React Facebook Authentication

Allows developers to receive a facebook authentication token that can be used by a backend service.

Installation

To install the latest version:

npm install --save react-facebook-auth

or

yarn add react-facebook-auth

How to use

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import FacebookAuth from 'react-facebook-auth' ; const MyFacebookButton = ( { onClick } ) => ( < button onClick = {onClick} > Login with facebook </ button > ); const authenticate = ( response ) => { console .log(response); }; const App = () => ( <div> <h1>Facebook Auth</h1> <FacebookAuth appId="<app-id>" callback={authenticate} component={MyFacebookButton} /> </div> ); ReactDOM.render( <App />, document.getElementById('root'), );

A full example can be found in examples directory.

Available Props

Params Type Info appId string Facebook application id. Check https://developers.facebook.com scope string Comma separated list of extended permissions fields string name,email,picture callback function Callback triggered when we receive a response from facebook. onFailure function If provided, will be triggered on failed requests. returnScopes boolean When true, the granted scopes will be returned in a comma-separated list in the grantedScopes field of the authResponse autoLoad boolean Defaults to: false xfbml boolean Defaults to: false cookie boolean Defaults to: false reAuthenticate boolean Asks the person to re-authenticate unconditionally. Defaults to: false reRequest boolean Asks the person again for revoked permissions. Defaults to: false redirectUri string Defaults to: '/' version string Facebook SDK version. Defaults to: 2.8 language string Defaults to: en_US disableRedirect boolean Defaults to: false customProps object Allows custom props passing to the custom element. component node Custom react element that returns a button element.

License

MIT