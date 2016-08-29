openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-f1

by Jam3
8.1.0 (see all)

F1 ui animation library for React

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

91

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-f1

experimental

React UI animation components built on top of f1-dom and f1.

Features

  • Create complex animations with custom delays, durations, eases
  • Animate individual properties (scale, opacity, etc.) independently of each other eg. delay the opacity animation by 0.5 seconds but scale immediately
  • Special handling for properties such as css colors and transforms (translate, scale, rotate) to allow for easier animation
  • True separation of concerns. Animations defined outside of application implementation (less Spaghetti code)
  • Absolute control over animations from page transitions down to individual ui components
  • Uses path finding to figure out how to animate from one state to another. For instance how to animate from a button from an out state to a pressed state (write less logic for complex animations)

Table Of Contents

Components

There are two components which are exposed in this module:

var ReactF1 = require('react-f1');
// and
var Chief = require('react-f1/Chief');

ReactF1

ReactF1 can be used to create complete animated UI components such as buttons, toggles, accordians, etc.

Chief

Chief is used to control ReactF1 components. For instance when a page animate's in one Chief component can tell all button's (which are ReactF1 components or other Chief components) on a page to animate in staggered/delayed from one another.

Usage

NPM

Install

$ npm i react-f1 react react-dom --save

Examples

There is an example folder distributed with this module. It contains two examples. One being a small example of how to use ReactF1 and the other on how to use Chief.

Details on how to run these examples are noted below. Once running in your browser you can simply edit the js files listed below and see changes immediately in browser.

Example ReactF1

Example ReactF1

This example builds and renders a small animated button that you can see in use above.

To run the ReactF1 example:

$ npm run example-f1

Below is a description of all example files that you might want to edit. All of these files have comments which explain each piece of the application:

example/f1/ExampleButton.js: Example Button Component built using ReactF1.

example/f1/getStates.js: a function which returns an Object which defines what the button should look like in each state.

example/f1/getTransitions.js: a function which returns an Array which defines how to animate between states.

Example Chief

Example Chief

The above example uses two components SelectIndicator (small line that moves up and down on the left) and FancyButton which is the buttons on the right. States and logic for selected buttons are handled by Chief.

To run the Chief example:

$ npm run example-chief

example/chief/Menu/: This folder contains all code including states and transitions used by Chief to create a Menu. (this is the menu in the above gif)

example/chief/FancyButton/: This folder contains all code including states and transitions used by the FancyButton. (buttons on the right side of the menu in the above gif)

example/chief/SelectIndicator/: This folder contains all code including states and transitions used by the SelectIndicator. (small line that moves up and down in the above gif)

Documentation

The following describes on a high level how ReactF1 and Chief components are used.

const ReactF1 = require('react-f1')

<ReactF1
  // state here is a String
  // it is the state that this ui component should
  // animate to using path finding
  go={state}

  // onComplete is a Function which will be called when 
  // we're in the state passed to `go`
  onComplete={onComplete}

  // states is an Object which defines what this state
  // ui should look like in each state
  // eg. in idle, mouse over, pressed, etc.
  states={states}

  // transitions is an Array which defines how ReactF1 should 
  // animate between states
  transitions={transitions}

  // component is a string which determines the wrapper element
  // It defaults to div but can be set to any dom element
  component="div"
>
  // the following defines components which will be animated
  // data-f1 associates these components with properties which
  // be defines in the states Object described above
  <div data-f1="targetName1" />
  <div data-f1="targetName2" />
</ReactF1>

ReactF1 states

// this Object describes what this ui should look like in each state
var states = {

  // this is the name of a state for instance this could be idle
  stateName1: {

    // this describes what a piece of the ui should look like in this state
    // it links to an item above described through data-f1
    targetName1: {

      // the following will describe what css styles should look like
      // for targetName1 in this state
      style: {
        // it should be noted that in order to have predictable behaviour with
        // react-f1 you should define each css property in each state that
        // maybe animated at some point. 
        // eg. `left` css property in out is set to 0, idle `left` is 0 again, 
        // and finally in the over state `left` is 100xw
        cssProperty1: value,
        cssProperty2: value
      }
    },
    
