react-explode

by Adel
2.0.5 (see all)

a collection of explosion animations made in SVG and GSAP

205

GitHub Stars

136

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

9

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

React-explode

React Explode is a collection of explosion animations made in SVG and GSAP. See a demo

Installation

npm install react-explode or yarn add react-explode

Usage

import React, { Component } from "react";
import Explosion from "react-explode/Explosion1";

class ReactExplode extends Component {
  render() {
    return <Explosion size="400" delay={0} repeatDelay={0} repeat={5} />;
  }
}

Component API

NameTypeDefaultDescription
sizestring400The explosion size
delaynumber0How much time the explosion would wait before it starts
repeatDelaynumber0How much time the explosion would wait before it repeats
repeatnumber0How many times the explosion repeats
colorstringwhiteThe explosion color(Explosions: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8)
styleobjectundefinedThe style passed to SVG element
onCompletefuncundefinedFired when the explosion completes
onRepeatfuncundefinedFired when the explosion repeats
onStartfuncundefinedFired when the explosion starts

Where to use react-explode

There are bunch of use case where you can use the explosions:

  • loading indicators.
  • infinite loop in the background.
  • explode at the end of an operation.
  • explode on user actions like mouse clicks.

License

react-explode is under the MIT license.

