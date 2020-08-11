A export to excel library built with and for React.

Installation

With yarn:

yarn add react-export-excel

With npm:

npm install react-export-excel --save

Code Examples

Excel Props

Prop Type Default Required Description hideElement bool false false To hide the button & directly download excel file filename string Download false Excel file name to be downloaded fileExtension string xlsx false Download file extension [xlsx] element HTMLElement <button> false Element to download excel file children Array<ExcelSheet> null true ExcelSheet Represents data

ExcelSheet Props

Prop Type Default Required Description name string "" true Sheet name in file data array<object> null false Excel Sheet data dataSet array<ExcelSheetData> null false Excel Sheet data children ExcelColumn null false ExcelColumns

Note: In ExcelSheet props dataSet has precedence over data and children props.

For further types and definitions Read More

Cell Style

Cell styles are specified by a style object that roughly parallels the OpenXML structure. The style object has five top-level attributes: fill , font , numFmt , alignment , and border .

Style Attribute Sub Attributes Values fill patternType "solid" or "none" fgColor COLOR_SPEC bgColor COLOR_SPEC font name "Calibri" // default sz "11" // font size in points color COLOR_SPEC bold true or false underline true or false italic true or false strike true or false outline true or false shadow true or false vertAlign true or false numFmt "0" // integer index to built in formats, see StyleBuilder.SSF property "0.00%" // string matching a built-in format, see StyleBuilder.SSF "0.0%" // string specifying a custom format "0.00%;\\(0.00%\\);\\-;@" // string specifying a custom format, escaping special characters "m/dd/yy" // string a date format using Excel's format notation alignment vertical "bottom" or "center" or "top" horizontal "bottom" or "center" or "top" wrapText true or false readingOrder 2 // for right-to-left textRotation Number from 0 to 180 or 255 (default is 0 ) 90 is rotated up 90 degrees 45 is rotated up 45 degrees 135 is rotated down 45 degrees 180 is rotated down 180 degrees 255 is special, aligned vertically border top { style: BORDER_STYLE, color: COLOR_SPEC } bottom { style: BORDER_STYLE, color: COLOR_SPEC } left { style: BORDER_STYLE, color: COLOR_SPEC } right { style: BORDER_STYLE, color: COLOR_SPEC } diagonal { style: BORDER_STYLE, color: COLOR_SPEC } diagonalUp true or false diagonalDown true or false

COLOR_SPEC: Colors for fill , font , and border are specified as objects, either:

{ auto: 1} specifying automatic values

specifying automatic values { rgb: "FFFFAA00" } specifying a hex ARGB value

specifying a hex ARGB value { theme: "1", tint: "-0.25"} specifying an integer index to a theme color and a tint value (default 0)

specifying an integer index to a theme color and a tint value (default 0) { indexed: 64} default value for fill.bgColor

BORDER_STYLE: Border style is a string value which may take on one of the following values:

thin

medium

thick

dotted

hair

dashed

mediumDashed

dashDot

mediumDashDot

dashDotDot

mediumDashDotDot

slantDashDot

Borders for merged areas are specified for each cell within the merged area. So to apply a box border to a merged area of 3x3 cells, border styles would need to be specified for eight different cells:

left borders for the three cells on the left,

right borders for the cells on the right

top borders for the cells on the top

bottom borders for the cells on the left

Dependencies

This library uses file-saver and xlsx and using json-loader will do the magic for you.