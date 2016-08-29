React UI animation components built on top of f1-dom and f1 .

Features

Create complex animations with custom delays, durations, eases

Animate individual properties (scale, opacity, etc.) independently of each other eg. delay the opacity animation by 0.5 seconds but scale immediately

Special handling for properties such as css colors and transforms (translate, scale, rotate) to allow for easier animation

True separation of concerns. Animations defined outside of application implementation (less Spaghetti code)

Absolute control over animations from page transitions down to individual ui components

Uses path finding to figure out how to animate from one state to another. For instance how to animate from a button from an out state to a pressed state (write less logic for complex animations)

Table Of Contents

Components

There are two components which are exposed in this module:

var ReactF1 = require ( 'react-f1' ); var Chief = require ( 'react-f1/Chief' );

ReactF1

ReactF1 can be used to create complete animated UI components such as buttons, toggles, accordians, etc.

Chief

Chief is used to control ReactF1 components. For instance when a page animate's in one Chief component can tell all button's (which are ReactF1 components or other Chief components) on a page to animate in staggered/delayed from one another.

Usage

Install

$ npm i react-f1 react react-dom --save

Examples

There is an example folder distributed with this module. It contains two examples. One being a small example of how to use ReactF1 and the other on how to use Chief .

Details on how to run these examples are noted below. Once running in your browser you can simply edit the js files listed below and see changes immediately in browser.

Example ReactF1

This example builds and renders a small animated button that you can see in use above.

To run the ReactF1 example:

$ npm run example-f1

Below is a description of all example files that you might want to edit. All of these files have comments which explain each piece of the application:

example/f1/ExampleButton.js: Example Button Component built using ReactF1.

example/f1/getStates.js: a function which returns an Object which defines what the button should look like in each state.

example/f1/getTransitions.js: a function which returns an Array which defines how to animate between states.

Example Chief

The above example uses two components SelectIndicator (small line that moves up and down on the left) and FancyButton which is the buttons on the right. States and logic for selected buttons are handled by Chief .

To run the Chief example:

$ npm run example-chief

example/chief/Menu/: This folder contains all code including states and transitions used by Chief to create a Menu. (this is the menu in the above gif)

example/chief/FancyButton/: This folder contains all code including states and transitions used by the FancyButton. (buttons on the right side of the menu in the above gif)

example/chief/SelectIndicator/: This folder contains all code including states and transitions used by the SelectIndicator. (small line that moves up and down in the above gif)

Documentation

The following describes on a high level how ReactF1 and Chief components are used.

const ReactF1 = require('react-f1')

<ReactF1 go={state} onComplete={onComplete} states={states} transitions={transitions} component= "div" > < div data-f1 = "targetName1" /> < div data-f1 = "targetName2" /> </ ReactF1 >

ReactF1 states

var states = { stateName1 : { targetName1 : { style : { cssProperty1 : value, cssProperty2 : value } }, targetName2 : { style : { cssProperty1 : value, cssProperty2 : value } } }, stateName2 : { targetName1 : { style : { cssProperty1 : value, cssProperty2 : value } }, targetName2 : { style : { cssProperty1 : value, cssProperty2 : value } } } }

ReactF1 transitions

var transitions = [ { from : 'stateName1' , to : 'stateName2' }, { from : 'stateName2' , to : 'stateName1' , animation : { duration : 0.5 , delay : 0.1 , ease : easeFunction1, targetName1 : { duration : 0.3 , delay : 0 }, targetName2 : { style : { cssProperty1 : { duration : 0.25 , delay : 0.2 , ease : easeFunction2 } } } } } ]

const Chief = require('react-f1/Chief')

<Chief go={state} onComplete={onComplete} states={states} transitions={transitions} > { (states) => { return <div> // for simplicity this example does not defines states or transitions // for these ReactF1 ui components however states.target1 does // contain a variable called go and a function onComplete which // will be the state in which this ui Component should be <ReactF1 // states.target1 might look like this // { go: 'idle', onComplete: callback } {...states.target1} /> <ReactF1 // states.target2 might look like this // { go: 'idle', onComplete: callback } {...states.target2} /> // It should be Noted also that a Chief component can control other // Chief's <Chief // states.target3 might look like this // { go: 'idle', onComplete: callback } {...states.target3} /> </div>; } } </Chief>

Chief states

var states = { out : { target1 : 'out' , target2 : 'out' , target3 : 'out' }, idle : { target1 : 'idle' , target2 : 'idle' , target3 : 'idle' } };

Chief transitions

var transitions = [ { from : 'out' , to : 'idle' }, { from : 'out' , to : 'idle' , animation : { target2 : { delay : 0.25 }, target3 : { delay : 0.5 } } } ];

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.