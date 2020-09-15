React Explode is a collection of explosion animations made in SVG and GSAP. See a demo
npm install react-explode or
yarn add react-explode
import React, { Component } from "react";
import Explosion from "react-explode/Explosion1";
class ReactExplode extends Component {
render() {
return <Explosion size="400" delay={0} repeatDelay={0} repeat={5} />;
}
}
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|size
|string
|400
|The explosion size
|delay
|number
|0
|How much time the explosion would wait before it starts
|repeatDelay
|number
|0
|How much time the explosion would wait before it repeats
|repeat
|number
|0
|How many times the explosion repeats
|color
|string
|white
|The explosion color(Explosions: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8)
|style
|object
|undefined
|The style passed to SVG element
|onComplete
|func
|undefined
|Fired when the explosion completes
|onRepeat
|func
|undefined
|Fired when the explosion repeats
|onStart
|func
|undefined
|Fired when the explosion starts
There are bunch of use case where you can use the explosions:
react-explode is under the MIT license.