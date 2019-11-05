DEPRECATED: Use https://github.com/FortAwesome/react-fontawesome instead
React Font Awesome is distributed via npm:
npm install react react-fa
You also need to install webpack which is the only bundler at the moment capable to bundle not only JavaScript code but also stylesheets and static assets such as fonts and images:
npm install webpack
You also need a couple of loaders for webpack:
npm install babel-loader style-loader css-loader url-loader file-loader
npm install extract-text-webpack-plugin
Just as simple as:
import React from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import {Icon} from 'react-fa'
ReactDOM.renderComponent(
<Icon spin name="spinner" />,
document.getElementById('main')
)
Props in
[] are optional
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|name
string
undefined
|Required: Name of the Font Awesome Icon
|[className]
string
undefined
|Set a CSS class for extra styles
|[size]
string
undefined
|Increase size: 'lg', '2x', '3x', '4x', '5x'
|[rotate]
string
undefined
|Rotate by deg: '45', '90', '135', '180', '225', '270', '315'
|[flip]
string
undefined
|Flips Icon: 'horizontal', 'vertical'
|[fixedWidth]
boolean
false
|Set Icon to a fixed width
|[spin]
boolean
false
|Rotate Icon
|[pulse]
boolean
false
|Rotate Icon in 8 steps
|[stack]
string
undefined
|Stack Icons: '1x', '2x'. More Info
|[inverse]
boolean
false
|Inverse the Icon color
|[Component]
string/func
span
|Alternate DOM element
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|[children]
node
undefined
|Required: Child elements
|[size]
string
undefined
|Increase size: 'lg', '2x', '3x', '4x', '5x'
|[className]
string
undefined
|Set a CSS class for extra styles
Use the following webpack config (put it in
webpack.config.js):
var ExtractTextPlugin = require('extract-text-webpack-plugin')
module.exports = {
entry: './index.js',
output: {
path: 'assets',
filename: 'bundle.js',
},
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.js$/,
loader: 'babel'
},
{
test: /\.css$/,
loader: ExtractTextPlugin.extract('style-loader', 'css-loader')
},
{
test: /\.woff(2)?(\?v=[0-9]\.[0-9]\.[0-9])?$/,
loader: 'url-loader?limit=10000&mimetype=application/font-woff'
},
{
test: /\.(ttf|eot|svg)(\?v=[0-9]\.[0-9]\.[0-9])?$/,
loader: 'file-loader'
}
]
},
plugins: [
new ExtractTextPlugin('bundle.css')
]
}
which compile everything (js, stylesheets and icon fonts) into
assets/
directory so you would need this basic HTML file to start your app:
<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="assets/bundle.css">
</head>
<body>
<div id="main"></div>
<script src="assets/bundle.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
Note: If you run into issues with loading the FontAwesome font when not using
ExtractTextPlugin, this might be fixed by making your
publicPath absolute. See this StackOverflow question for details.