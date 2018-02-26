Allows developers to receive a facebook authentication token that can be used by a backend service.
To install the latest version:
npm install --save react-facebook-auth
or
yarn add react-facebook-auth
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import FacebookAuth from 'react-facebook-auth';
const MyFacebookButton = ({ onClick }) => (
<button onClick={onClick}>
Login with facebook
</button>
);
const authenticate = (response) => {
console.log(response);
// Api call to server so we can validate the token
};
const App = () => (
<div>
<h1>Facebook Auth</h1>
<FacebookAuth
appId="<app-id>"
callback={authenticate}
component={MyFacebookButton}
/>
</div>
);
ReactDOM.render(
<App />,
document.getElementById('root'),
);
A full example can be found in examples directory.
|Params
|Type
|Info
|appId
|string
|Facebook application id. Check https://developers.facebook.com
|scope
|string
|Comma separated list of extended permissions
|fields
|string
|name,email,picture
|callback
|function
|Callback triggered when we receive a response from facebook.
|onFailure
|function
|If provided, will be triggered on failed requests.
|returnScopes
|boolean
|When true, the granted scopes will be returned in a comma-separated list in the grantedScopes field of the authResponse
|autoLoad
|boolean
|Defaults to: false
|xfbml
|boolean
|Defaults to: false
|cookie
|boolean
|Defaults to: false
|reAuthenticate
|boolean
|Asks the person to re-authenticate unconditionally. Defaults to: false
|reRequest
|boolean
|Asks the person again for revoked permissions. Defaults to: false
|redirectUri
|string
|Defaults to: '/'
|version
|string
|Facebook SDK version. Defaults to: 2.8
|language
|string
|Defaults to: en_US
|disableRedirect
|boolean
|Defaults to: false
|customProps
|object
|Allows custom props passing to the custom element.
|component
|node
|Custom react element that returns a button element.
MIT