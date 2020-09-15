React Explode is a collection of explosion animations made in SVG and GSAP. See a demo

Installation

npm install react-explode or yarn add react-explode

Usage

import React, { Component } from "react" ; import Explosion from "react-explode/Explosion1" ; class ReactExplode extends Component { render() { return < Explosion size = "400" delay = {0} repeatDelay = {0} repeat = {5} /> ; } }

Component API

Name Type Default Description size string 400 The explosion size delay number 0 How much time the explosion would wait before it starts repeatDelay number 0 How much time the explosion would wait before it repeats repeat number 0 How many times the explosion repeats color string white The explosion color(Explosions: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8) style object undefined The style passed to SVG element onComplete func undefined Fired when the explosion completes onRepeat func undefined Fired when the explosion repeats onStart func undefined Fired when the explosion starts

Where to use react-explode

There are bunch of use case where you can use the explosions:

loading indicators.

infinite loop in the background.

explode at the end of an operation.

explode on user actions like mouse clicks.

License