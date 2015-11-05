esc closes too!
active as prop
npm i --save react-f-ui-modal
Include component
import Modal from 'react-f-ui-modal';
Import SCSS or CSS
@import "node_modules/react-f-ui-modal/styles/modal"
Or import directly with webpack's css-loader/sass-loader
import 'react-f-ui-modal/styles/modal';
Make basic modal (warning: it's stage 0 in babel)
import React, { Component, PropTypes } from 'react';
import Modal from 'react-f-ui-modal';
class ExampleModal extends Component {
static propTypes = {
children: PropTypes.node.isRequired,
handleClose: PropTypes.func,
}
constructor() {
super();
this.state = {
isOpen: false,
};
}
toggleModal() {
this.setState({ isOpen: !this.state.isOpen }, () => {
if (this.props.handleClose) {
this.props.handleClose(this.state);
}
});
}
render() {
return (
<span {...this.props}>
<span onClick={::this.toggleModal}>{this.props.children}</span>
<Modal active={this.state.isOpen} onClose={::this.toggleModal} closeOnOuterClick>
<div className="f-modal-header text-center">
<h3 className="f-modal-header-title">Modal header</h3>
<button type="reset" className="f-modal-close" onClick={::this.toggleModal}>×</button>
</div>
<div className="f-modal-body">
Basic modal
</div>
</Modal>
</span>
);
}
}
export default ExampleModal;
And then include with children which toggles modal
import React from 'react';
import ExampleModal from 'components/modals/example';
React.render((
<ExampleModal>
<button>Launch example modal</button>
</ExampleModal>
), document.getElementById('app'));
State of modal.
Additional className, default is
f-modal.
Body of modal.
Handler of close modal.
Close if click outside content?