Readme

Build Status

Features

  • full control of content
  • outer click closes modal
  • esc closes too!
  • stateless: just pass active as prop
  • animation with react-motion
  • overflow scrolls content

Install

npm i --save react-f-ui-modal

Usage

  1. Include component

    import Modal from 'react-f-ui-modal';

  2. Import SCSS or CSS

    @import "node_modules/react-f-ui-modal/styles/modal"

  3. Or import directly with webpack's css-loader/sass-loader

    import 'react-f-ui-modal/styles/modal';

  4. Make basic modal (warning: it's stage 0 in babel)

    import React, { Component, PropTypes } from 'react';
import Modal from 'react-f-ui-modal';

class ExampleModal extends Component {
  static propTypes = {
    children: PropTypes.node.isRequired,
    handleClose: PropTypes.func,
  }

  constructor() {
    super();

    this.state = {
      isOpen: false,
    };
  }

  toggleModal() {
    this.setState({ isOpen: !this.state.isOpen }, () => {
      if (this.props.handleClose) {
        this.props.handleClose(this.state);
      }
    });
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <span {...this.props}>
        <span onClick={::this.toggleModal}>{this.props.children}</span>

        <Modal active={this.state.isOpen} onClose={::this.toggleModal} closeOnOuterClick>
          <div className="f-modal-header text-center">
            <h3 className="f-modal-header-title">Modal header</h3>
            <button type="reset" className="f-modal-close" onClick={::this.toggleModal}>&times;</button>
          </div>
          <div className="f-modal-body">
            Basic modal
          </div>
        </Modal>
      </span>
    );
  }
}

export default ExampleModal;

  5. And then include with children which toggles modal

    import React from 'react';
import ExampleModal from 'components/modals/example';

React.render((
  <ExampleModal>
    <button>Launch example modal</button>
  </ExampleModal>
), document.getElementById('app'));

Props

active (bool.isRequired)

State of modal.

className (string)

Additional className, default is f-modal.

children (node)

Body of modal.

onClose (func.isRequired)

Handler of close modal.

closeOnOuterClick (bool)

Close if click outside content?

Example

