this in demo/index.js.

To make sure you import the right version, you will need to update your import line:

import FacebookLogin from 'react-facebook-login/dist/facebook-login-render-props'

<FacebookLogin
  appId="1088597931155576"
  autoLoad
  callback={responseFacebook}
  render={renderProps => (
    <button onClick={renderProps.onClick}>This is my custom FB button</button>
  )}
/>

The render function will be passed the following properties for you to use:

  • onClick
  • isDisabled
  • isProcessing
  • isSdkLoaded

Custom CSS Class and Icon

By default fontawesome is included, If you don't want to use default fontawesome icons, you can send an element in icon attribute

Fontawesome example:


import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import FacebookLogin from 'react-facebook-login';

const responseFacebook = (response) => {
  console.log(response);
}

ReactDOM.render(
  <FacebookLogin
    appId="1088597931155576"
    autoLoad={true}
    fields="name,email,picture"
    callback={responseFacebook}
    cssClass="my-facebook-button-class"
    icon="fa-facebook"
  />,
  document.getElementById('demo')
);

Custom element example:


import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import FacebookLogin from 'react-facebook-login';
import TiSocialFacebookCircular from 'react-icons/lib/ti/social-facebook-circular';

const responseFacebook = (response) => {
  console.log(response);
}

ReactDOM.render(
  <FacebookLogin
    appId="1088597931155576"
    autoLoad={true}
    fields="name,email,picture"
    callback={responseFacebook}
    cssClass="my-facebook-button-class"
    icon={<TiSocialFacebookCircular />}
  />,
  document.getElementById('demo')
);

Custom permission

By default the component, request only 'public_profile' permission, you can change if you send 'scope', that is a string comma separated attribute.

see https://developers.facebook.com/docs/facebook-login/permissions for permissions list

  import React from 'react';
  import FacebookLogin from 'react-facebook-login';

  class MyComponent extends React.Component {
    responseFacebook(response) {
      console.log(response);
    }

    render() {
      return (
        <FacebookLogin
          appId="1088597931155576"
          autoLoad={true}
          fields="name,email,picture"
          scope="public_profile,user_friends,user_actions.books"
          callback={this.responseFacebook}
        />
      )
    }
  }

  export default MyComponent;

Server

'use strict';

import React from 'react';
import FacebookLogin from 'react-facebook-login';

class MyComponent extends React.Component {
  responseFacebook(response) {
    console.log(response)
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <FacebookLogin
        appId="1088597931155576"
        autoLoad={true}
        fields="name,email,picture"
        callback={this.responseFacebook}
      />
    )
  }
}

export default MyComponent;

Parameters

paramsvaluedefault value
appIdstringRequired
sizestringsmall - medium - metro
scopestringpublic_profile, email, user_birthday
fieldsstringname,email,picture
callbackfunctionresultFacebookLogin
returnScopesbooleanfalse
autoLoadbooleanfalse
xfbmlbooleanfalse
cookiebooleanfalse
textButtonstringLogin with Facebook
cssClassstringkep-login-facebook kep-login-facebook-[button-size]
redirectUristringwindow.location.href (mobile-only)
versionstring3.1
iconstringelement
languagestringen_US
onClickfunctionInitial click on the component
isMobilebooleandetected via userAgent
disableMobileRedirectbooleanfalse
isDisabledbooleanundefined
tagstringHTML Element, Ex: 'a', 'button'
onFailurefunctionoptional function to separatere the failed init
statestringoptional string to maintain state between the request and callback. This parameter should be used for preventing Cross-site Request Forgery and will be passed back to you, unchanged, in your redirect URI
authTypestringoptional string to change authentication type
responseTypestringoptional string to change response type. Default value is 'code'

