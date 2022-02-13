Useful components and utilities for working with React

Install

npm install react-extras

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import {If} from 'react-extras' ; const App = props => ( < If condition = {props.showUnicorn} > < div className = "unicorn" > 🦄 </ div > </ If > );

API

Automatically binds your React.Component subclass methods to the instance. See the autoBind.react() docs.

Conditionally join CSS class names together.

input

Type: string Object

Accepts a combination of strings and objects. Only object keys with truthy values are included. Anything else is ignored.

classNames( 'unicorn' , 'rainbow' ); classNames({ awesome : true , foo : false }, 'unicorn' , { rainbow : false }); classNames( 'unicorn' , null , undefined , 0 , 1 , { foo : null }); const buttonType = 'main' ; classNames({[ `button- ${buttonType} ` ]: true });

const Button = props => { console .log(props); const buttonClass = classNames( 'button' , { [ `button- ${props.type} ` ]: props.type, 'button-block' : props.block, 'button-small' : props.small } ); console .log(buttonClass); return < button className = {buttonClass} > … </ button > ; };

React component that renders the children if the condition prop is true .

Beware that even though the children are not rendered when the condition is false , they're still evaluated.

If you need it to not be evaluated on false , you can pass a function to the render prop that returns the children:

<div> < If condition = {props.error} render = {() => ( < h1 > {props.error} </ h1 > )}/> </ div >

Or you could just use plain JavaScript:

<div> {props.error && ( < h1 > {props.error} </ h1 > )} < /div>

React component similar to a switch case. <Choose> has 2 children components:

<Choose.When> that renders the children if the condition prop is true .

that renders the children if the prop is . <Choose.Otherwise> that renders the children if has no <Choose.When> with true prop condition .

Note that even when the children are not rendered, they're still evaluated.

<div> < Choose > < Choose.When condition = {props.success} > < h1 > {props.success} </ h1 > </ Choose.When > < Choose.When condition = {props.error} > < h1 > {props.error} </ h1 > </ Choose.When > < Choose.Otherwise > < h1 > 😎 </ h1 > </ Choose.Otherwise > </ Choose > </ div >

Or you could just use plain JavaScript:

<div> {( () => { if (props.success) { return < h1 > {props.success} </ h1 > ; } if (props.error) { return < h1 > {props.error} </ h1 > ; } return < h1 > 😎 </ h1 > ; })()} < /div>

React component that iterates over the of prop and renders the render prop.

<div> < For of = {[ '🌈', '🦄', '😎']} render = {(item, index ) => < button key = {index} > {item} </ button > }/> </ div >

Or you could just use plain JavaScript:

<div> {[ '🌈' , '🦄' , '😎' ].map( ( item, index ) => < button key = {index} > {item} </ button > )} < /div>

React component that improves the <img> element.

It makes the image invisible if it fails to load instead of showing the default broken image icon. Optionally, specify a fallback image URL.

<Image url= "https://sindresorhus.com/unicorn.jpg" fallbackUrl= "https://sindresorhus.com/rainbow.jpg" />

It supports all the props that <img> supports, but you use the prop url instead of src .

Renderless React component that can add and remove classes to the root <html> element. It accepts an add prop for adding classes, and a remove prop for removing classes. Both accept either a single class or multiple classes separated by space.

<If condition={props.isDarkMode}> < RootClass add = "dark-mode" /> </ If >

<RootClass add= "logged-in paid-user" remove= "promo" />

Same as <RootClass/> but for <body> .

Prefer <RootClass/> though, because it's nicer to put global classes on <html> as you can consistently prefix everything with the class:

.dark-mode body { background : #000 ; } .dark-mode a { … }

With <BodyClass/> you need to do:

body .dark-mode { background : #000 ; } .dark-mode a { … }

Returns a boolean of whether the given Component is a functional stateless component.

Returns the display name of the given Component .

canUseDOM

A boolean of whether you're running in a context with a DOM. Can be used to check if your component is running in the browser or if it's being server-rendered.