    // this describes another piece of ui associted via the 
    // data-f1 attribute
    targetName2: {
      style: {
        cssProperty1: value,
        cssProperty2: value
      }
    }
  },
  
  // this is the name of a state for instance this could be mouseOver
  stateName2: {
    targetName1: {
      style: {
        cssProperty1: value,
        cssProperty2: value
      }
    },

    targetName2: {
      style: {
        cssProperty1: value,
        cssProperty2: value
      }
    }
  }
}

ReactF1 transitions

var transitions = [
  // to define that it's possible to animate from one
  // state to another.
  // If no animation is defined then a default animation
  // will be used
  { from: 'stateName1', to: 'stateName2' },

  // Transitions are not bi-directional
  // which means we will need to do this also
  // { from: 'stateName2', to: 'stateName1' }
  // however as a short form you can do
  // { from: 'stateName1', to: 'stateName2', bi: true }
  {
    from: 'stateName2', to: 'stateName1',

    // the following will define the animation to go from
    // stateName2 to stateName1
    animation: {
      // the following would define that all parts of the ui
      // will animate in 0.5 seconds and be delayed by 0.1 seconds
      duration: 0.5,
      delay: 0.1,

      // this will define that all animations will use this easeFunction
      // typically this would be one of the ease functions from:
      // https://www.npmjs.com/eases
      ease: easeFunction1,

      // the following would override the duraration and delay
      // which were defined globally just for targetName1
      targetName1: {
        duration: 0.3,
        delay: 0
      },

      // you can also override animations all the way down to a
      // a property.
      // In this case everything for targetName2 would use the globally
      // defined animation settings:
      // duration 0.5 seconds and be delayed 0.1 and use easeFunction1
      // however you can override down to a single animatable property
      // in thise case cssProperty1 will have duration of 0.25, delay 0.2,
      // and use easeFunction2 for easing
      targetName2: {
        style: {
          cssProperty1: {
            duration: 0.25,
            delay: 0.2,
            ease: easeFunction2
          }
        }
      }
    }
  }
]

const Chief = require('react-f1/Chief')

// Chief from an API perspective looks very much the way that ReactF1 does
<Chief
  // state which we should animate to
  go={state}

  // callback when we reach that state
  onComplete={onComplete}

  // states for Chief define what state all ui should be in
  states={states}

  // transitions can define delays for triggering ui states
  transitions={transitions}
>
{
  // with React it's very hard to manipulate deeply nested (grand child) 
  // component's properties. 
  // This is why you need to pass in a function that will accept an Object
  (states) => {
    // this function needs to return a single root component
    return <div>

      // for simplicity this example does not defines states or transitions
      // for these ReactF1 ui components however states.target1 does
      // contain a variable called go and a function onComplete which
      // will be the state in which this ui Component should be
      <ReactF1
        // states.target1 might look like this
        // { go: 'idle', onComplete: callback }
        {...states.target1}
      />

      <ReactF1
        // states.target2 might look like this
        // { go: 'idle', onComplete: callback }
        {...states.target2}
      />

      // It should be Noted also that a Chief component can control other
      // Chief's
      <Chief
        // states.target3 might look like this
        // { go: 'idle', onComplete: callback }
        {...states.target3}
      />
    </div>;
  }
}
</Chief>

Chief states

var states = {
  // this will define what state each of the ui components
  // should be in during the out state
  out: {
    target1: 'out',
    target2: 'out',
    target3: 'out'
  },
  
  // this will define what state each of the ui components
  // should be in during the idle state
  idle: {
    target1: 'idle',
    target2: 'idle',
    target3: 'idle'
  }
};

Chief transitions

var transitions = [
  // this defines a path for Chief to go from out to idle
  // if no animations are passed then all ui's states will 
  // be set at the same time.
  // 
  // It should be noted you can also do this:
  // { from: 'out', to: 'idle', bi: true }
  // Which will create a bi-directional transition.
  { from: 'out', to: 'idle' },

  // you may want to "stagger" ui going to a state
  // this is how you'd do it
  { from: 'out', to: 'idle', animation: {
      target2: {
        delay: 0.25
      },

      target3: {
        delay: 0.5
      }
    } 
  } 
];

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial