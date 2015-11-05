Make basic modal (warning: it's stage 0 in babel)

import React, { Component, PropTypes } from 'react' ; import Modal from 'react-f-ui-modal' ; class ExampleModal extends Component { static propTypes = { children : PropTypes.node.isRequired, handleClose : PropTypes.func, } constructor () { super (); this .state = { isOpen : false , }; } toggleModal() { this .setState({ isOpen : ! this .state.isOpen }, () => { if ( this .props.handleClose) { this .props.handleClose( this .state); } }); } render() { return ( < span { ...this.props }> < span onClick = {::this.toggleModal} > {this.props.children} </ span > < Modal active = {this.state.isOpen} onClose = {::this.toggleModal} closeOnOuterClick > < div className = "f-modal-header text-center" > < h3 className = "f-modal-header-title" > Modal header </ h3 > < button type = "reset" className = "f-modal-close" onClick = {::this.toggleModal} > × </ button > </ div > < div className = "f-modal-body" > Basic modal </ div > </ Modal > </ span > ); } } export default ExampleModal;